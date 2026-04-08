Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
35 episodes
What is Genetic Genealogy? Could it Help Solve Linda Malcom’s Murder? | SN3 EP1212/20/2024 | 36 mins.Genetic genealogy allows officers to compare DNA evidence with public genealogy databases, helping investigators build out family trees and identify relatives of potential suspects. When AMU investigator Jennifer Bucholtz learned that the Port Orchard Police Department was potentially using genetic genealogy to help identify Linda Malcom’s killer, she wanted to learn more about this investigative technique. In this episode, Jen and George talk to Jen’s genetic genealogy instructor, Christine Burke. Learn why Christine, a former law enforcement officer, founded a training company to teach both law enforcement and civilians how to conduct advanced genetic genealogy investigations. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
SN3 EP11 | Back to Port Orchard: Police Reveal Unknown DNA May Lead to Linda Malcom’s Killer03/29/2024 | 35 mins.Jen Bucholtz recently returned to Port Orchard, Washington to conduct additional on-the-ground investigation and meet with law enforcement officials.
In this episode, hear her observations about Linda’s house and neighborhood at night. Listeners will also hear from one of Linda’s best friends, Robin, as she recalls memories of her friend and her thoughts on the murder.
Jen and George provide updates on their recent meeting with the Police Chief at the Port Orchard Police Department. They share the revelation that police had collected unknown DNA from the crime scene and investigators are currently using investigative genetic genealogy to identify the owner of that DNA. Does it belong to Linda’s killer? The team hopes to soon have an answer to that.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Renowned cold case investigator Paul Holes, who is credited with identifying the Golden State Killer, met in-person with Jen to discuss Linda Malcom’s case. During his 30 years of investigative experience, Paul said he has never seen a case where the victim’s body wasn’t the point of origin in a case where a fire was set after the murder.
Paul and Jen discussed how that peculiar detail—that the fire was started at the opposite end of the house from where Linda was killed—is likely a significant clue. Hear why this detail led Paul to surmise that two people may have been involved in committing this crime: one person who killed Linda and the other who set the fire.
Also in this episode, Jen and George share updates about Linda’s case. Hear how, after more than a year of searching, they finally tracked down and met with a significant person of interest who knew Linda well in the months leading up to her murder.
Jen and George also ask for listener assistance to try to figure out a strange bill from Linda’s cable company, which shows two movie rentals after the time of her death. Are you familiar with the cable company, Wave Broadband? Do you know how customers rented pay-per-view movies in 2008? What time zone did the company bill in? This information could provide significant clues about the minutes surrounding Linda’s murder.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Education podcasts
- Mick UnpluggedBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Building Champions for LifeBusiness, Education, Management, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Business Alchemy with Jackie MinskyEducation
- IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig RobinsonEducation, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Makes Sense - with Dr. JC DoornickEducation, Self-Improvement
- Living Your LegacyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Self-Improvement, TV & Film
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Trending Education podcasts
- Retirement Planning Education, with Andy PankoEducation
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Luke's ENGLISH Podcast - Learn British English with Luke ThompsonComedy, Education, Language Learning
- The Bright Lion PodcastCourses, Education, History, News, News Commentary
- It's Giving - PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement, Tutorials
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Españolistos | Learn Spanish With Fun Conversations!Education
- Better Than HappyChristianity, Education, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- Your Thoughts Your RealityBusiness, Careers, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Chatting With Slava The JordanianBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Begin Again with Davina McCallEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Pulling The Thread with Elise LoehnenEducation, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- Light Up Your LifeEducation, Self-Improvement
- Navigating Narcissism with Dr. RamaniEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Success Story With Thomas WilliamBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Adult ChildEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- American English PodcastEducation, History, Language Learning, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- OMEGA MALEEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About Break the Case
There are more than 280,000 unsolved homicides in the United States. American Military University presents Break the Case, a podcast hosted by members of AMU’s Cold Case Team as they conduct on-the-ground investigations and work to bring resolution to some of these victims and their families. Subscribe to Break the Case. To learn more about AMU, visit AMUonline.com. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to Break the Case, Mick Unplugged and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Break the Case
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Break the Case: Podcasts in Family