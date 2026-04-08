Renowned cold case investigator Paul Holes, who is credited with identifying the Golden State Killer, met in-person with Jen to discuss Linda Malcom’s case. During his 30 years of investigative experience, Paul said he has never seen a case where the victim’s body wasn’t the point of origin in a case where a fire was set after the murder.



Paul and Jen discussed how that peculiar detail—that the fire was started at the opposite end of the house from where Linda was killed—is likely a significant clue. Hear why this detail led Paul to surmise that two people may have been involved in committing this crime: one person who killed Linda and the other who set the fire.

Also in this episode, Jen and George share updates about Linda’s case. Hear how, after more than a year of searching, they finally tracked down and met with a significant person of interest who knew Linda well in the months leading up to her murder.



Jen and George also ask for listener assistance to try to figure out a strange bill from Linda’s cable company, which shows two movie rentals after the time of her death. Are you familiar with the cable company, Wave Broadband? Do you know how customers rented pay-per-view movies in 2008? What time zone did the company bill in? This information could provide significant clues about the minutes surrounding Linda’s murder.

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