Learn simple things you can do right now to immediately feel better about all that is happening in your world, in this episode of "Letting Go & The Greatest Secret." Host Hale Dwoskin and best-selling author Rhonda Byrne explore the absence of boundaries, the illusoriness of time and space, and other topics that will open you to greater insight and help you experience the boundlessness of all that is and the joy and beauty of living.

Rhonda Byrne is the author of "The Secret," "The Greatest Secret," "Hero," "The Power," and numerous other books. Her documentary film, "The Secret," swept the world in 2006, changing millions of lives and igniting a global movement. Now released in high definition, "The Secret: Remastered" includes never-before-seen special features and powerful insights and resources to help you manifest your dreams for the rest of your life.

Learn more and connect with Rhonda: www.TheSecret.tv/, www.Instagram.com/TheSecret365, www.Facebook.com/TheSecret, www.Twitter.com/TheSecret, www.Pinterest.com/TheSecret, www.YouTube.com/TheSecret.

Hale Dwoskin is the author of the New York Times best seller "The Sedona Method" and the coauthor of "Happiness Is Free: And It's Easier Than You Think" with Lester Levenson. He has been helping people let go and discover their true nature since 1976. He is also one of the featured teachers in Rhonda Byrne's book and movie phenomenon "The Secret" as well as a featured teacher in "The Greatest Secret." Learn more about Hale and the Sedona Method at www.Sedona.com, www.YouTube.com/user/TheSedonaMethod, www.Facebook.com/TheSedonaMethod, and www.Instagram.com/TheSedonaMethodOfficial.

To comment or ask a question about this episode please go to our channel on YouTube at https://youtu.be/-hjfXzxwvJc.