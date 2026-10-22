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What happens when you tell the truth about someone in your family and aren’t believed?
In this deeply personal episode of No Más Yes Girls, Viviann shares her experience of childhood sexual abuse by a family member, protecting her younger sister, and living for years without the belief and support she deserved.
Now, at 40, with our parents finally believing and supporting her, she’s choosing to speak publicly about her story.
As Mexican-American sisters, we talk about growing up in a Hispanic household, family silence, and why messages about respect and loyalty need to leave room for honesty, boundaries, and protecting children.
This conversation makes space for the pain of not being believed, what support can look like today, and why these conversations matter in our Latino communities.
🤎 If you recognize yourself in any part of this episode: what happened wasn’t your fault. You deserved protection, and your experience matters whether or not you choose to share it publicly.
Disclaimer: This episode discusses childhood sexual abuse and family responses. Please listen at your own pace and take breaks whenever you need. Please respect Viviann’s privacy and the details she has chosen to keep private.
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#NoMasYesGirls #firstgen #cyclebreakers #latinas #softlife #boundaries #healing #growth #women #parati #sanacion #familia #cultura #limites
Lo Que Heredamos de Mamá… y Lo Que Decidimos Cambiar + EXCLUSIVA👀 | Laura & Kelly Maya10/15/2026 | 1h 41 mins.Send us Fan Mail
¿Qué pasa cuando una relación de mamá e hija también se convierte en amistad, aprendizaje… y en la oportunidad de hacer las cosas diferente para la siguiente generación? En este episodio de No Más Yes Girls, nos sentamos a platicar con Laura Maya y su hija Kelly Maya sobre familia, maternidad, cultura, crianza, generaciones, sanar juntas y todo lo que aprendemos cuando dejamos de ver a mamá solamente como “mamá”… y empezamos a verla también como mujer.🤎
Siguan a Kelly Maya aqui: https://www.instagram.com/kellsmay/
Sigan a Laura Maya aqui: https://www.instagram.com/lauramayac/
Hablamos de esas cosas que muchas vivimos en familias latinas:
✨ Las reglas con las que crecimos
✨ Lo que heredamos de nuestras mamás y abuelas
✨ Lo que queremos conservar de nuestra cultura
✨ Lo que decidimos hacer diferente
✨ Cómo cambia una relación de mamá e hija cuando ambas ya son adultas
✨ Lo que Kelly entiende diferente ahora que también es mamá
✨ La culpa que cargan muchas mamás
✨ Aprender a pedir perdón entre generaciones
✨ Límites en la familia sin dejar de amar
✨ Las expectativas que ponemos sobre las mujeres
✨ Ser mamá sin perderte completamente a ti misma
✨ Criar a una nueva generación con más comunicación y conciencia
✨ Las cosas que queremos que nuestros hijos y nietos ya no tengan que sanar
Porque algo que salió mucho en esta conversación es que:
romper ciclos no significa rechazar todo lo que nuestros padres hicieron. Podemos decir: “Esto lo quiero conservar.” La comida.
Las raíces. La unión. Las tradiciones. El amor por la familia.
Y también podemos decir: “Esto sí lo quiero hacer diferente.”
La forma en que hablamos de nuestras emociones. La manera en que ponemos límites. Cómo pedimos perdón.
Cómo criamos. Cómo nos hablamos entre mamá e hija.
Y quizá eso también es sanar en familia.
Pero además… 👀 Laura y Kelly nos compartieron una exclusiva sobre algo muy especial que viene para ellas en los próximos meses y que todavía no habían compartido públicamente. Así que van a tener que escuchar el episodio completo para enterarse. 😂🤎
Esta conversación se sintió exactamente como queríamos que se sintiera No Más Yes Girls: como sentarnos alrededor de la mesa con un cafecito, hablar de nuestras mamás, nuestras hijas, nuestras propias historias y preguntarnos: “¿Qué quiero llevar conmigo de las generaciones anteriores… y qué quiero transformar para las que vienen detrás?”
🎙️ No Más Yes Girls es un podcast bilingüe donde dos hermanas tenemos conversaciones honestas sobre familia, cultura, identidad, límites, sanación y las cosas que muchas veces crecimos pensando que “no se hablaban”.
Si tienes una relación cercana, complicada, bonita o todavía en proceso de sanar con tu mamá o tu hija… creemos que vas a encontrar algo de ti en esta conversación. 🤎 Y quédate hasta el final porque… Laura y Kelly nos contaron algo que todavía casi nadie sabe. 👀
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📲 Conéctate con nosotras: Instagram, TikTok and our Facebook bajo: @nomasyesgirls
📧 Correo electrónico: nomoreyesgirl@gmail.com
💬 ¡Mándanos un DM, deja un comentario o escríbenos por email!
Support the show
Join our Free Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/791876950500231
Support our Podcast! Click Here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2540889/support
Let’s Connect📲 Follow us on Instagram, TikTok and our Facebook Page under: @nomasyesgirls.podcast
www.tiktok.com/@nomasyesgirls.podcast
Email: nomoreyesgirl@gmail.com
💬 DM, comment or email us!
#NoMasYesGirls #firstgen #cyclebreakers #latinas #softlife #boundaries #healing #growth #women #parati #sanacion #familia #cultura #limites
Are Our Mexican Dichos Actually Life Lessons? | Healing, Biocoding & Universal Laws10/08/2026 | 58 mins.Send us Fan Mail
What if some of the lessons we’re learning about healing… are things our families have been saying for generations? 🤎
In this episode of No Más Yes Girls, we’re having an honest sister check-in about where we are in life, what we’ve been learning, and how much our perspectives on healing, growth, and ourselves have changed.
Vieney has been diving deeper into the **universal laws of life**—and realizing how many of these ideas connect back to the Mexican dichos and sayings we grew up hearing.
You know the ones:
“Lo que siembras, cosechas.”
“No hay mal que por bien no venga.”
“Dime con quién andas y te diré quién eres.”
Sometimes our abuelos and parents were explaining life lessons long before we had the vocabulary to understand them. 😂
Meanwhile, Viviann has been learning about **biocoding** and using it as a personal reflection tool to look deeper at emotional patterns, past experiences, family dynamics, and what she feels may be underneath some of the things she’s carried for years.
We talk about what these practices have been teaching us, how our understanding of our childhood has changed, the patterns we’re becoming more aware of, and what healing actually looks like for us right now.
Not perfect. Not finished.
Just two Mexican-American sisters realizing that sometimes growth is simply being able to look at the same story with new eyes.
In this conversation we talk about:
✨ Universal laws and life lessons
✨ Mexican dichos and generational wisdom
✨ Biocoding and emotional reflection
✨ Healing childhood wounds
✨ Family patterns and generational cycles
✨ First-generation Mexican-American experiences
✨ Self-awareness and personal growth
✨ Learning to question what we were taught
✨ Breaking cycles without blaming our parents
✨ Becoming more intentional about the lives we want to create
If you’re also in a season of questioning, unlearning, healing, or simply getting to know yourself again… bienvenida. 🤎
🎙️ No Más Yes Girls is a bilingual podcast hosted by two Mexican-American sisters having the conversations many of us were taught to keep quiet.
Support the show
Join our Free Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/791876950500231
Support our Podcast! Click Here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2540889/support
Let’s Connect📲 Follow us on Instagram, TikTok and our Facebook Page under: @nomasyesgirls.podcast
www.tiktok.com/@nomasyesgirls.podcast
Email: nomoreyesgirl@gmail.com
💬 DM, comment or email us!
#NoMasYesGirls #firstgen #cyclebreakers #latinas #softlife #boundaries #healing #growth #women #parati #sanacion #familia #cultura #limites
Se Fue de EE.UU. con $40K de Deuda… y Empezó de Nuevo Después de los 40 | Lorena Miranda Bendeck10/01/2026 | 55 mins.Send us Fan Mail
¿Qué pasa cuando llegas a un punto donde dices: “Esta vida ya no se siente como mía.”
En este episodio de No Más Yes Girls, nos sentamos a platicar con @LorenaMirandaBendeck creadora de Lorena & Her Audacity, sobre lo que realmente significa empezar de nuevo después de los 40.
Lorena dejó Estados Unidos, se mudó a Colombia y comenzó a reconstruir su vida mientras todavía cargaba con alrededor de $40,000 en deuda. No esperó a tener todo perfecto.
No esperó a dejar de tener miedo. No esperó a que todo el mundo entendiera su decisión. Llegó a un punto donde tuvo que preguntarse:
“¿Voy a seguir viviendo una vida que ya no quiero solo porque me da miedo cambiar?”
Chequenla aqui: https://linktr.ee/LorenaMirandaBendeck?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=8851fab1-9fb9-4b1a-94f9-db5c99160fe8
Y de eso se trata esta conversación.
Hablamos de:
✨ Empezar de nuevo después de los 40
✨ Dejar Estados Unidos y construir una nueva vida en Colombia
✨ Cargar con deuda mientras intentas reinventarte
✨ La vergüenza que muchas veces sentimos alrededor del dinero
✨ El famoso “¿qué va a decir la gente?”
✨ La presión de tener la vida “resuelta” a cierta edad
✨ People-pleasing y vivir tratando de no decepcionar a nadie
✨ La culpa que aparece cuando finalmente empiezas a elegirte
✨ Relaciones que cambian cuando tú cambias
✨ El duelo de dejar atrás una versión de ti
✨ Redefinir el amor, el éxito y la estabilidad
✨ Fe, Dios y aprender a soltar el control
✨ Miedo vs. intuición
✨ Aprender a confiar en ti aunque no tengas todas las respuestas
✨ Ser vista mientras todavía estás en proceso
✨ Tener la audacia de empezar aunque el plan todavía no esté completo
Porque empezar de nuevo no siempre se ve bonito.
A veces se ve como: deuda, miedo, incertidumbre, llanto, vergüenza,
extrañar tu vida anterior, y preguntarte más de una vez:
“¿Qué estoy haciendo?” 😭😂
Pero algo que Lorena nos recuerda es que: Empezar de nuevo no significa empezar desde cero. Llegas con experiencia. Con errores.
Con cicatrices. Con lecciones. Con una idea mucho más clara de lo que ya no quieres. Y quizá eso también es parte de crecer.
Darte permiso de decir: “La vida que construí antes me sirvió… pero ya no tiene que ser la vida que siga viviendo para siempre.”
También hablamos mucho de fe y de lo difícil que puede ser dejar de querer controlar cada resultado. Porque a veces le pedimos a Dios una señal, una respuesta, una confirmación…
cuando quizá lo que necesitamos es bajar el ruido lo suficiente para escuchar lo que ya sabemos por dentro.
☕️ Como siempre, esta no es una entrevista formal. Es una plática entre amigas con cafecito sobre dinero, cultura, relaciones, miedo, fe, empezar de nuevo y todas esas cosas que muchas mujeres sentimos pero no siempre decimos en voz alta.
🎙️ No Más Yes Girls es un podcast bilingüe donde dos hermanas hablamos de familia, identidad, sanación, límites, cultura y lo que significa aprender a elegirnos sin culpa.
Si alguna vez has pensado:
“Ya estoy muy grande para empezar otra vez.”
“Tengo demasiadas deudas.”
“Estoy muy atrasada.”
“¿Qué va a pensar mi familia?”
“¿Y si me equivoco?”
este episodio es para ti. 🤎
Porque quizá la audacia no es vivir sin miedo.
Quizá la audacia es poder decir:
“Tengo miedo… pero confío en mí lo suficiente para saber que lo voy a resolver.”
✨ Únete a nuestra comunidad gratuita:
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📲 Conéctate con nosotras: Instagram, TikTok and our Facebook bajo: @nomasyesgirls
📧 Correo electrónico: nomoreyesgirl@gmail.com
💬 ¡Mándanos un DM, deja un comentario o escríbenos por email!
Support the show
Join our Free Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/791876950500231
Support our Podcast! Click Here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2540889/support
Let’s Connect📲 Follow us on Instagram, TikTok and our Facebook Page under: @nomasyesgirls.podcast
www.tiktok.com/@nomasyesgirls.podcast
Email: nomoreyesgirl@gmail.com
💬 DM, comment or email us!
#NoMasYesGirls #firstgen #cyclebreakers #latinas #softlife #boundaries #healing #growth #women #parati #sanacion #familia #cultura #limites
She Left the U.S. With $40K in Debt… and Called It a Plan | Lorena Miranda Bendeck09/24/2026 | 1h 3 mins.Send us Fan Mail
What if starting over doesn’t mean you failed? What if it means you finally stopped forcing a life that no longer felt like yours?
In this episode of No Más Yes Girls, we sit down with Lorena Miranda Bendeck, creator of Lorena & Her Audacity, @LorenaMirandaBendeck (in all socials) for an honest conversation about what it really looks like to completely change your life after 40. Lorena left the United States, moved to Colombia, and started rebuilding her life while carrying around $40,000 in debt.
Check her out here:
https://linktr.ee/LorenaMirandaBendeck?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=cf84c7e5-dd61-4185-86fa-18e3fd59cec8
She didn’t wait until everything was perfect.
She didn’t wait until the fear disappeared.
She didn’t wait until everyone understood her decision.
She simply reached a point where she knew:
Something had to change.
And that’s what makes her story so relatable.
Because starting over doesn’t always look like the pretty “new chapter” we see online.
Sometimes it looks like:
fear,
debt,
uncertainty,
grief,
questioning yourself,
and wondering if you’re making the biggest mistake of your life.
In this conversation, we talk about:
✨ Starting over after 40
✨ Leaving the U.S. and rebuilding a life in Colombia
✨ Carrying $40K in debt while making a major life change
✨ The shame and emotions that can come with money
✨ Feeling like you “should have everything figured out” by a certain age
✨ The fear of what other people will think
✨ People-pleasing and constantly trying to keep everyone comfortable
✨ Feeling guilty when you finally choose yourself
✨ Letting go of an old version of yourself
✨ The grief that can come with positive change
✨ Learning to trust yourself without having every answer
✨ Faith, intuition, and letting go of control
✨ Relationships and how they change when you change
✨ Redefining success as you get older
✨ Learning that peace can sometimes feel unfamiliar after years of survival mode
✨ Having the audacity to be seen while you are still figuring things out
One of the biggest things we talk about is this:
You do not have to hate your life to be allowed to change it. Sometimes nothing is completely “wrong.” You’ve simply grown.
You want something different. The version of you who built that life is not necessarily the same version of you who has to keep living it forever. And choosing a different path does not mean the years before were wasted. Lorena’s story is also a reminder that you don’t need the perfect plan before you begin. Sometimes clarity comes after you take the first step. Sometimes the plan gets built while you’re already walking. And sometimes the very chapter that feels like everything is falling apart becomes the chapter where you finally meet yourself.
☕️ Like always, this episode feels less like a formal interview and more like three women sitting around the table with cafecito, talking about money, relationships, fear, faith, culture, starting over, and all the messy parts of choosing yourself.
🎙️ No Más Yes Girls is a bilingual podcast where two sisters have honest conversations about healing, family, identity, boundaries, culture, growth, and learning to choose ourselves without guilt.
If you’ve ever thought:
“I’m too old to start over.”
“I have too much debt.”
“I’m too far behind.”
“What will people say?”
“What if I make the wrong decision?”
this episode is for you.
Because maybe audacity isn’t having no fear.
Maybe audacity is saying:
“I’m scared… but I trust myself enough to figure it out.” 🤎
Support the show
Join our Free Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/791876950500231
Support our Podcast! Click Here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2540889/support
Let’s Connect📲 Follow us on Instagram, TikTok and our Facebook Page under: @nomasyesgirls.podcast
www.tiktok.com/@nomasyesgirls.podcast
Email: nomoreyesgirl@gmail.com
💬 DM, comment or email us!
#NoMasYesGirls #firstgen #cyclebreakers #latinas #softlife #boundaries #healing #growth #women #parati #sanacion #familia #cultura #limites
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About No Más Yes Girls
No Más Yes Girls 🎙️ENGLISH 🇺🇸We’re Viviann & Vieney... two first-gen Mexican-American sisters who grew up learning how to be the “good girls.”Say yes.Be strong.Don’t disappoint anyone.Keep the peace.And definitely don’t talk about what happens en la casa. 😅But somewhere along the way, we realized something…Keeping everyone else happy was costing us ourselves.So we started asking questions we were never taught to ask.Why do we feel guilty saying no?Why is resting so uncomfortable?Why do we feel responsible for everyone’s feelings?And how much of who we are… is actually who we were taught to be?No Más Yes Girls is a bilingual English + Spanish podcast about healing, family, cultura, boundaries, relationships, generational patterns, and all the messy things we’re learning and unlearning along the way.Some episodes are just us. Some include guests with stories of their own. But every conversation comes back to the same thing: getting curious about what shaped us and deciding what we want to carry forward.We’re not therapists. We’re not experts.We’re just two sisters healing, laughing, crying, questioning things, and figuring it out out loud.For the good girls, the strong ones, las hijas que siempre pudieron con todo…Maybe it’s finally time to ask:What happens when you stop being who everyone needed you to be… and start becoming you? 🫶🏽ESPAÑOL 🇲🇽Somos Viviann y Vieney... dos hermanas México-Americanas de primera generación que crecimos aprendiendo a ser las “niñas buenas.”Di que sí.Sé fuerte.No decepciones a nadie.Mantén la paz.Y de lo que pasa en la casa… mejor ni hablamos. 😅Pero con el tiempo nos dimos cuenta de algo…Por querer mantener a todos felices, nos estábamos perdiendo a nosotras mismas.Así que empezamos a hacernos preguntas que nunca nos enseñaron a hacer.¿Por qué nos da culpa decir que no?¿Por qué nos cuesta tanto descansar?¿Por qué sentimos que somos responsables por cómo se sienten los demás?¿Y cuánto de lo que somos realmente elegimos… y cuánto simplemente aprendimos?No Más Yes Girls es un podcast bilingüe en inglés y español donde hablamos de sanación, familia, cultura, límites, relaciones, patrones generacionales y todas esas cosas que estamos aprendiendo… y desaprendiendo.Algunos episodios somos solo nosotras. En otros, nos acompañan invitados que comparten sus propias historias. Pero cada conversación nace de la misma curiosidad: entender lo que nos formó y decidir qué queremos llevar con nosotras y qué ya podemos soltar.No somos terapeutas. No somos expertas.Solo somos dos hermanas sanando, riéndonos, llorando, cuestionando lo que aprendimos y tratando de entender la vida juntas.Para las niñas buenas, las fuertes, las hijas que siempre pudieron con todo…Tal vez ya es hora de preguntarnos:¿Qué pasa cuando dejas de ser quien todos necesitaban que fueras… y empiezas a descubrir quién eres tú? 🫶🏽Podcast website
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