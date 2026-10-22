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What if starting over doesn’t mean you failed? What if it means you finally stopped forcing a life that no longer felt like yours?



In this episode of No Más Yes Girls, we sit down with Lorena Miranda Bendeck, creator of Lorena & Her Audacity, @LorenaMirandaBendeck (in all socials) for an honest conversation about what it really looks like to completely change your life after 40. Lorena left the United States, moved to Colombia, and started rebuilding her life while carrying around $40,000 in debt.



Check her out here:

https://linktr.ee/LorenaMirandaBendeck?utm_source=linktree_profile_share<sid=cf84c7e5-dd61-4185-86fa-18e3fd59cec8



She didn’t wait until everything was perfect.

She didn’t wait until the fear disappeared.

She didn’t wait until everyone understood her decision.

She simply reached a point where she knew:

Something had to change.

And that’s what makes her story so relatable.

Because starting over doesn’t always look like the pretty “new chapter” we see online.

Sometimes it looks like:

fear,

debt,

uncertainty,

grief,

questioning yourself,

and wondering if you’re making the biggest mistake of your life.

In this conversation, we talk about:

✨ Starting over after 40

✨ Leaving the U.S. and rebuilding a life in Colombia

✨ Carrying $40K in debt while making a major life change

✨ The shame and emotions that can come with money

✨ Feeling like you “should have everything figured out” by a certain age

✨ The fear of what other people will think

✨ People-pleasing and constantly trying to keep everyone comfortable

✨ Feeling guilty when you finally choose yourself

✨ Letting go of an old version of yourself

✨ The grief that can come with positive change

✨ Learning to trust yourself without having every answer

✨ Faith, intuition, and letting go of control

✨ Relationships and how they change when you change

✨ Redefining success as you get older

✨ Learning that peace can sometimes feel unfamiliar after years of survival mode

✨ Having the audacity to be seen while you are still figuring things out



One of the biggest things we talk about is this:

You do not have to hate your life to be allowed to change it. Sometimes nothing is completely “wrong.” You’ve simply grown.

You want something different. The version of you who built that life is not necessarily the same version of you who has to keep living it forever. And choosing a different path does not mean the years before were wasted. Lorena’s story is also a reminder that you don’t need the perfect plan before you begin. Sometimes clarity comes after you take the first step. Sometimes the plan gets built while you’re already walking. And sometimes the very chapter that feels like everything is falling apart becomes the chapter where you finally meet yourself.



☕️ Like always, this episode feels less like a formal interview and more like three women sitting around the table with cafecito, talking about money, relationships, fear, faith, culture, starting over, and all the messy parts of choosing yourself.



🎙️ No Más Yes Girls is a bilingual podcast where two sisters have honest conversations about healing, family, identity, boundaries, culture, growth, and learning to choose ourselves without guilt.

If you’ve ever thought:

“I’m too old to start over.”

“I have too much debt.”

“I’m too far behind.”

“What will people say?”

“What if I make the wrong decision?”

this episode is for you.

Because maybe audacity isn’t having no fear.

Maybe audacity is saying:

“I’m scared… but I trust myself enough to figure it out.” 🤎

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