Exploring Faith, Family Dynamics, and Contemporary Issues | Beyond The Letter Podcast S3E14
In this thought-provoking discussion, we explore the delicate balance between parental guidance and allowing our children to develop their own faith journey. The conversation draws parallels to the biblical story of Joshua and Rahab, reminding us that God's plan often unfolds in unexpected ways. We're challenged to consider how we can create a safe space for open dialogue about faith, values, and life's complexities within our families.
The use of tools like conversation boxes and games to facilitate these discussions offers practical ways for us to engage with our loved ones on deeper spiritual matters. As we reflect on this, we're encouraged to examine our own approach to parenting and mentoring, always seeking to lead with love, wisdom, and an understanding that God's grace extends to all of us in our imperfections.
-
Connect with:
Pastor Aaron Levy https://www.instagram.com/_aaronlevy/
Pastor Sanaz Mesa https://www.instagram.com/sanazmesa/?hl=en
Pastor Erica Levy https://www.instagram.com/erica.levy_np/
Nancy Navas https://www.instagram.com/nancysnavas/
--
Don't forget to stay connected with us:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4OvpFp9OB9_DgVdVVbXhFg
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/beyond.theletter/
Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/discover/beyond-the-letter
--
Have a question? Submit it TODAY, by clicking the link below!
***SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION HERE: https://patria.church.ai/form/BeyondtheLetterQA
--
Get to know the team:
@amesa https://www.instagram.com/amesa/
@verlonbakerofficial https://www.instagram.com/verlonbakerofficial/
@nancysnavas https://www.instagram.com/nancysnavas/
@alizee.kayy https://www.instagram.com/alizee.kayy/
@andytakesl https://www.instagram.com/andytakesl/
__
#faith #podcast #inspiration #authentic #christianpodcast
--------
1:25:28
Navigating Marriage, Ministry, and Family Transitions | S2E13 BEYOND I DO PODCAST
In our journey of faith, we often face transitions that test our resolve and challenge our relationships. This conversation reminds us of the importance of unity in marriage and family, especially during times of change. We see how open communication, vulnerability, and the willingness to seek God together can strengthen our bonds. The story of Joshua leading the Israelites into the Promised Land parallels our own experiences of stepping into new seasons with faith and courage.
Just as Joshua had to trust God's plan, we too must lean on His guidance when facing the unknown.This message encourages us to embrace change as an opportunity for growth, to involve our children in our faith journey, and to seek wisdom from our spiritual community. As we navigate life's transitions, let's remember that our ultimate identity is in Christ, not in our roles or achievements. How can we better support each other and rely on God's strength during times of change in our own lives?
--
Have a question about relationships? Ask us by clicking the link below!
https://patria.church.ai/form/BeyondIdo
_
BEYOND I DO: MARRIAGE COURSE
https://beyondido.thinkific.com/courses/beyond-I-do
--
Connect with Adam & Ashlee Mesa
https://instagram.com/amesa?igshid=YTQwZjQ0NmI0OA==
https://instagram.com/ashleemesa?igshid=YTQwZjQ0NmI0OA==
--
Don't forget to stay connected with us:
Instagram @beyond.ido
Tik Tok @beyond.ido
--
We've entered into an exciting new partnership with renowned jeweler Erin Barnett in Los Angeles. This partnership perfectly aligns with our love for relationships and jewelry. Whether you're looking for a special gift, an engagement ring, or a wedding band, Erin has you covered. And as part of the Beyond I Do community, you get exclusive discounts and the opportunity for a private showroom experience. It's time to celebrate your love with exquisite jewelry from our partner, Erin Barnett.
How to get the exclusive discount?
SEND HIM A DM and tell him you are part of the BEYOND I DO family or mention Adam Mesa.
https://www.instagram.com/by.barnett/?hl=en
https://bybarnett.com
--------
53:31
Embracing Faith and Community in the Modern Church | Beyond The Letter Podcast S3E13
In this powerful discussion, we explore the transformative power of commitment in our spiritual journey. The conversation highlights how cynicism and skepticism can hinder our growth, while faith and perseverance can lead to profound spiritual experiences. We're reminded of the early Christian martyrs, particularly through the story of a 3rd-century believer in Germany who carried a scroll with scriptures, even when it was dangerous to do so.
This parallel challenges us to examine our own dedication to faith in the face of modern challenges. The message emphasizes the importance of rooting ourselves in a church community, even when it's imperfect, drawing inspiration from the Apostle Paul's teachings on unity and love. As we reflect on this, we're encouraged to put on our spiritual 'seatbelt' and commit to growth, allowing God's word to change us rather than trying to change it to fit our preferences. This perspective shift can lead to a renewed sense of purpose and joy in our faith journey.
--
Connect with:
Pastor Adam Mesa https://www.instagram.com/amesa/
Samuel Rodriguez https://www.instagram.com/samuelmrod/
Jermaine Baker https://www.instagram.com/verlonbakerofficial/
--
Don't forget to stay connected with us:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4OvpFp9OB9_DgVdVVbXhFg
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/beyond.theletter/
Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/discover/beyond-the-letter
--
Have a question? Submit it TODAY, by clicking the link below!
***SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION HERE: https://patria.church.ai/form/BeyondtheLetterQA
--
Get to know the team:
@amesa https://www.instagram.com/amesa/
@verlonbakerofficial https://www.instagram.com/verlonbakerofficial/
@nancysnavas https://www.instagram.com/nancysnavas/
@alizee.kayy https://www.instagram.com/alizee.kayy/
@andytakesl https://www.instagram.com/andytakesl/
__
#faith #podcast #inspiration #authentic #christianpodcast
--------
1:16:10
A Christian Perspective on Talent and Recognition | S2E12 BEYOND I DO PODCAST
In our journey of faith, we often encounter moments where we feel God's presence in unexpected ways. This conversation reminds us of the shepherd's light that guided the way to Jesus. Just as the shepherds followed a divine sign, we too can experience moments where we feel God's guidance in our lives. However, it's crucial to discern between genuine spiritual experiences and our own projections.
The story shared about misinterpreting a dimmed light as a divine sign humorously illustrates how easily we can mistake everyday occurrences for spiritual interventions. This serves as a gentle reminder to approach our faith with both openness and critical thinking. As we navigate our spiritual paths, let's remain receptive to God's presence while also grounding ourselves in wisdom and discernment.
--
Have a question about relationships? Ask us by clicking the link below!
https://patria.church.ai/form/BeyondIdo
_
BEYOND I DO: MARRIAGE COURSE
https://beyondido.thinkific.com/courses/beyond-I-do
--
Connect with Adam & Ashlee Mesa
https://instagram.com/amesa?igshid=YTQwZjQ0NmI0OA==
https://instagram.com/ashleemesa?igshid=YTQwZjQ0NmI0OA==
--
Don't forget to stay connected with us:
Instagram @beyond.ido
Tik Tok @beyond.ido
--
We've entered into an exciting new partnership with renowned jeweler Erin Barnett in Los Angeles. This partnership perfectly aligns with our love for relationships and jewelry. Whether you're looking for a special gift, an engagement ring, or a wedding band, Erin has you covered. And as part of the Beyond I Do community, you get exclusive discounts and the opportunity for a private showroom experience. It's time to celebrate your love with exquisite jewelry from our partner, Erin Barnett.
How to get the exclusive discount?
SEND HIM A DM and tell him you are part of the BEYOND I DO family or mention Adam Mesa.
https://www.instagram.com/by.barnett/?hl=en
https://bybarnett.com
--------
38:38
Cultivating Joy and Gratitude in the New Year | Beyond The Letter Podcast S3E12
As we reflect on the past year and look forward to the new one, we're reminded of the importance of gratitude and perspective in our spiritual journey. The conversation highlights how easily we can become discontent with our blessings, forgetting that what we consider mundane might be a luxury to others. This echoes the biblical principle of contentment found in Philippians 4:11-13, where Paul learned to be content in all circumstances.
We're challenged to see God in every aspect of our lives, much like finding Waldo in a crowded picture. This practice of gratitude not only transforms our own hearts but also becomes a powerful testimony to others, potentially opening doors for evangelism. As we enter the new year, let's strive to be thermostats rather than thermometers in our environments, actively spreading joy and positivity instead of merely reflecting the mood around us.
--
Connect with:
Pastor Adam Mesa https://www.instagram.com/amesa/
Pastor Aaron Levy https://www.instagram.com/_aaronlevy/
Pastor Sanaz Mesa https://www.instagram.com/sanazmesa/?hl=en
--
Don't forget to stay connected with us:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4OvpFp9OB9_DgVdVVbXhFg
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/beyond.theletter/
Tik Tok https://www.tiktok.com/discover/beyond-the-letter
--
Have a question? Submit it TODAY, by clicking the link below!
***SUBMIT YOUR QUESTION HERE: https://patria.church.ai/form/BeyondtheLetterQA
--
Get to know the team:
@amesa https://www.instagram.com/amesa/
@verlonbakerofficial https://www.instagram.com/verlonbakerofficial/
@nancysnavas https://www.instagram.com/nancysnavas/
@alizee.kayy https://www.instagram.com/alizee.kayy/
@andytakesl https://www.instagram.com/andytakesl/
__
#faith #podcast #inspiration #authentic #christianpodcast
Beyond the Letter, is a podcast that will shake up and challenge the way we think. In a world today that's muddled with hate, divisiveness and separation; this podcast, hosted by Adam Mesa helps us discover everyone has a story to tell. Subscribe and be a part of the movement to challenge the world's thinking. Don't forget to join the conversation by commenting below!
BEYOND THE LETTER: LIVE every SUNDAY at 6pm!
Instagram: @beyond.theletter
TikTok: @beyond.theletter
Podcast: Apple Podcast, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Spreaker, Deezer, Castbox, Podcast Addict, Podchaser
--