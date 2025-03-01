Powered by RND
Belal Assaad

Religion & Spirituality
Islam

  • Ramadan Gems - Part 2 of 2
    In Part 2, we’ll dive into practical steps you can take to make the most of this month — what to do, what to avoid, and how to stay consistent, inshaAllah.
    --------  
    1:10:44
  • Ramadan Gems - Part 1 of 2
    Ramadan is more than just fasting—it's a time for spiritual growth, self-discipline, and strengthening our connection with Allah.
    --------  
    1:13:27
  • Peer Pressure
    Peer pressure is a challenge we all face — whether at school, work, or in social circles. How can we stay true to our Islamic values while navigating the influence of those around us? In this lecture, we’ll explore the dangers of negative peer pressure, how to resist it, and the importance of surrounding ourselves with righteous company.
    --------  
    1:01:16
  • Count Your Blessings
    We look at practical insights on cultivating a thankful heart and deepening your connection with faith.
    --------  
    34:07
  • Creating a harmonious family while navigating cultural expectations
    In this video, we look at the importance of nurturing relationships with both close and extended family members while navigating cultural norms and expectations.
    --------  
    22:30

About Belal Assaad

Sheikh Belal Assaad holds a Degree in Shari’ah and Da’wah from the ‘Ad-Da’Wah Wal-Irshad University Institute’, Tripoli, Lebanon 1995.He continued his studies in Biomedical Science at Victoria University (VU), followed by a postgraduate degree in Teaching Science and Student Welfare & Well-being’ also from Victoria University (VU). He also competed a second postgraduate degree in Migration Law and Practice from the Australian National University (ANU).Sheikh Belal is a registered Minister of Religion (title: Imam) and Marriage Celebrant with the Australian Federation of Islamic Council and the Australian Governor General’s Office. He has been in the field of Da’wah delivering regular khutbas and a public speaker locally and abroad for the past 26 years. He is internationally known and is invited to guest speak and lecture regularly through various organisations internationally and nationally as much as his time permits. Sheikh Belal was born in Melbourne Australia, and currently resides there.
