PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityLent 2025: Take Heart
Lent 2025: Take Heart

Ignatian Solidarity Network
  • Lent 2025: Take Heart - Trailer
    Subscribe to the accompanying Lent 2025: Take Heart daily email series for free here: igsol.net/lent-2025
    --------  
    1:53
  • La Cuaresma 2024 - Marzo 31, Por Maureen O'Connell
    TBD
    --------  
    3:37
  • Lent 2024 - March 31, Ft. Maureen O'Connell
    Register for the FREE daily email series:igsol.net/lent
    --------  
    3:18
  • La Cuaresma 2024 - Marzo 30, Por Joanna Williams
    TBD
    --------  
    3:27
  • Lent 2024 - March 30, Ft. Joanna Williams
    Register for the FREE daily email series:igsol.net/lent
    --------  
    2:40

In these precarious times, it is more important than ever to allow God to encourage us—literally give us the heart we need—to overcome our self-doubts and the doubts we may have about our neighbor; to meet hard-heartedness with the tenderness and mercy that is a gift of the Spirit. Throughout Lent, writers from the Ignatian network will guide us as we allow our hearts to be made tender to bring more mercy into our broken world. May our journeying animate the peace that Pope Francis prayed for as he introduced this Jubilee Year: Throughout Lent, writers from the Ignatian network will guide us in a season of refreshing. Join us each day to be replenished, reinvigorated, and refreshed. Sign up for the FREE accompanying daily email here: igsol.net/lent
