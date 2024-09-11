Medicinal Benefits of The Placenta, Microplastics' Sleep Impact, and the Positive Uses of Black Widow Venom.

In this episode of Bedside Matters, the medicinal uses of the placenta, including its benefits for wound healing, anti-aging, and eye treatments; the negative effects of microplastics, known as "forever chemicals," on sleep and overall health: research into black widow spider venom, which could lead to the development of new anti-venoms and treatments for neurological conditions. Plus the brain’s fear response, and why some people are more affected by Halloween scares than others.