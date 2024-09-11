Anti-Aging Myths, Alcohol's Impact on the Brain, and the Revolutionary Bipolar Blood Test
In this episode we tackle NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) a buzzworthy supplement marketed for anti-aging benefits, a promising blood test for diagnosing bipolar disorder, and the intricate connection between alcohol addiction and Alzheimer's risk.
How Hearing Dogs Transform Lives: Exploring Hearing Loss Solutions with the Sam Simon Foundation
In this episode of Bedside Matters we explore hearing loss and the transformative role of hearing dogs in assisting individuals with severe impairments. Guest Barb Velasquez from the Sam Simon Charitable Foundation explains the rigorous training process for hearing dogs and the organization’s commitment to rescuing shelter animals. Peter shares his wife’s experience with hearing loss and the life-changing potential of these companions.
Learn more about the Sam Simon Charitable Foundation here: https://www.ssfdogs.org/about-us/
New 3-Week Non-Opiate Pain Relief, Breakthrough Eczema Treatment, Recovery tips for Shoulder Injury and how DST effects mood and health.
In this episode the effects of Daylight Saving Time (DST) on mood and health, including the increased risks of heart attacks, strokes, and car accidents, along with practical tips for easing the transition, non-opiate pain management which offers up to three weeks of relief after surgery, helping reduce opiate dependency, a promising monoclonal antibody treatment for eczema, especially beneficial for children and our caller wants to know how to treat and recover from shoulder injuries.
Why Do Women Feel More Pain Than Men? Autism Breakthroughs, Artificial Hearts & Simple Tests to Protect Aging Parents!
In this episode of Bedside Matters the latest medical discoveries. Groundbreaking findings on pain tolerance differences between men and women; the development of a biological marker for autism, allowing for more accurate diagnoses and personalized treatments; promising artificial heart technology and practical and simple at-home tests to help assess elderly fall risk.
Medicinal Benefits of The Placenta, Microplastics' Sleep Impact, and the Positive Uses of Black Widow Venom.
In this episode of Bedside Matters, the medicinal uses of the placenta, including its benefits for wound healing, anti-aging, and eye treatments; the negative effects of microplastics, known as "forever chemicals," on sleep and overall health: research into black widow spider venom, which could lead to the development of new anti-venoms and treatments for neurological conditions. Plus the brain’s fear response, and why some people are more affected by Halloween scares than others.
