Reflecting On How Special Juan Soto Is With Someone Who Knows Him Best

Johnny DiPuglia has made quite a mark in baseball over his time as a scout, playing huge roles in the signing a myriad of future All-Stars out of Latin America. But one of DiPuglia's signees stands out from the rest - Juan Soto. Bradfo catches up with Johnny to reflect on the path that led Soto to the Nationals in 2015 and how he was viewed leading up to the $1.5 million commitment from the Nationals. DiPuglia also offers insight into the player that everyone is currently talking about, explaining exactly what makes the outfielder so special. The conversation also includes some very honest takes when it comes to the art of identifying and then signing Latin American kids who aren't even 16 years old, and how the approach and expectations have changed. It's a great, and timely, discussion.