Juan Soto Vibe Check: Jonathan Papelbon Is Weighing In
Do the Red Sox have a chance at Juan Soto? Who should be viewed as the favorite? Can the lure of Dunedin lure the free agent to Toronto? Why do the Yankees possibly have the upper-hand? All these questions and more are answered in the latest Juan Soto Vibe Check, with Jonathan Papelbon returning to the podcast to give his somewhat controversial takes, with Bradfo once again steering the ship.
16:32
The Journey Nick Martinez Took To Landing With A Qualifying Offer
If you're offered a qualifying offer in Major League Baseball, you know you're doing something right. That was a reminder Nick Martinez got when the Reds extended their commitment of over $21 million for the 2025 season this offseason. Martinez joins Bradfo to reflect on a journey that started with four years with the Rangers before spending another four in Japan. He ultimately reinvented himself and landed back in MLB with the Padres before turning his career year with the Reds in 2024. It's a great example of perseverance and smarts, ultimately resulting in some pretty lofty results.
40:56
Juan Soto Vibe Check: Here Come The Blue Jays?
We're back with an other midday Juan Soto vibe check, with Bradfo being joined by Producer Evan and Gordo (Play Tessie) to react to the day's Soto news. Along with updating their odds for each team to secure the outfielder, the guys react to Andy Martino's report that there is a perception that the Blue Jays might end up being the highest bidder ... and that all the teams' are on information lockdown. The roller coaster ride that is the Juan Soto free agency continues.
29:19
Reflecting On How Special Juan Soto Is With Someone Who Knows Him Best
Johnny DiPuglia has made quite a mark in baseball over his time as a scout, playing huge roles in the signing a myriad of future All-Stars out of Latin America. But one of DiPuglia's signees stands out from the rest - Juan Soto. Bradfo catches up with Johnny to reflect on the path that led Soto to the Nationals in 2015 and how he was viewed leading up to the $1.5 million commitment from the Nationals. DiPuglia also offers insight into the player that everyone is currently talking about, explaining exactly what makes the outfielder so special. The conversation also includes some very honest takes when it comes to the art of identifying and then signing Latin American kids who aren't even 16 years old, and how the approach and expectations have changed. It's a great, and timely, discussion.
25:21
We're Updating Juan Soto Vibes
The waiting is the hardest part - at least for those fans in New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Toronto. Bradfo is joined by Gordo (Play Tessie) to talk one thing and one thing only: Juan Soto and the vibes that are circulating regarding his landing spot. The guys power rank the suitors' desperation and the fan bases' lunacy when it comes to calling Soto their own. While you wait ... listen.
