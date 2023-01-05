#198 | Catra "DirtDiva" Corbett on Overcoming Meth Addiction to Run 100+ Miles 100+ Times
In today's episode of Backpacker Radio presented by The Trek, we are joined by Catra Corbett. Catra is an accomplished ultrarunner, former meth addict, author, and overall force for positivity. We go through Catra's many long distance accomplishments including being the first American woman to run over 100 miles on more than 100 occasions, her fastest known double time for the 425-miles John Muir Trail, and her streak of running every day for the last 10 years. We learn about the process of overcoming addiction and starting a new life, how Catra maintains a positive mindset while managing her depression and anxiety, her favorite trail races, including a fuck marry kill of the best 100 mile races, and much more. This was a fun lively chat, you will enjoy it, or else, we will find you. We wrap the show with a triple crown of random facts, reasons why you should SOBO thru-hike the CDT, a new patent-pending, and some last minute thoughts before Chaunce hits the Ozark Highlands Trail. Enlightened Equipment: Use code “EETREK10” for 10% off Enlightened Equipment’s Stock Revelation Quilt or Torrid Jacket at enlightenedequipment.com. OnX Backcountry: Use code “BACKPACKERRADIO20” for 20% off a Premium or Elite Membership at onxmaps.com. Gossamer Gear: Use code “TAKELESSTREKMORE” for 15% off at gossamergear.com. RTIC Outdoors: Shop at rticoutdoors.com. [divider] Interview with Catra Corbett Catra's Website Catra's Instagram Time stamps & Questions 00:09:57 - QOTD: Predictions for Zach with twins! 00:11:58 - Reminders: Take our listener survey! Trail 00:13:30 - Introducing Catra 00:14:16 - Give us your full background on getting into sports 00:18:44 - Did you have any trauma that turned you towards substances? 00:21:37 - Is it almost a benefit to have gone through past hardships while being an ultrarunner? 00:23:00 - Tell us about being a go-go dancer! 00:25:40 - Do you think you needed to process your trauma prior to starting running? 00:26:48 - Can you talk about how hard it was to stay clean and focus on running? 00:30:28 - How did you cut ties with your former friends? 00:32:02 - Tell us about setting the JMT yo-yo FKT 00:45:50 - What did the FKT culture look like in 2002? 00:49:55 - Have you had any hallucinations? 00:54:26 - Tell us about the Triple Crown of 200s 00:57:18 - Have you noticed a change in the 200-mile race scene since Courtney’s win? 01:01:45 - What would you say is the line between oversleeping and undersleeping? 01:06:25 - Do you have any general advice for people looking to learn from you? 01:07:46 - Is it possible for running to become too much of a good thing? 01:12:17 - Is there an established time for a JMT triple? 01:12:45 - How do you get a permit for an FKT on the JMT? 01:14:35 - How does your approach differ based on the length of your race? 01:16:10 - Fuck Marry Kill: 100-mile races 01:18:45 - How did you get your trail name? 01:21:44 - Tell us about your shoes 01:23:06 - Tell us about getting stalked by animals and nearly dying 01:30:55 - Do you alter your course if you see storms coming? 01:31:43 - Tell us about writing the book 01:33:33 - Trigger warning: do you want to tell us about when you attempted suicide? 01:38:30 - What mindset skills do you use? 01:41:30 - Where can people go to follow you? SEGMENTS Trek Propaganda 9 Reasons You Should Hike the CDT SOBO by Jenn Wall Stupid Thing of the Week Patent Pending Triple Crown of random facts Mail Bag (submit a guest for the show!) 5 Star Review [divider] Check out our sound guy @paulyboyshallcross. Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes (and please leave us a review)! Find us on Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Play. Support us on Patreon to get bonus content. Advertise on Backpacker Radio Follow The Trek, Chaunce, Badger, and Trail Correspondents on Instagram. Follow Backpacker Radio, The Trek and Chaunce on YouTube. Follow Backpacker Radio on Tik Tok. Our theme song is Walking Slow by Animal Years. A super big thank you to our Chuck Norris Award winner(s) from Patreon: Andrew, Austen McDaniel, Austin Ford, Brad & Blair (Thirteen Adventures), Brent Stenberg, Cameron Brown, Christopher Marshburn, Dayne, DoGoodPantry, Greg McDaniel, Kristina Diaz, Matt Soukup, Mike Poisel, Morgan Luke, Patrick Cianciolo, Sawyer Products, Timothy Hahn, and Tracy “Trigger” Fawns. A big thank you to our Cinnamon Connection Champions from Patreon: Dcnerdlet, Jacob Northrup, Jeff LaFranier, Keith Dobie Jr, Liz Seger, and Peter.