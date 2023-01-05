#196 | Dora the Explorer on 15,000+ Self-Powered Miles and Managing an Eating Disorder

In today's episode of Backpacker Radio presented by The Trek, we are joined by Felecia Moran, known on trail as Dora the Explorer. We talk about Dora's many thru-hikes, including the PCT, Wonderland Trail, Colorado Trail, CDT, AT SOBO, and more. We touch on what it's like to backpack with an eating disorder and body dysmorphia. Dora is especially candid about this subject and we hope it provides value to others who may be battling the same or similar issues. We wrap the show with a quick overview of some of the best down jackets for thru-hiking, a triple crown of hipster baby names, a premature gear evaluation of a popular hiking boot, and more. OnX Backcountry: Use code "BACKPACKERRADIO20" for 20% off a Premium or Elite Membership at onxmaps.com. Enlightened Equipment: Use code "TREKPOD10" for 10% off Enlightened Equipment's Stock Revelation Quilt or Torrid Jacket at enlightenedequipment.com. Gossamer Gear: Use code "TAKELESSTREKMORE" for 15% off at gossamergear.com. RTIC Outdoors: Shop at rticoutdoors.com. [divider] Interview with Dora the Explorer Dora's Instagram Time stamps & Questions 00:05:01 - QOTD: What's the appropriate celebration for spring equinox? 00:10:30 - Introducing Dora 00:11:47 - What got you into the outdoors? 00:14:16 - What made you pick the PCT instead of the AT? 00:15:26 - What went wrong in 2012? 00:16:30 - Have you had different trail romances? 00:19:31 - Was it love at first sight with thru-hiking? 00:20:20 - What hardships did you go through on the PCT? 00:21:20 - Tell us about hiking in sandals 00:25:30 - Discussion about treating water 00:27:08 - What gear have you added back in that you might have trimmed in the beginning? 00:30:05 - What gear do you still want to upgrade? 00:35:27 - Did you know right after finishing the PCT that you'd thru-hike again next year? 00:36:32 - How do you make thru-hiking sustainable from a job perspective? 00:41:48 - Tell us about the Wonderland Trail 00:44:15 - Tell us about the Timberline Trail 00:45:50 - What were your experiences like with the water crossings? 00:46:40 - Tell us about the Colorado Trail 00:47:33 - How would you differentiate the Colorado Trail from the CDT? 00:48:30 - Tell us about your section hike of the PCT in 2015 00:49:08 - At what point did you move into the minivan? 00:51:30 - Discussion about going back and forth from the trail to nannying 00:53:22 - Tell us about your relationship with Instagram in the context of backpacking 00:58:40 - Tell us about the Continental Divide Trail in 2016 01:01:40 - How do eating disorders and body dysmorphia interact with backpacking? 01:04:00 - In what way has thru-hiking been helpful? 01:07:19 - Do you have any advice for someone who struggles with eating disorders? 01:09:57 - Anything else you want to share on this subject? 01:10:44 - Is the binging culture on trail potentially triggering? 01:13:10 - How did the spirit of your hike change once your partner joined you? 01:15:50 - Why did you need to upgrade your mental game on the CDT? 01:18:22 - What do you attribute to the Colorado Blues? 01:19:08 - Tell us about the AT 01:23:40 - How many bugs did you experience? 01:25:13 - How did you feel about completing your Triple Crown? 01:26:30 - Why do you think you've gotten less social while hiking? 01:28:00 - Tell us about the bikepacking routes you've done 01:31:35 - Talk someone into bikepacking 01:33:52 - What parting messages do you want to share? SEGMENTS Trek Propaganda Best Down Jackets for Thru-Hiking of 2023 Triple Crown of hipster baby names Premature Gear Evaluation Listener Voicemail (and leave us your own!) Mail Bag 5 Star Review