SportsWilderness
From the Appalachian Trail to the Pacific Crest and everything in between. Backpacker Radio is a show all about the wonderful world that is thru-hiking and long distance backpacking.

Available Episodes

5 of 220
  • #200 | Lyme Disease Symptoms, Treatments, and Prevention with Dr. Brian Fallon and Noah Johnston
    In today's episode of Backpacker Radio presented by The Trek, we are joined by Dr. Brian Fallon and Noah Johnston of Project Lyme to discuss all things deer ticks and Lyme disease. We dive into just about everything one would want to know including Lyme disease prevalence, prevention strategies, treatment for Lyme and chronic Lyme, the latest in medical advancements including prospects for future vaccines, where Lyme is most problematic geographically, how to manage your pet on trail, and much more. We wrap the show with a Backpacker Radio update regarding a certain AT festival, the triple crown of animals you'd let murder you, some news for PCT and JMT hikers, and also Zach had twins. Sawyer Products: Check out Sawyer’s Permethrin Pump at REI. OnX Backcountry: Use code “BACKPACKERRADIO20” for 20% off a Premium or Elite Membership at onxmaps.com. Enlightened Equipment: Use code “EETREK10” for 10% off Enlightened Equipment’s Stock Revelation Quilt or Torrid Jacket at enlightenedequipment.com. RTIC Outdoors: Shop at rticoutdoors.com. Backpacker’s Pantry: Use code “TWINSFORWINS” for 25% off at backpackerspantry.com. [divider] Interview with Dr. Brian Fallon and Noah Johnston Project Lyme Project Lyme Instagram Time stamps & Questions 00:05:22 - QOTD: Have you heard of soft hiking? 00:07:56 - Reminders: We’re going to Trail Days (author page link here)! Take our Listener Survey!  00:15:25 - Introducing Dr. Brian Fallon and Noah Johnston 00:16:34 - Can you explain the basics of Lyme disease as if we’re in fifth grade? 00:19:37 - Does everyone get some form of a rash when infected? 00:20:20 - What are the most common regions of the body for tick bites? 00:20:56 - What’s the timeframe between a tick climbing onto you and biting you? 00:22:24 - How do you know that a tick hasn’t already bit you? 00:23:50 - What’s the prevalence of that particular virus? 00:24:20 - Discussion about the timeline of Lyme infection 00:26:20 - Are there ever instances when someone’s immune system fights off the infection? 00:28:00 - Tell us more about chronic Lyme disease 00:32:42 - Is a vaccine for Lyme disease on the horizon? 00:34:14 - What was the reaction to the previous vaccine? 00:36:52 - In what regions of the country should people be the most vigilant about Lyme? 00:39:53 - What would your recommendation be for someone struggling with chronic Lyme? 00:41:04 - Is there a particular set of medications or supplements that help these people? 00:45:45 - Would it make sense to include antibiotics in your first aid kit as a thru-hiker? 00:48:44 - Can someone get Lyme disease more than once? 00:49:32 - How do you differentiate between chronic Lyme disease and post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome? 00:50:25 - What’s up with the red meat thing? 00:53:15 - Are there any other medical advances that you see coming related to Lyme? 00:59:00 - What’s the best estimate of the prevalence of Lyme disease? 01:01:44 - What eats ticks? 01:03:25 - Discussion about a vaccine to prevent tick attachment 01:04:39 - What about the vaccine makes the tick unable to attach? 01:05:32 - What other methods of prevention would you recommend? 01:09:45 - Can animals get Lyme? 01:11:39 - Discussion about the Lyme disease vaccine for dogs 01:11:56 - If dogs can get Lyme disease, don’t bears all have Lyme disease? 01:16:35 - Is there any risk in eating venison that’s been infected with Lyme disease? 01:19:22 - How intelligent are ticks? 01:21:52 - Where do ticks hibernate? 01:23:45 - What happens when a tick comes in contact with permethrin? 01:26:00 - Do you know the efficacy of oil of lemon? 01:27:24 - What role does hair play in terms of the likelihood of tick attachment? 01:29:20 - Discussion about tick prevention while camping 01:31:19 - Are ticks active at night? 01:34:00 - Project Lyme resources 01:36:27 - What type of outlook is there for someone with chronic Lyme? 01:42:54 - Tell us more about your background and how you came to be at Project Lyme 01:49:04 - Where should people go to get more information? SEGMENTS Trek Propaganda Major PCT Bridge Failure Expected To Cause Detours for PCT, JMT Thru-Hikers in 2023 by Rachel Shoemaker Stupid Thing of the Week Triple Crown of animals you'd let murder you Mail Bag 5 Star Review A super big thank you to our Chuck Norris Award winner(s) from Patreon: Andrew, Austen McDaniel, Austin Ford, Brad & Blair (Thirteen Adventures), Brent Stenberg, Cameron Brown, Christopher Marshburn, Dayne, DoGoodPantry, Greg McDaniel, Kristina Diaz, Matt Soukup, Mike Poisel, Morgan Luke, Patrick Cianciolo, Sawyer Products, Timothy Hahn, and Tracy “Trigger” Fawns. A big thank you to our Cinnamon Connection Champions from Patreon: Dcnerdlet, Jacob Northrup, Jeff LaFranier, Keith Dobie Jr, Liz Seger, and Peter.
    5/8/2023
    2:11:43
  • #199 | Chaunce & Fireball Hiked the Ozark Highlands Trail!
    SEGMENTS Trek Propaganda Nepal To Ban Solo Trekkers Throughout the Country (Yes, That Includes the Annapurna Circuit) by Kelly Floro Triple Crown of things that get your goat Gross or Not Gross Premature Gear Evaluations Mail Bag 5 Star Review
    5/1/2023
    2:12:25
  • #198 | Catra "DirtDiva" Corbett on Overcoming Meth Addiction to Run 100+ Miles 100+ Times
    SEGMENTS Trek Propaganda 9 Reasons You Should Hike the CDT SOBO by Jenn Wall Stupid Thing of the Week Patent Pending Triple Crown of random facts Mail Bag (submit a guest for the show!) 5 Star Review
    4/24/2023
    2:09:59
  • #197 | Tim Ernst on Founding the Ozark Highlands Trail
    SEGMENTS Trek Propaganda The Lost Sierra Route Plans to Connect 15 Mountain Towns Over A 600-mile Stretch by Colleen Goldhorn Gross or Not Gross Listener Voicemail (and leave us your own!) Triple Crown of things you do you're ashamed of Mail Bag 5 Star Review
    4/17/2023
    2:14:54
  • #196 | Dora the Explorer on 15,000+ Self-Powered Miles and Managing an Eating Disorder
    SEGMENTS Trek Propaganda Best Down Jackets for Thru-Hiking of 2023 Triple Crown of hipster baby names Premature Gear Evaluation Listener Voicemail (and leave us your own!) Mail Bag 5 Star Review
    4/10/2023
    1:55:14

About Backpacker Radio

From the Appalachian Trail to the Pacific Crest and everything in between. Backpacker Radio is a show all about the wonderful world that is thru-hiking and long distance backpacking. Co-hosts, Zach "Badger" Davis and Juliana "Chaunce" Chauncey muse on the backpacking life and the latest from the trail every other week. Topics include but are not limited to news, trail culture, interviews, gear, advice, and all you can eat buffets.
