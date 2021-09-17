Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

5 of 69
  • EP 7: Losing people & finding peace
    Anaya peaks on losing people and finding peace within. Friendship’s & relationships will test us. Girl talk and more
    8/22/2023
    38:40
  • EP:6 Mood: Back focused!!!
    Anaya speaks on getting back to being focused, making a plan and having grace. Speaks on planner & pj event in ATL. Affirmation , girl talk and more
    7/21/2023
    29:53
  • EP:5 The struggle do be real
    In this episode Anaya speaks on her experience moving to ATL and opening up her store and some girl talk
    6/7/2023
    29:23
  • EP4: Who is REALLY protecting the black woman???
    Anaya speaks on who is really protecting the black women in spaces, places, and online. With a few girl talk topics and also speak respecting one another regardless of sexuality
    9/17/2021
    29:28
  • EP3: Being vulnerable...
    Anaya speaks on vulnerability in relationships/friendships. Doing what makes you happy and angel messages for the month of May
    5/11/2021
    35:25

About Anaya Ivy

Anaya Ivy podcast is about being a young millennial woman learning how to balance out her social media life , personal & love life in hopes to helping other woman. Anaya has a girl talk segment on the podcast where listeners can email to be apart of an episode. Anaya shares tips, advice and more.
