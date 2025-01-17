Al & Jerry: Canada got the best of us, a pitcher gets drilled in the head, Juan Soto gifts Brett Baty a car and what's the deal with blood clots?
--------
53:24
Canada beats the USA
--------
19:53
Dodgers pitcher hit in head by line drive
--------
18:12
Athletes keep getting robbed
--------
12:48
Al & Eddie: Saving a bird, large glasses, Al almost choked and quantum computers--plus warm up
Al & Jerry occasionally talk about things that happened that morning on Boomer & Gio. They mostly talk about how robots are taking over the world, rats are taking over New York City, and how most of the people that live in Florida are somewhat crazy.