This isn't any ordinary University. Welcome to AG University, a school from the cosmos! I'm Anna Grace - your guide to channeling your inner magic. I'll be navi...
How To Call in Your Angels + Intuition Strengthening Activities with Amanda Marit
AG is so stoked to bring on Amanda Marit, an intuitive + coach for entrepreneurs, CEOs, and celebs! Amanda is truly an EARTH ANGEL with so much wisdom around connecting to/strengthening your intuitive voice. She is here to create higher possibilities in YOUR business, life, and LOVE life ; ) Free Welcome in the Angels Guided Meditation: https://amanda-marit.mykajabi.com/offers/22ii35Gr
6/21/2023
56:44
Celebrating One Year of Sobriety: My Biggest Takeaways. Listen if You’re Sober Curious
AG shares what she has experienced after removing alcohol from her life for the past year. & WOW it's not what she expected. Will she drink again? What kind of GLOW-UP are we talking about? What is her greatest takeaway? Listen if you're sober-curious! Alcohol Energetic Protection Mini-Course: https://aguniversitypod.gumroad.com/l/intentionaldrinking @AGUNIVERSITYPODCAST on IG https://www.instagram.com/aguniversitypodcast/
6/14/2023
58:02
How To Manifest Your Dream Body with Micaela Mariner
AG brings a fellow content creator, hypnotherapist, and intuitive Micaela Mariner onto the show to discuss all things BODY IMAGE! How can I manifest my dream body? How can I get the body of my dreams without obsessing over dieting? Why do we overeat, over-indulge, or binge eat? How does pleasure play a role in our dietary choices? Everything and soooo much more is covered in this episode! Buckle up and take notes - you are in for a treat! Connect with Micaela Mariner: https://www.instagram.com/micaelamariner/?hl=en
6/7/2023
56:12
Signs from the Other Side + Moving through Grief with Alyse Dusseault
AG brings intuitive guide, reiki practitioner, and grief counselor Alyse Dusseault onto AGU this week. Alyse shares a powerful story that completely changed the trajectory of her life overnight, how she stepped into her gifts, and her purpose of helping others navigate grief. WOW! This is such a beautiful, transformative story that you absolutely will want to share with others! Connect with Alyse: https://www.intuitivelyalyse.com/ https://www.instagram.com/intuitively_alyse/ AG's nighttime prayer and protection course - how to clear your room and set intentions for amazing sleep! If you experience nighttime anxiety, nervous system dysregulation, sleepless nights OR you travel a lot (constantly in a new space) then this 3-part video series is for you! https://aguniversitypod.gumroad.com/l/nighttimeprotection
5/24/2023
58:27
Seven Simple Ways to Support Your Nervous System
AG takes you through her personal discoveries surrounding nervous system regulation, including many easy habits that you can implement into your day-to-day life to help you find more peace and ease. Channel the emotion of safety! AGU Nervous System Regulation course is live: https://aguniversitypod.gumroad.com/l/channelsafety FREE Grounding Meditation for nervous system support: https://aguniversitypod.gumroad.com/l/groundingmeditation Supplements mentioned: https://amzn.to/3VXPhrx
This isn't any ordinary University. Welcome to AG University, a school from the cosmos! I'm Anna Grace - your guide to channeling your inner magic. I'll be navigating you through all things energy work, intuitive gifts, manifestation, health + wellness, and lifestyle. My purpose in this life is to connect you with the highest version of yourself, and give you permission to be the most authentic, brightest, boldest, most confident version of you!!! This is a class you don't want to skip because I'm sharing universal teachings + my experiences reading the Akashic Records —aka angel readings— and also sitting down with special guests, experts, and celebrity clients.
Grab your journals because class is in session! Class of 2023, let us commence!