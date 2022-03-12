Today, we’re talking to Lynne Lyons.
Lynn is a psychotherapist, author, and speaker in private practice for over 30 years. She specializes in treating anxiety disorders in adults and children.
Lynne talks to us about her book “The Anxiety Audit”, and anxiety in general. She discusses the differences between stress, anxiety, and worry, how accommodations play a different role treating ADHD than they do with anxiety, where many parents go wrong with their kid’s anxiety, all or nothing thinking, and how anxiety affects us physiologically.
3/28/2023
55:56
Thoughts on Masking with Brendan Mahan your domino-donning-and-doffing dude
It's just me for this episode. I'm sharing my thoughts on neurodiverse masking - what it is, why we do it, and the need for a more nuanced conversation in that area with regard to what I'm seeing online.
12/23/2022
12:21
Navigating the Holidays, Social Spying, and Sensitive Kids with Caroline Maguire
Today, we’re talking to author Caroline Maguire. Caroline is the author of “Why Will No One Play With Me?”, as well as a social skills and ADHD coach. She recently did a TEDx Talk about her social spy approach to improving our interpersonal skills.
Caroline talks to us about being a social spy during the holidays. She shares how (and what) to observe when we first enter into social situations, why it’s so important to read the room, helping sensitive kids manage their sensitivity, and ways to gamify the teaching of social skills.
12/17/2022
35:01
Overcoming Burnout with David Greenwood
Today, we’re talking to David Greenwood, author of "Overcoming Distraction", and "Overcoming Burnout".
David talks to us about burnout. We discuss causes of burnout, different kinds, including professional and caregiver burnout, and David gives us tips for both managing and avoiding it.
Alright, let’s get rolling.
12/3/2022
34:16
Rough Cut ADHD Con 2022 Day 3
Today, we're continuing our annual episodes from the International ADHD Conference. This episode, as well as the previous and the next are all quick, minimally edited group debriefs of ADHD Con 2022. My guests for this chat are numerous, honestly, I'm toasted from the conference. But among them are ADHD luminaries Dani Donovan, Jessica McCabe, Caroline Maguire, Eric Tivers, and Cate Osborn, as well as past show guests Dr. Caroline Lentzsch-Parcells and Chris from NASA. That's a lot of names. I didn't even mention everyone. We may have had a pizza party.
