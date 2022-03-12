Navigating the Holidays, Social Spying, and Sensitive Kids with Caroline Maguire

Today, we’re talking to author Caroline Maguire. Caroline is the author of “Why Will No One Play With Me?”, as well as a social skills and ADHD coach. She recently did a TEDx Talk about her social spy approach to improving our interpersonal skills. Caroline talks to us about being a social spy during the holidays. She shares how (and what) to observe when we first enter into social situations, why it’s so important to read the room, helping sensitive kids manage their sensitivity, and ways to gamify the teaching of social skills. >>> Book your free information call about the ADHD Essentials Parent Coaching Groups!