The Handmaid's Tale: Above the Garage

The Handmaid's Tale - Interview with Elisabeth Moss
Today, we have the incredible honor of chatting with Elisabeth Moss, a woman who absolutely requires no introduction!But just for good measure, Elisabeth (aka Lizzie) plays the star of the show, June Osborne, the primary “handmaid” referenced in the title - in all six seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale to date and is Emmy nominated year after year for her performance of June. We love this badass heroine and the absolutely wonderful actress behind her more than we can tell you. So we really hope you enjoy our (lengthy!) chat as much as we did! It was truly an honor to spend such a long time with Lizzie, and we hope she comes back again after it’s all said and done so we can really talk about EVERYTHING.This episode will include spoilers for new viewers as we discuss the show to date, which is through Season 6, Episode 3.And please come find us on Instagram if you haven't yet @tht_abovethegarage
51:54
The Handmaid's Tale - Season 6 Episode 3, "Devotion"
Hi friends!! We are SO excited to discuss this final season of The Handmaid’s Tale with you! In this episode, we discuss "Devotion" Season 6, Episode 3, of "The Handmaid's Tale,” television show on Hulu (so make sure to go watch it first)!!Come back every Tuesday for our fresh take on each week’s new episode of The Handmaid's Tale Season 6! And please come find our extra content posted daily on Instagram at tht_abovethegarage!
1:22:04
The Handmaid's Tale - Season 6 Episode 2, "Exile"
1:17:57
The Handmaid's Tale - Season 6 Episode 1, "Train"
1:04:03
The Handmaid's Tale - Interview with Director David Lester
Today we had the incredible pleasure of speaking with David Lester, who is many things on The Handmaid’s Tale, but most recently, the Director of Season 6, Episode 3.David has been with the show since Season 1, and has worn far too many hats to count, but we do our best to follow his route from 3rd AD of the first season to Director of Ep 3 of the final season, as he regales us with so many funny and fascinating tales along the way. When we conducted this interview in October, we had of course not seen his episode yet, but we have since and it’s incredible. As such, he has promised us he will come back for another interview after Season 6 is done and we intend to call him on it. In the meantime we know you will enjoy hearing from such a beloved and seasoned member of The Handmaid’s Tale crew. This episode will include spoilers for new viewers as we discuss the show to date, which is through Season 5, Episode 10.And since you enjoy David’s work so much, be sure to take a look at all the other shows in which you can see his work on IMDb! And please come find us on Instagram if you haven't yet @tht_abovethegarage
Welcome to Above the Garage, a "The Handmaid's Tale" Podcast! In this podcast, our panel of "expert" fans from across the world will discuss this brilliant TV show through topical ala carte episodes as well as an episode by episode analysis for both new and long-time fans. New episodes uploaded weekly!