The Handmaid's Tale: Above the Garage

The Handmaid's Tale - Interview with Director David Lester

Today we had the incredible pleasure of speaking with David Lester, who is many things on The Handmaid’s Tale, but most recently, the Director of Season 6, Episode 3.David has been with the show since Season 1, and has worn far too many hats to count, but we do our best to follow his route from 3rd AD of the first season to Director of Ep 3 of the final season, as he regales us with so many funny and fascinating tales along the way. When we conducted this interview in October, we had of course not seen his episode yet, but we have since and it’s incredible. As such, he has promised us he will come back for another interview after Season 6 is done and we intend to call him on it. In the meantime we know you will enjoy hearing from such a beloved and seasoned member of The Handmaid’s Tale crew. This episode will include spoilers for new viewers as we discuss the show to date, which is through Season 5, Episode 10.And since you enjoy David’s work so much, be sure to take a look at all the other shows in which you can see his work on IMDb! And please come find us on Instagram if you haven't yet ⁠@tht_abovethegarage