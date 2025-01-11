Is Personal Growth Possible In Our Polarised World? with Cole Hastings
In this episode, we sit down with YouTuber, writer and video essayist Cole Hastings to discuss the topic of personal development and self-help in our polarised world. The episode started with a deep dive into Cole's content creation philosophy. It gradually turned into a discussion on the role of social critique in personal development, begging the question: is personal development still possible when everything seems so hopeless and negative on the news? Find Cole's Work Here: Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@thehastingsharvestYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ColeHastingsSecond Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CoalHastingsSelf-Mastery School: https://cole-hastings.com/selfmastery Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Tools For Reading Difficult Books with William Dozier
On this episode, I sat down with the author of FUMES and Instagram/TikTok sensation William P Dozier known for his excellent book recommendations. We discussed tools/strategies for tackling intimidating book titles, how to improve our taste in literature and how to have the courage to live first and write later. You can find Will's work below: Buy FUMES here: https://www.amazon.com/FUMES-William-Dozier/dp/B0CDNGMDF7Website: https://williamdozier.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/williampdozier/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@williampdozierBindery: https://wpd.binderybooks.com/about/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Books That Made Us Who We Are with Ruby Granger
On this very special edition of Small Talks, I sat down with the wonderful YouTuber, writer and founder of Pumpkin Productivity: Ruby Granger in Oxford and discussed everything from the double-edged sword of Dark Academia, rare manuscripts that we've handled as bookworms and why you should never feel guilty about quitting a book when it bores you. Find Ruby Here: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6a8lp6vaCMhUVXPyynhjUAInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/_rubygranger/?hl=enWebsite: https://rubygranger.com/Pumpkin Productivity: https://pumpkinproductivity.co.uk/ Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Leaving Academia to Become A Sommelier with Clementine
On this episode, my friend, who is a certified sommelier and wine writer, sat down with me for an in-depth conversation about wine tasting, why people are overpaying for subpar bottles and why Clementine decided to drop out of her Master's Degree to pursue a life as a sommelier. Fine Clementine here: Wine with Clementine on Substack: https://winewithclementine.substack.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dellasacre Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Understanding Film vs. Literature with Hano Lokman
On this episode, we launch the show into season two with a brand new segment: Small Talks that attempts to capture those lightning-in-a-bottle conversations you wish you had recorded. Our first guest is my dear friend Hano Lokman who goes by @writtenanddirectedbyhano on his socials. He is a filmmaker, director and the brain behind the short film: Why Can't We Have Nice Things as well as many philosophical/cinematic dialogues on Instagram and Tiktok. Make sure to check out his work here: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/writtenanddirectedbyhano/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu3DFXuHlJZJWy-VCfLQ-Qw Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
