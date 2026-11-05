Research To Practice | Oncology Videos

Featuring a presentation by Dr Matthew Matasar, including the following topics:

Selection of First-Line Therapy for Patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) (0:00)

Clinician Survey Results Regarding First-Line Treatment of DLBCL (11:41)

Current and Future Roles of Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies in Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) DLBCL (16:01)

Clinician Survey Results Regarding the Use of Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies for R/R DLBCL (28:47)

Evidence-Based Incorporation of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) into the Management of R/R DLBCL (34:34)

Clinician Survey Results Regarding the Use of ADCs for R/R DLBCL (46:31)

Discussion of Questions from the Community (50:20)

CME information and select publications