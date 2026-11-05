Research To Practice | Oncology Videos

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1050 episodes
- Featuring a presentation by Dr Matthew Matasar, including the following topics:
Selection of First-Line Therapy for Patients with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) (0:00)
Clinician Survey Results Regarding First-Line Treatment of DLBCL (11:41)
Current and Future Roles of Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies in Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) DLBCL (16:01)
Clinician Survey Results Regarding the Use of Monoclonal and Bispecific Antibodies for R/R DLBCL (28:47)
Evidence-Based Incorporation of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) into the Management of R/R DLBCL (34:34)
Clinician Survey Results Regarding the Use of ADCs for R/R DLBCL (46:31)
Discussion of Questions from the Community (50:20)
CME information and select publications
Novel Therapies for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma — Microlearning Activity 1: An Interview with Dr Matthew Lunning on CNS Prophylaxis11/02/2026 | 18 mins.Featuring an interview with Dr Matthew Lunning, including the following topics:
A woman in her late 70s with non-GCB diffuse large B-cell lymphoma receives pola-R-CHP — Ann LaCasce, MD, MMSc (0:00)
CNS prophylaxis in non-Hodgkin lymphoma (7:58)
CME information and select publications
- Featuring an interview with Dr Erica Mayer, including the following topics:
Risk Assessment and Genomic Assays for Hormone Receptor (HR)-Positive, HER2-Negative Localized Breast Cancer (0:00)
Investigator Survey Results on Risk Assessment and Genomic Assays (20:07)
Adjuvant CDK4/6 Inhibitors for High-Risk, HR-Positive, HER2-Negative Localized Breast Cancer (24:30)
Investigator Survey Results on Adjuvant CDK4/6 Inhibitors (30:42)
Tolerability and Other Practical Considerations with Adjuvant CDK4/6 Inhibitor Therapy (32:07)
Investigator Survey Results on Tolerability and Other Practical Considerations with Adjuvant CDK4/6 Inhibitor Therapy (37:44)
Adjuvant Oral Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders (SERDs) for HR-Positive, HER2-Negative Localized Breast Cancer (39:05)
Investigator Survey Results on Adjuvant Oral SERDs (43:02)
Discussion of Questions from the Community (45:00)
CME information and select publications
- Featuring perspectives from Dr Lindsey Roeker, including the following topics:
Case: A man in his mid 60s with TP53-aberrant chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) with extensive marrow infiltration receives first-line venetoclax/obinutuzumab and experiences an excellent response (0:00)
Case: A man in his late 70s with small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and cardiovascular comorbidities requiring verapamil and anticoagulation receives acalabrutinib/venetoclax; Case: A man in his early 80s with SLL receives zanubrutinib/sonrotoclax as part of the CELESTIAL-TNCLL trial (14:46)
Case: A man in his late 70s with progressive CLL worsening after a skiing injury receives acalabrutinib/venetoclax as part of the MAJIC trial (22:37)
CME information and select publications
- Featuring perspectives from Dr Lindsey Roeker, including the following topics:
Consensus Approach to optimizing front-line treatment (0:00)
Emerging role of sonrotoclax (8:39)
Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor monotherapy for older patients; discontinuation (14:48)
Evolving role of minimal residual disease assessment (19:16)
CME information and select publications
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About Research To Practice | Oncology Videos
Featuring the video recorded proceedings of events held in conjunction with important scientific symposia, live webcasts and closed meetings featuring the perspectives of renowned clinical investigators, these videos provide an overview of important advances in the management of a number of solid tumors and hematologic cancers.Podcast website
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