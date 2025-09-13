Powered by RND
The Zach Foust Show
The Zach Foust Show
The Zach Foust Show

Zachary Foust
Business
The Zach Foust Show
  • Ep. #24 | Even Worse Than A Housing Crash? w/ Realtor Freddie Smith
    Send us a textFreddie Smith joins me on ZFS 24 to pull back the curtain on what life really costs in America right now. We walk through the data on wages, rent, mortgage payments, child care, used cars, utilities, and why a “starter home” now requires starter-CEO money. If you’re under 35 and feel like you have to be extraordinary just to live an ordinary life, this one’s for you.We break down how interest rates and the bond market feed straight into monthly payments, why builders keep chasing profits over price cuts, and why first-time buyers are boxed out even when they “do everything right.” We get real about mental health, hopelessness, and why cutting Netflix will not fix a math problem driven by housing, healthcare, and debt.Then we talk solutions. From rethinking zoning and permitting to investor fees that fund first-time buyers, to smarter multi-family and fractional ownership, we explore what could actually move the needle. We also cover the labor market reality behind headline unemployment, why 500 qualified applicants fight for one underpaid job, and how to navigate the next decade by owning scarce assets and staying financially mobile.Topics we cover:Housing affordability vs wages, and why costs exploded in the last five yearsRates, bonds, and why your annual mortgage interest doubledRenting vs buying in 2025 and the case for “renter + investor”Mental health, “deaths of despair,” and the pressure to run harder just to stand stillPractical policy ideas that help first-time buyers without killing small landlordsWhat builders actually respond to, and why supply keeps missing the markHow to position yourself: savings, debt strategy, and owning scarce assetsIf you care about the American Dream and what it takes to build a life right now, hit play, take notes, and share this with a friend who needs a clear, no-spin breakdown.
    1:12:11
  • Ep. #23 | Our Economy is Cracking with Economic Analyst, Robert @Infranomics
    Send us a textOur economy is cracking, and the headlines don’t even cover half of it. I sat down with Robert from @Infranomics to break down what’s really happening with inflation, debt, housing affordability, and the Fed’s next moves. We talk about why families are struggling, what the numbers actually show, and how the cracks in the system are starting to widen.If you’ve been wondering about the future of the US economy, whether a recession is coming, or what rising rates and consumer debt mean for everyday Americans, this conversation is for you. No hype. No political spin. Just raw, data-driven truth.
    1:10:56
  • Ep. #22 | National Housing EMERGENCY Announced (9/3)
    Send us a textAmerica isn’t just “cooling off”—it’s stuck in a full-on housing emergency. The real blockers aren’t headlines or rate cuts; they’re zoning walls, builder costs, and broken first-time buyer financing. Until policy hits those three levers—reforming zoning, incentivizing truly affordable builds, and giving first-time buyers a real rate/closing-cost edge—prices won’t budge in any meaningful way. Call it what it is: an affordability crisis that needs structural fixes, not soundbites.Housing Affordability Tracker documenthttps://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1VNPGRB5ZcrxxIk_27Mmbe10nxc5wyCuHJPpD4ZGSvEU/edit?usp=sharingArticles and sources used:https://time.com/7313848/trump-bessent-national-housing-emergency-declaration-affordability-crisis-explainer/https://www.newsweek.com/trump-making-housing-emergency-worse-nobel-economist-2124372https://www.newsweek.com/trump-may-declare-national-housing-emergency-what-it-2123064https://www.nahro.org/journal_article/rethinking-zoning-to-increase-affordable-housing/Bills referenced: https://www.fox13now.com/news/politics/how-utahs-house-bill-572-aims-to-make-homeownership-affordablehttps://senate.utah.gov/first-time-homebuyers-assistance-program-applications-available/
    1:03:10
  • Ep. #21 | What's a K-Shaped economy? Lisa Cook FIRED at the FED?
    Send us a textThe economy isn’t shaped like a “V” or a “U” anymore—it’s a K. The top keeps rising through asset ownership, while the bottom gets stuck paying higher costs with fewer chances to build wealth. Housing, stocks, cars, childcare—every entry point into the American dream has gotten more expensive, while the wealthy own more of it all. The divide isn’t about working harder—it’s about who owns assets and who doesn’t. The question is: which side of the K are you on?https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2025/08/06/economy-jobs-middle-class-recession-tariffs/https://www.kens5.com/article/money/money-smart-what-is-a-k-shaped-economic-recovery/273-1894a7ea-d166-420d-ae67-6b85bef17d00https://www.marketplace.org/story/2025/02/24/higher-income-americans-drive-bigger-share-of-consumer-spendinghttps://press.spglobal.com/2022-03-15-S-P-500-Buybacks-Set-Quarterly-and-Annual-Recordhttps://www.reddit.com/r/ETFs/comments/1mma510/important_chart_sp_490_has_had_basically_no/#lightbox_cuts https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MSPUShttps://www.realtor.com/research/september-2021-rent/https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/SP500https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CUUR0000SETA01https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/z1/dataviz/dfa/distribute/chart/#range:2008.3,2025.1;quarter:142;series:Net%20worth;demographic:networth;population:1,3,9;units:levels
    57:19
  • Ep. #20 | I built a tracker that holds Trump accountable {month 7 update}
    Send us a textTrump Tracker documenthttps://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1VNPGRB5ZcrxxIk_27Mmbe10nxc5wyCuHJPpD4ZGSvEU/edit?usp=sharingWe’re seven months into the Trump administration and keeping a close eye on his five big housing promises. From affordability to supply, rates, and regulatory costs, I’ve built the Trump Tracker to cut through the noise with raw, unbiased data. In this update, I break down Zillow’s shifting price forecasts, what’s happening with new construction versus resales, Trump’s push for lower interest rates, and the drama unfolding at the Fed. We’ll also look at whether a housing crash is anywhere on the horizon—and what the numbers really say about affordability today.
    27:52

About The Zach Foust Show

We break down housing, growing wealth gaps, and the economy in a simple, meaningful way.Clear, honest, and structured for real people.
BusinessInvesting

