Ep. #24 | Even Worse Than A Housing Crash? w/ Realtor Freddie Smith

Freddie Smith joins me on ZFS 24 to pull back the curtain on what life really costs in America right now. We walk through the data on wages, rent, mortgage payments, child care, used cars, utilities, and why a "starter home" now requires starter-CEO money. If you're under 35 and feel like you have to be extraordinary just to live an ordinary life, this one's for you.We break down how interest rates and the bond market feed straight into monthly payments, why builders keep chasing profits over price cuts, and why first-time buyers are boxed out even when they "do everything right." We get real about mental health, hopelessness, and why cutting Netflix will not fix a math problem driven by housing, healthcare, and debt.Then we talk solutions. From rethinking zoning and permitting to investor fees that fund first-time buyers, to smarter multi-family and fractional ownership, we explore what could actually move the needle. We also cover the labor market reality behind headline unemployment, why 500 qualified applicants fight for one underpaid job, and how to navigate the next decade by owning scarce assets and staying financially mobile.Topics we cover:Housing affordability vs wages, and why costs exploded in the last five yearsRates, bonds, and why your annual mortgage interest doubledRenting vs buying in 2025 and the case for "renter + investor"Mental health, "deaths of despair," and the pressure to run harder just to stand stillPractical policy ideas that help first-time buyers without killing small landlordsWhat builders actually respond to, and why supply keeps missing the markHow to position yourself: savings, debt strategy, and owning scarce assetsIf you care about the American Dream and what it takes to build a life right now, hit play, take notes, and share this with a friend who needs a clear, no-spin breakdown.