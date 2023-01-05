Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Raquelle Mantra
a podcast for the creative + curious soul. the intention of the podcast is self-explanatory... to help you explore and unleash 'your own magic'.
Health & FitnessAlternative HealthEducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & CulturePersonal JournalsReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality
Health & Fitness, Alternative Health, Education, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality

  • Zenchronicity Sisters on Microdosing 2.0 with Megan and Nicole Michelena
    You may remember the Zenchronicity Sisters, Megan and Nicole Michelena, from their previous appearance on our show in December of 2022. But this time, we're diving even deeper into a captivating topic that will expand your horizons and ignite your curiosity: microdosing. The sisters come back to guide us on a journey of synchronizing the mind, body, and spirit through the support of plant medicine. They'll share their profound experiences and insights, revealing the transformative power of microdosing and how it leads us to a state of whole embodiment. Enjoy their magic!CONNECT WITH MEGAN + NICOLEzenchronicity222.compodcast [email protected]_sistersmentoring + moreCONNECT WITH RAQUELLE + YOMyourownmagic.comMY SHOP eyesofaspen.comig @raquellemantrafb group your own magicHas YOM helped or inspired you in any way?If you feel the nudge, leave a rating and review.Your support helps us and means so much. Thank you!SPONSOR'S SPECIAL OFFERS hereSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/your-own-magic/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    6/12/2023
    1:12:11
  • Mary Manin Morrissey on The Power of Brave Thinking and Personal Transformation
    Welcome to an extraordinary episode where we delve into the depths of personal transformation and the power of brave thinking. In this captivating conversation, we have the privilege of exploring the remarkable insights of Mary Morrissey, renowned International Speaker, Founder of the Brave Thinking Institute, and esteemed author. In Mary’s four-decade-long career, she has spoken at the United Nations three times, facilitated three week-long meetings with The Dalai Lama, and met with Nelson Mandela in South Africa to address significant world issues. Throughout this awe-inspiring episode, Mary's profound wisdom and transformative tools will leave you feeling empowered, enlightened, and equipped to embark on your own brave thinking journey. It's time to embrace the invisible side of success, break free from limiting beliefs, and create a life that surpasses your wildest dreams. Enjoy Mary's magic!SPONSOR'S SPECIAL OFFERS hereCONNECT WITH MARYmarymorrissey.comig @btitransformationYouTube Brave Thinking InstituteMARY'S NEW BOOKBrave Thinking: The Art and Science of Creating a Life You LoveCONNECT WITH RAQUELLE + YOMyourownmagic.comMY SHOP eyesofaspen.comig @raquellemantrafb group your own magicHas YOM helped or inspired you in any way?If you feel the nudge, leave a rating and review.Your support helps us and means so much. Thank you!SPONSOR'S SPECIAL OFFERS hereSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/your-own-magic/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/22/2023
    57:38
  • Eboni Banks on Reiki Healing and Accessing Your Intuition, Clair Senses, and Non-Physical Self for Greater Love and Authenticity
    Our richest and most valuable tool comes from within... and that is accessing our intuition. Here to guide us in this episode is Intuitive and Reiki Healer, Eboni Banks. Eboni is a trauma survivor who used her wealth of inner spiritual resources to thrive during her own healing journey. Eboni’s primary spiritual gift is Clairtangency, the ability to receive information and impressions through touch. We talk about the experience of a Reiki Healer, the different Clair senses, distinguishing the mind over intuition, the physical vs. the non-physical, tools for managing mental health, healing trauma intuitively, the power of art therapy, and more. Enjoy Eboni's magic! CONNECT WITH EBONIebonibanks.meig @intuitiveeboniwritesCONNECT WITH RAQUELLE + YOMyourownmagic.comMY SHOP eyesofaspen.comig @raquellemantrafb group your own magicHas YOM helped or inspired you in any way?If you feel the nudge, leave a rating and review.Your support helps us and means so much. Thank you!SPONSOR'S SPECIAL OFFERS hereSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/your-own-magic/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/15/2023
    44:39
  • embracing change 🌚🌝 in spirituality, passions, career desires, + relationships... and podcast days?
    Embracing change isn't always easy, but necessary as change is the one constant we're guaranteed. It's okay for ourselves and others to have a change of heart and mind as we evolve and gain new perspectives and write new narratives in life. In this episode, I talk about the natural experience of shifting our spiritual perspective, as well as our passions, career desires, and even relationships. Of course, most of it may be common sense, but sometimes our humans need the reminder for our soul to feel untethered and liberated. And changing the podcast release days from Magic Monday to...CONNECT WITH RAQUELLE + YOMyourownmagic.comMY SHOP eyesofaspen.comig @raquellemantrafb group your own magicSPONSOR SPECIAL OFFERS hereSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/your-own-magic/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/8/2023
    27:47
  • Emory + Trevor Hall 💞 A Karmic Love Story (Memory Lane)
    Walking down memory lane with an all-time YOM favorite featuring Emory and Trevor Hall. In this memorable episode, the power duo shares their karmic explosive love story. A story they never told the world till now - their first podcast interview together. This episode will inspire you to want to love deeply, persevere for love's sake, immerse yourself in travel, expand your artistic side, practice conscious communication, love all, serve all, and remind you to stay seated in your fire.SPONSOR'S SPECIAL OFFERS herenew sponsorship system as of 2022, so the sponsor mentioned in the intro may not be in the episode or in the show notes.  CONNECT WITH TREVORtrevorhallmusic.cominsta @trevorhallmusicfacebook /trevorhall CONNECT WITH EMORY emoryhall.cominsta @emoryhallfacebook /emoryhallphotography THE BOOK MENTIONEDHard-Boiled Wonderland + The End of the WorldCONNECT WITH RAQUELLE + YOMyourownmagic.comMY SHOP eyesofaspen.comig @raquellemantrafb group your own magicHas YOM helped or inspired you in any way?If you feel the nudge, leave a rating and review.Your support helps us and means so much. Thank you!SPONSOR'S SPECIAL OFFERS herenew sponsorship system as of 2022, so the sponsor mentioned in the intro may not be in the episode or in the show notes.  Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/your-own-magic/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/1/2023
    1:33:27

About Your Own Magic

a podcast for the creative + curious soul.

yourownmagic.com

﻿the intention of the podcast is self-explanatory... to help you explore and unleash &#39;your own magic&#39;. as the podcast has changed over the years, we encourage all listeners to unabashedly embrace all of who you are: the soul; the human; the mystic; the intellect; the light; the mess; the integration of this mind, body, + spirit.yom continues to share messages from visionaries, artists, authors, guides, healers, entrepreneurs, and the host - raquelle mantra - who may help strengthen your vision in the unfolding of your own magic.

hosted by Raquelle Mantra

sponsors special offers - yourownmagic.life/sponsors

yom membership site - meditations, journaling, soulful tools, + more

music by sounds of sion @sionlouks

logo artwork by broken isn&#39;t bad @broken_isnt_bad

CREATE YOUR PODCAST with the same host I use - RedCircle

