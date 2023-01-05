a podcast for the creative + curious soul.
the intention of the podcast is self-explanatory... to help you explore and unleash 'your own magic'. as the podcast has changed over the years, we encourage all listeners to unabashedly embrace all of who you are: the soul; the human; the mystic; the intellect; the light; the mess; the integration of this mind, body, + spirit.yom continues to share messages from visionaries, artists, authors, guides, healers, entrepreneurs, and the host - raquelle mantra - who may help strengthen your vision in the unfolding of your own magic.
hosted by Raquelle Mantra
sponsors special offers - yourownmagic.life/sponsors
yom membership site - meditations, journaling, soulful tools, + more
music by sounds of sion @sionlouks
logo artwork by broken isn't bad @broken_isnt_bad
