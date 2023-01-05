Eboni Banks on Reiki Healing and Accessing Your Intuition, Clair Senses, and Non-Physical Self for Greater Love and Authenticity

Our richest and most valuable tool comes from within... and that is accessing our intuition. Here to guide us in this episode is Intuitive and Reiki Healer, Eboni Banks. Eboni is a trauma survivor who used her wealth of inner spiritual resources to thrive during her own healing journey. Eboni's primary spiritual gift is Clairtangency, the ability to receive information and impressions through touch. We talk about the experience of a Reiki Healer, the different Clair senses, distinguishing the mind over intuition, the physical vs. the non-physical, tools for managing mental health, healing trauma intuitively, the power of art therapy, and more.