About Your Business Will Heal You

Suzy Holman, serial seven figure entrepreneur and mother of four welcomes you to "Your Business Will Heal You," the podcast dedicated to helping everyday people unlock their superpowers in business and fall madly in love with their unique gifts for the world.Entrepreneurship isn't just a choice we make. It's a calling, a deep longing within us that begs to be answered. It’s calling because You have something special, a medicine that only you can bring to this world.But sometimes, we get in our own way. That's why each week, we'll dive deep into topics like authenticity, fear, imposter syndrome, doubt and worry so that we can heal ourselves and do our absolute best work in the world. Here we know that business is a fast track to healing parts of yourself. Those parts that yourself that keep you small and unsatisfied. Together, we'll unravel the layers, uncover our true potential, and tap into the God-given magic that's within us.If you're ready to embrace your unique brilliance, to step into your purpose, and to create a life and business that helps you become who you were meant to be, then Subscribe now and join me on this empowering journey of self-discovery and transformation, because your business has the power to heal you and the world.P.S. You don’t need a business yet. We’ll get there. I promise.