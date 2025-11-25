Ep 19: Homeopathy with Emily



In this conversation, Brittany and Emily discuss their personal experiences with their journey into homeopathy. They explore the challenges of navigating motherhood, and the importance of feeling equipped to handle health issues naturally. Emily shares her journey into homeopathy, explaining its principles and how it differs from other natural remedies. The conversation highlights the significance of community and support among mothers, as well as the need for open discussions about health choices. They explore the principles and practices of homeopathy, focusing on its historical context, the use of specific remedies like Belladonna, and the importance of understanding dosage and potency. They discuss the relevance of homeopathy in modern parenting and health care, emphasizing the need for education and resources to empower families in their health choices. The conversation highlights the potential of homeopathy as a gentle alternative to conventional medicine, providing insights into effective remedies and the benefits of consulting with homeopathy experts.



Where to find Emily:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homeopathywithemily/

Website: https://www.homeopathywithemily.com/

Happy Births and Homeopathy Community: https://stan.store/marissathedoula/p/hhcommunity25



Young Granny’s Merch: https://creatoriq.cc/4mOeu3Q

“Open Carry Mug Club” Mug: https://creatoriq.cc/4ng4wbt