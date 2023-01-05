Episode 766, "Loser Island"

On this week's episode of The One Piece Podcast we have Zach, Ed, Steve & Alex hosting for our recap of One Piece Chapter 1081, "Tenth Ship Captain of the Blackbeard Pirates: Kuzan"! This week we have Joey Weiser (Eisner Award-nominated author of Mermin, Ghost Hog, Dragon Racer and more), along with Bryan Newton (animation director on Teen Titans Go, Rick and Morty, Rugrats and more) and our very special guest, Stephen Paul (translator for One Piece in Weekly Shonen Jump and Manga Plus) joining us for the Manga Recap and Piece Together! Credit to Steve for this week's episode image! Check out all of the alternate images and titles on our Patreon, subscribe today at patreon.com/onepiecepodcast! This week's episode is edited by Dan! 0:00:00 - Introduction 0:12:03 - Manga Recap: Chapter 1081 1:50:50 - Piece Together 2:18:03 - To Be Continued . . . PODCAST ANNOUNCEMENTS! We are happy to announce our new Maji Media Streaming Network on twitch.tv/onepiecepodcast, featuring many of our contributors and guests playing their favorite games, and having fun! Join us every weeknight at 6:30 PM ET! The One Piece Podcast Atlas: a One Piece Podcast fanbook with art & articles from the crew and community, we are excited to create a project that showcases everything we love about being part of the One Piece community! New episodes of "The Grand Line" — our OPPTTRPG with Dan, Josh, Vero, Brodsky, Sam, Ruby, Zach & Sean — are out the first Friday of every month! A new episode arrives THIS Friday! You can pick up One Piece Podcast merch from our TeePublic store! Check it out! You can subscribe on Patreon and get access to our 700+ episode archive, 4'ced to Watch 4Kids with Steve & Alex, our full-length documentary OPPJapan, exclusive episodes with our special guests and a lot more. Don't miss out, subscribe at patreon.com/onepiecepodcast to get the full One Piece Podcast experience! We have the full One Piece Podcast documentary The One Piece Podcast Goes to Japan exclusively on Patreon! We'll see you next week for the third installment of the SGS with Stephen & Greg, along with our recap of One Piece Magazine Vol. 16!