The story of a Mr. Prince who wished on a star to become a real Mr. King. This week we’re covering One Piece Chapter 1187 “The Root of the Problem” with Delaney (OPP editor & video essayist) Ken (archivist) Sam (Anime Recap host) & special guest Stephen Paul (translator for One Piece in Shonen Jump & Manga Plus)!



We also have our Piece Together segment, where we take your questions, comments, and theories!



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00:00:00 Intro;00:19:04 Manga Recap: Chapter 1187;01:24:23 Piece Together;02:13:04 To Be Continued…!

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