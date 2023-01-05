Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Maji Media, LLC
  Episode 770, "My Son's a Goomba!" (with Emily Fajardo)
    On this week's episode of The One Piece Podcast we have Zach, Ed, Steve and Alex hosting for our recap of One Piece Chapter 1083, "Attempted Murder of a Celstial Dragon"! This week we have Emily Fajardo (ADR Director for One Piece at Crunchyroll) and very special guest Stephen Paul (translator for One Piece in Weekly Shonen Jump and Manga Plus) joining us for the Manga Recap and Piece Together! PLUS an Anime Recap of the spectacular One Piece Episode 1062, "The Three-Sword Style of the Supreme King! Zoro vs. King" on Crunchyroll.Credit to Steve for this week's episode image! Check out all of the alternate images and titles on our Patreon, subscribe today at patreon.com/onepiecepodcast!This week's episode is edited by Dan!0:00:00 - Introduction0:05:57 - Manga Recap: Chapter 10841:11:20 - Anime Recap: Episode 10621:29:19 - Piece Together2:08:12 - To Be Continued . . .
    5/22/2023
    2:32:34
  Episode 769, "You're a Loose Cannon, Sabo!" (with Godswill Ugwa & Kristina D. Weeb)
    On this week's episode of The One Piece Podcast we have Zach, Ed & Steve hosting for our recap of One Piece Chapter 1083, "The Truth of That Day"! This week we have Godswill Ugwa (community management at VIZ Media) and Kristina D. Weeb (cosplayer, feat. on One Piece Times) joining us for the Manga Recap and Piece Together!Credit to Steve for this week's episode image! Check out all of the alternate images and titles on our Patreon, subscribe today at patreon.com/onepiecepodcast!This week's episode is edited by Dan!0:00:00 - Introduction0:07:11 - Manga Recap: Chapter 10830:56:37 - Piece Together1:26:01 - To Be Continued . . .
    5/15/2023
    1:33:07
  Episode 768, "Buggy's Torture Clubhouse" (with Delaney Jordan & Giusil Vincenzi)
    On this week's episode of The One Piece Podcast we have Zach, Ed, Steve & Alex hosting for our recap of One Piece Chapter 1082, "Let's Go and Take It!!"! This week we have Delaney Jordan (writer, YouTube essayist, actress), along with Giusil Vincenzi (YouTuber and translator) and Sam Leach (Anime Recap host and host of Maji Media's Real It In) joining us for the Manga Recap and Piece Together! We also have our Anime Recap of One Piece Episode 1061, "The Strike of an Ifrit! Sanji vs. Queen!" and some trivia!Credit to Steve for this week's episode image! Check out all of the alternate images and titles on our Patreon, subscribe today at patreon.com/onepiecepodcast!This week's episode is edited by Dan!0:00:00 - Introduction & News0:30:56 - Manga Recap: Chapter 10821:44:23 - Anime Recap: Episode 10612:08:18 - Piece Together2:47:45 - To Be Continued and Trivia . . .
    5/8/2023
    3:03:38
  Episode 767, "The Return of Toy Boy" (SGS #3)
    On this week's episode of The One Piece Podcast we have the third installment of Greg & Stephen's "SGS" segment! We also have hosts Zach, Ed & Steve joining us for our recap of One Piece Magazine #16: GOODS COLLECTION. Plus we have a three-episode style Anime Recap with host Sam Leach for One Piece Episode 1058, "The Onslaught of Kanzenbo! Orochi's Evil Clutches Closes In!", One Piece Episode 1059, "Zoro Faces Adversity! A Monster, King of the Wildfire!", and One Piece Episode 1060, "The Secret of Enma! The Cursed Sword Entrusted to Zoro!" This week we are joined by special guests Stephen Paul (translator for One Piece in Weekly Shonen Jump and Manga Plus), Josh McKenzie (Storyboard artist & stan for Roronoa Arashi), Brodsky (financial advisor, and head mod of the OPP Atlas), and Vero (social media authoritarian dictator). This week's feature: the return to our new off-week recurring segment with Greg & Stephen: the SGS! During every manga break, Greg and Stephen will come together to discuss the latest events in the manga, and answer your questions!! Credit to Steve for this week's episode image! Check out all of the alternate images and titles on our Patreon, subscribe today at patreon.com/onepiecepodcast! This week's episode is edited by Dan! 0:00:00 - Introduction 0:11:57 - SGS #3 2:08:26 - Manga Recap: Magazine Vol. 16 4:05:49 - Anime Recap: Episodes 1058 - 1060 4:36:24 - To Be Continued . . . LET'S START THE SGS!
    5/1/2023
    4:41:01
  Episode 766, "Loser Island"
    On this week's episode of The One Piece Podcast we have Zach, Ed, Steve & Alex hosting for our recap of One Piece Chapter 1081, "Tenth Ship Captain of the Blackbeard Pirates: Kuzan"! This week we have Joey Weiser (Eisner Award-nominated author of Mermin, Ghost Hog, Dragon Racer and more), along with Bryan Newton (animation director on Teen Titans Go, Rick and Morty, Rugrats and more) and our very special guest, Stephen Paul (translator for One Piece in Weekly Shonen Jump and Manga Plus) joining us for the Manga Recap and Piece Together! Credit to Steve for this week's episode image! Check out all of the alternate images and titles on our Patreon, subscribe today at patreon.com/onepiecepodcast! This week's episode is edited by Dan! 0:00:00 - Introduction 0:12:03 - Manga Recap: Chapter 1081 1:50:50 - Piece Together 2:18:03 - To Be Continued . . .
    4/24/2023
    2:27:21

The One Piece Podcast

We are The One Piece Podcast! Since 2009, we've gone through the latest One Piece manga chapter and anime episode every week, and we're not stopping until the end! New episodes publish every Monday!
Podcast website

