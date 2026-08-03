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977 episodes
- For five dollars, name a heroine: we’re taking the manga break to catch up with the One Piece anime!
Follow along with us HERE:
One Piece Heroines
Episode 1164 “Saul’s Resolve - The Inherited Will of Ohara”
Episode 1165 “A Welcome with Friends’ Cups and Intruders Seeking Loki”
Episode 1166 “Encountering Loki - Gunko of the Knights of God”
Episode 1167 “Shamrock Appears - Commanders of the Knights of God”
00:00:00 Introduction + Heroines;00:34:35 Anime Recap: Episode 1164 - 1167;01:15:59 To Be Continued…!
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- Drama? In MY medias? This week we’re covering One Piece Chapter 1189 “King Of The World” with Ken O’Connor (archivist)!
We also have our Piece Together segment, where we take your questions, comments, and theories!
SUBSCRIBE TO US ON PATREON! We’ve opened up a BRAND NEW “Sticker of the Month Club” tier on Patreon that entitles you to a patron-exclusive sticker of one of our amazing episode images every month! You also get access to ad-free episodes and our 800+ episode archive, our exclusive series 4’ced to Watch 4Kids with Steve & Alex, our full-length film OPPJapan, exclusive episodes with our special guests and a lot more.
00:00:00 Introduction 00:14:19 Manga Recap: Chapter 1189;01:12:30 Piece Together;01:44:25 To Be Continued…!
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- Get the boys together and break out the BBQ spice rub - this week we’re covering One Piece Vol. 115 with Ken (archivist) and special guest Stephen Paul(translator for One Piece in Shonen Jump & Manga Plus)!
We also have our Piece Together segment, where we take your questions, comments, and theories!
SUBSCRIBE TO US ON PATREON!We’ve opened up a BRAND NEW “Sticker of the Month Club” tier on Patreon that entitles you to a patron-exclusive sticker of one of our amazing episode images every month! You also get access to ad-free episodes and our 800+ episode archive, our exclusive series 4’ced to Watch 4Kids with Steve & Alex, our full-length film OPPJapan, exclusive episodes with our special guests and a lot more.
00:00:00 Introduction 00:17:43 Manga Recap: Vol. 115;01:44:14 Piece Together;02:13:51 To Be Continued…!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Ain’t never had a friend like Mu: this week we’re covering One Piece Chapter 1188 “Vohu” with Delaney (video essayist & OPP editor)!
We also a special sports segment recapping One Piece night at Dodgers stadium with OPP contributor Jill Knight, and our Piece Together segment, where we take your questions, comments, and theories!
SUBSCRIBE TO US ON PATREON! We’ve opened up a BRAND NEW “Sticker of the Month Club” tier on Patreon that entitles you to a patron-exclusive sticker of one of our amazing episode images every month! You also get access to ad-free episodes and our 800+ episode archive, our exclusive series 4’ced to Watch 4Kids with Steve & Alex, our full-length film OPPJapan, exclusive episodes with our special guests and a lot more.
00:00:00 Introduction 00:18:58 Manga Recap: Chapter 1188;01:18:36 Piece Together01:54:32 To Be Continued…!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- The story of a Mr. Prince who wished on a star to become a real Mr. King. This week we’re covering One Piece Chapter 1187 “The Root of the Problem” with Delaney (OPP editor & video essayist) Ken (archivist) Sam (Anime Recap host) & special guest Stephen Paul (translator for One Piece in Shonen Jump & Manga Plus)!
We also have our Piece Together segment, where we take your questions, comments, and theories!
SUBSCRIBE TO US ON PATREON!We’ve opened up a BRAND NEW “Sticker of the Month Club” tier on Patreon that entitles you to a patron-exclusive sticker of one of our amazing episode images every month! You also get access to ad-free episodes and our 800+ episode archive, our exclusive series 4’ced to Watch 4Kids with Steve & Alex, our full-length film OPPJapan, exclusive episodes with our special guests and a lot more.
00:00:00 Intro;00:19:04 Manga Recap: Chapter 1187;01:24:23 Piece Together;02:13:04 To Be Continued…!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The One Piece Podcast
We are The One Piece Podcast! Since 2009, we’ve gone through the latest installments of One Piece every week, and we’re not stopping until the end! New episodes publish every Monday!Podcast website
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