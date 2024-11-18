This week on the Tiger Bloc Podcast, we are very pleased to be able to bring you an interview with some homies from the Upstate New York chapter of the Socialist Rifle Association to talk about organizing in places hostile to firearm ownership. We know that a lot of you live in places like California or New York with laws and culture that make it hard to get firearms and training. UNY SRA tells us how they nevertheless have persevered. Together Soju Operator and John Chinaman talk what the New York legal environment is like, how to get a gun and train, how UNY SRA is working to spread a message of positive and safe firearm ownership in a generally unreceptive environment, and why, in a ban state, you should still get an AR and not a Mini 14.
Check our Instagram and Twitter for pictures of some of the things we talked about on the podcast. And you can find UNY SRA on Instagram or Twitter at @sra_upstateny, and check out their LinkTree at https://linktr.ee/unysra
Music credit:
Tears in the Rain - MK Ultra
Listen more at https://soundcloud.com/mk-ultra-official
--------
1:05:38
30 - Unfightable (Ft. Alana McLaughlin)
On this week’s episode of the Tiger Bloc Podcast, we have the return of the one and only Alana McLaughlin, Lady Feral herself!
For those who missed our previous episode featuring her, Alana is the second ever openly transgender woman mixed martial arts fighter, who had her first professional fight under Combate Global. She is also a leftist activist, firearms owner, and community organizer currently doing outreach work in the Pittsburgh area.
Since our last conversation, the current climate for her fight career faced nearly insurmountable challenges. With the overwhelming transphobia that permeates the world of Mixed Martial Arts continually perpetuated by the lies of far-right bigots, Alana has unfortunately been unable to find an opponent willing to fight her. Her newly released documentary film, “Unfightable”, details her difficulty navigating life as a trans fighter and finding the inner strength to push forward.
Together, Soju Operator, John Chinaman, and Alana discuss the increased culture of transphobia within the sport of MMA, dispel anti-trans myths within sports, explain why Jake Shields is a total jackass, and elaborate on what being an ally means.
Host: Soju Operator, John Chinaman
Guests: Alana McLaughlin
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yellow_peril_tactical
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yptactual
Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/yellow_peril_tactical
Follow Alana on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lady_feral
Follow Alana on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AlanaFeral
Follow Alana on Tumblr: https://alana-mclaughlin.tumblr.com
Music credit:
Tears in the Rain - MK Ultra
Listen more at https://soundcloud.com/mk-ultra-official
--------
56:36
29 - Resistance in Ukraine Ft. Dmytro Mrachnik
It’s great to be back with everyone on the Tiger Bloc Podcast! On this episode, John Chinaman interviews Ukrainian antifascist and anti-authoritarian Dmytro Mrachnik. Dmytro has been fighting in Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. Please bear with us on the sound quality. With power and internet failures in Ukraine, this podcast had to be a recorded phone call.
Dmytro takes us back to 2014 and the Maidan Revolution, when he was hanging in the Kyiv punk rock scene. Dmytro gives us his perspective as a dual Russian and Ukrainian speaker and dispels myths about supposed discrimination against Russian speakers.
Dmytro describes how the left reacted to the Maidan and Russian invasion in 2014, and what changed in 2022 with an increased left wing response and militancy. As is depressingly common, Dmytro also relates the lack of an international left-wing response to assist the Ukrainian left, even two years after the full-scale invasion.
Dmytro also talks a bit about what army life is like. Dmytro fought in both the Kharkiv and Bakhmut fronts. Since joining the military, he’s actually risen in the ranks to first lieutenant. Listen to the podcast to learn about the experience of an antifascist in the military.
Dmytro is a prolific writer about politics and Ukrainian culture. You can find his writings on nihilist.li and Anarchist Library.
Find Dima on Instagram at @mrachnik, on Twitter at @dmrachnik, or email at [email protected]. For more writings on Nihilist, check out the editor Romeo Kokriatski on Twitter at @VagrantJourno.
Music: Outbreak of Evil by Sodom
--------
57:38
28 - YPT Q&A 2024
We’re finally back. Apologies for the long hiatus, as usual things can get busy around here. This week on the Tiger Bloc Podcast, Soju Operator, Snow, Jade, and John Chinaman come together for a 2024 round table Q&A discussion. We take follower submitted questions and do our best to answer them with a straight face.
Expect conversations about preparedness, competition match etiquette, political radicalization, AK vs AR, and other topics.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Host: Soju Operator, Snow, John Chinaman, Jade
Guest: James Stout
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yellow_peril_tactical
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yptactual
Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/yellow_peril_tactical
-----------------------------------------------------
Music credit:
Palm Tree Jam by Ronin Saedi
Listen to more: https://viennaundergroundtraxx.bandcamp.com/album/cosmic-conscious
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1BxaGq5S5A6Bck2DquttJM
--------
1:04:59
27 - Practical Shooting Skills Pt.2
We’re finally back at it. This week, (some of) the boys are back in town for another absurd episode. Katon and Evo once again return this time alongside YPT contributors Soju Operator and Kalashnikoffing. For those who missed the last episode, Katon is a newly minted USPSA Grand Master Class level shooter under the Carry Optics division and Evo is a security and EMT professional currently working towards medical school.
As one can imagine, only the SPICEST of takes are discussed here. Together, they cover various topics in regard to the firearms space including what it takes to reach Grand Master level, firearms training myths perpetuated by the left, process vs results-oriented training, why the idea of “gatekeeping” in the competitive shooting space is mostly bullshit, shit talking Tu Lam, and why MIRA Safety is a total joke of company.
Host: Soju Operator, Kalashnikoffing
Guests: Katon, Evo
Shownotes: Soju OperatorGet our brand new Year of the Dragon YPT stickers and support two great causes!
Donate $5 for 1 or $20 for 5 to either @liberate_Myanmar (https://www.liberatemyanmar.com) or @solidaritycollectives (PayPal: kseniia19.beziazychna@ gmail.com), then DM or email us your receipt and a mailing address! We will mail abroad too.
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yellow_peril_tactical
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/yptactual
Subscribe to our Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/yellow_peril_tactical
Follow Katon on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expensive.noise
Follow Evo on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/callsignwizards
Music credit:
Palm Tree Jam by Ronin Saedi
Listen to more: https://viennaundergroundtraxx.bandcamp.com/album/cosmic-conscious
https://open.spotify.com/artist/1BxaGq5S5A6Bck2DquttJM
The Tiger Bloc is the official podcast of Yellow Peril Tactical. We are an Asian-American led Pro-Leftist, Pro-LGBTQA, Anti-Fascist, and Pro-Gun rights group dedicated to providing firearms and defense education for marginalized communities.
The purpose of this podcast is to promote the unique voices of not just the armed leftist space but also that of activists and influencers doing meaningful work for their communities. Every episode features an in-depth discussion on firearms, training methods, community defense, and leftist activism.