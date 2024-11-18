31 - Upstate NY SRA

This week on the Tiger Bloc Podcast, we are very pleased to be able to bring you an interview with some homies from the Upstate New York chapter of the Socialist Rifle Association to talk about organizing in places hostile to firearm ownership. We know that a lot of you live in places like California or New York with laws and culture that make it hard to get firearms and training. UNY SRA tells us how they nevertheless have persevered. Together Soju Operator and John Chinaman talk what the New York legal environment is like, how to get a gun and train, how UNY SRA is working to spread a message of positive and safe firearm ownership in a generally unreceptive environment, and why, in a ban state, you should still get an AR and not a Mini 14. Check our Instagram and Twitter for pictures of some of the things we talked about on the podcast. And you can find UNY SRA on Instagram or Twitter at @sra_upstateny, and check out their LinkTree at https://linktr.ee/unysra Music credit: Tears in the Rain - MK Ultra Listen more at https://soundcloud.com/mk-ultra-official