Dwelling in Superman’s Booth (S3 E3)

In this final episode of the season, God brain-dumps the last of his laws while practicing his best flight-attendant voice and wearing his best pair of jeans. We hear that priests must marry virgins, can't have any physical defects, and a bunch of other cringy, retrograde stuff that we've come to expect from this out-of-touch boomer. He also makes up some holidays centering on unleavened bread, trumpets, and self-loathing. At least we get to see an actual stoning after someone curses up a storm. God is also careful to point out all the cannibalism and anxiety disorders he will inflict on the Israelites if they don't follow his many, many, many laws. (Leviticus chapters 21 to 27)