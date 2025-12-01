Marcus and Deanna review Season 3: Leviticus! Will God finally let Moses take a day off? What kind of punishment is appropriate for using stupid corporate expressions? What happens when sexy fan fiction meets a classic country tune? We discuss all this and more, plus the winner of the season-wide Weirdest Name competition and some exciting updates about the Holy Bible Show convention!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
50:09
Dwelling in Superman’s Booth (S3 E3)
In this final episode of the season, God brain-dumps the last of his laws while practicing his best flight-attendant voice and wearing his best pair of jeans. We hear that priests must marry virgins, can't have any physical defects, and a bunch of other cringy, retrograde stuff that we've come to expect from this out-of-touch boomer. He also makes up some holidays centering on unleavened bread, trumpets, and self-loathing. At least we get to see an actual stoning after someone curses up a storm. God is also careful to point out all the cannibalism and anxiety disorders he will inflict on the Israelites if they don't follow his many, many, many laws. (Leviticus chapters 21 to 27)
44:35
Secret Twilight Fan (S3 E2)
God's call-in radio show pivots to cooking tips this episode, revealing his preferences for hooves, cud, fins, scales, and grasshoppers. Then God shows his germophobic side, laying down some rules about how to handle sores on your beard or when your bedsheets get icky – and the makeup department's work on all of the diseased extras is not for the faint of heart! Aaron presides over a special ceremony that will remove all of the uncleanliness and sin from the community by gambling on a pair of goats. God also gives strict warnings against touching lizards, fortune-telling, and raving at a demon's club. (Leviticus chapters 11 to 20)
47:42
Car Talk but for Sacrifices (S3 E1)
Season 3 opens with God at the mic of his new call-in radio show, where he solves all of your sin-related problems. Accidentally overheard an oath? Sacrifice an animal! Touched something unclean? Sacrifice an animal! Trespassed on your neighbor's field? You guessed it — sacrifice an animal! The priests get to eat all of the burned-up leftovers from these sacrifices, which works out fine until two of Aaron's sons make God angry with their off-brand offering and become burned-up leftovers themselves. (Leviticus chapters 1 to 10)
42:26
Steampunk Tabernacle (S2 review)
Marcus and Deanna review all of Season 2: Exodus! They discuss God's introverted tendencies, spread rumors about a schism on the writing team, reimagine the tabernacle, speculate on the similarities between Moses and a honey badger, and try to settle the issue of what's up with Aaron's leadership style once and for all. Plus, of course, find out the winner of the season-wide Weirdest Name competition!
What if the bible only existed as a big-budget streaming television show? What if it had a team of overworked writers, excessive CGI, and a costume department that really loved the color brown? Find out how it all comes together as two irreverent Scripture script doctors give their comedic hot takes on the on-screen drama and off-screen hijinks of this “newly released” streaming TV series. Pod be with you!