199: Weekly with Brad James

Brad shares about photographing some waterfowl and the Sparrow that was almost perfect until another person showed up. I share about my morning using the drone to photography and video wading birds in the marsh, as well as a recent visit to the beach in Hilton Head, and wrap up with an amazing 4 day trip to Jekyll Island in Georgia. We wrap up the show answering a listener question from Cody who asks: Hey Ray, I don’t stay up to date on all your podcasts but here’s a topic idea I had recently - have there been any times where you’ve said to yourself, “this idea did not work as well as I thought it would.”? What were some of the lessons learned, did you abandon the idea or push forward with it? It sounds like you like to plan out a lot of your shots, how often does it not work out the way you thought it would?