"Doctor Mom" Podcast | Practical Tips to Be a Proactive Parent

Stephanie Greunke, RD and Dr. Elana Roumell, ND
Join Stephanie Greunke, a registered dietitian, and Dr. Elana Roumell, a naturopathic doctor, both trained in functional medicine and passionate about pregnancy...
Kids & FamilyParentingHealth & WellnessAlternative Health

  #351: Unlocking Fertility Over 35: Expert Advice from Dr. Marc Sklar
    Boosting fertility over age 35 is a growing concern for many women looking to conceive later in life. In this episode, fertility expert Dr. Marc Sklar offers invaluable advice on supporting fertility naturally in your mid-thirties and beyond. He dives deep into the real truths about egg and sperm quality, how age impacts fertility, and the practical steps you can take to optimize your chances of conceiving. Dr. Sklar breaks down essential lifestyle changes, from diet to stress management, and highlights key nutrients that support reproductive health. This conversation isn’t just about busting myths around fertility treatments but is packed with hope and actionable tips for women over 35. You’ll learn about natural solutions that can make a significant difference, whether you’re just starting your fertility journey or have been trying for a while. With insights into lab testing, common causes of infertility, and how to maintain a positive mindset, Dr. Sklar’s expertise offers a roadmap to achieving your dream of motherhood. This episode is perfect for anyone looking for evidence-based advice and practical guidance to navigate the complexities of fertility after 35. Tune in to feel empowered and informed, and discover how to take control of your fertility journey with confidence. Topics Covered In This Episode: Boosting Fertility Naturally After 35 Egg and Sperm Quality Over Time Debunking Fertility Treatment Myths Essential Nutrients for Reproductive Health Lifestyle Changes to Enhance Fertility Show Notes:  Watch the FERTILITY TV WEEKLY EPISODE Follow Dr. Skalr on FACEBOOK  Follow @the_fertility_expert on INSTAGRAM Get At Home Sperm Testing - Legacy use code DRMARC for 20% off Click here to learn more about Dr. Elana Roumell’s Doctor Mom Membership, a membership designed for moms who want to be their child’s number one health advocate! Click here to learn more about Steph Greunke, RD’s Substack Mindset + Metabolism where women can learn how to nourish their bodies, hit their health and body composition goals, and become the most vibrant version of themselves.  Listen to today’s episode on our website Dr. Marc Sklar — a.k.a The Fertility Expert — is a natural fertility specialist helping couples get pregnant for 21 years. He’s mission is to help you feel HOPEFUL and CONFIDENT about your fertility journey again.  In addition to his Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, Dr. Sklar trained at the Harvard Medical School, Mind/Body Medical Institute. He is the creator of Fertility TV, MarcSklar.com and ReproductiveWellness.com, and a Fellow of the American Board of Oriental Reproductive Medicine and Medical Advisor for Symphony Natural Health. As well as his online program, he also supports his community via his highly popular YouTube channel: FertilityTV where he shares information packed videos to educate his followers on all things fertility.    The Fertility Expert lives in San Diego, with his wife and two sons, where he has clinic Reproductive Wellness. He also works with couples all over the world through his fertility online coaching - the Hope Fertility Program. This Episode’s Sponsors  Enjoy the health benefits of PaleoValley’s products such as their supplements, superfood bars and meat sticks.  Receive 15% off your purchase by heading to paleovalley.com/doctormom  Discover for yourself why Needed is trusted by women’s health practitioners and mamas alike to support optimal pregnancy outcomes. Try their 4 Part Complete Nutrition plan which includes a Prenatal Multi, Omega-3, Collagen Protein, and Pre/Probiotic. To get started, head to thisisneeded.com, and use code DOCTORMOM20 for 20% off Needed’s Complete Plan! Active Skin Repair is a must-have for everyone to keep themselves and their families healthy and clean.  Keep a bottle in the car to spray your face after removing your mask, a bottle in your medicine cabinet to replace your toxic first aid products, and one in your outdoor pack for whatever life throws at you.  Use code DOCTORMOM to receive 20% off your order + free shipping (with $35 minimum purchase). Visit BLDGActive.com to order. INTRODUCE YOURSELF to Steph and Dr. Elana on Instagram. They can’t wait to meet you! @stephgreunke @drelanaroumell Please remember that the views and ideas presented on this podcast are for informational purposes only.  All information presented on this podcast is for informational purposes and not intended to serve as a substitute for the consultation, diagnosis, and/or medical treatment of a healthcare provider. Consult with your healthcare provider before starting any diet, supplement regimen, or to determine the appropriateness of the information shared on this podcast, or if you have any questions regarding your treatment plan.
    57:57
  #350: Optimizing Perimenopause: Expert Tips for Navigating Hormonal Changes with Emily Sadir, NP
    Feeling drained, moody, or out of balance? It could be perimenopause. This episode dives into practical strategies for managing hormonal changes, optimizing energy, and navigating the perimenopausal transition with confidence. Double board-certified women's health nurse practitioner and certified nurse midwife Emily Sadri, NP, shares her expertise on identifying root causes, balancing hormones naturally, and building sustainable habits to support your health. You’ll learn how to assess hormone levels, address thyroid dysfunction and blood sugar imbalances, and implement tools like continuous glucose monitors and targeted supplements. Emily also explores the role of stress management, diet tweaks, and hormone replacement therapy to keep you feeling your best. Whether you’re proactively preparing for perimenopause or already experiencing symptoms, this episode will empower you with actionable tips, expert insights, and a clear roadmap to thrive through hormonal changes Topics Covered In This Episode: Hormonal balance and perimenopause Natural remedies for hormone health Managing blood sugar imbalances Stress management techniques for women Hormone replacement therapy insights Show Notes: Visit emilysadri.com to learn more Get $100 off The Hormone Club program with code DRMOMPOD100OFFHC Get $200 off The Right Way to Weight Loss program with code DRMOMPODRWTWL Take the Perimenopause Quiz Learn more about the Calocurb Supplement Click here to learn more about Dr. Elana Roumell’s Doctor Mom Membership, a membership designed for moms who want to be their child’s number one health advocate! Click here to learn more about Steph Greunke, RD’s Substack Mindset + Metabolism where women can learn how to nourish their bodies, hit their health and body composition goals, and become the most vibrant version of themselves.  Listen to today’s episode on our website Emily Sadri, is a double-board certified Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and Certified Nurse Midwife. She hails from New York City and obtained her graduate education at The University of Pennsylvania. She was drawn to midwifery, meaning “with woman,” or “to stand in front of,” because it was a practice rooted in relationship.  Emily believes that what women need, across their lifespans, is someone to walk alongside them—not to tell them what to do. Emily practiced in conventional medicine settings for a decade, and was continually frustrated by the restrictions inherent in insurance-based models of care. Medical providers across the spectrum are burnt out and over extended. She believes we are living in a care and wellness deficit—and that needs to change.  Emily founded Aurelia on the principal that transformational care is built on strong relationships. That begins with long appointments, and is maintained by trust and open communication. Emily is not unlike the women she serves at Aurelia—she’s raising four amazing kids, balancing a career, and prioritizing her health.  She leads at Aurelia by breaking down norms and rejecting the idea that a woman’s worth is derived from her productivity. Emily believes that women can have it all—and it starts with great healthcare, and one woman standing beside another, leading the way.  This Episode’s Sponsors  Enjoy the health benefits of PaleoValley’s products such as their supplements, superfood bars and meat sticks.  Receive 15% off your purchase by heading to paleovalley.com/doctormom  Discover for yourself why Needed is trusted by women’s health practitioners and mamas alike to support optimal pregnancy outcomes. Try their 4 Part Complete Nutrition plan which includes a Prenatal Multi, Omega-3, Collagen Protein, and Pre/Probiotic. To get started, head to thisisneeded.com, and use code DOCTORMOM20 for 20% off Needed’s Complete Plan! Active Skin Repair is a must-have for everyone to keep themselves and their families healthy and clean.  Keep a bottle in the car to spray your face after removing your mask, a bottle in your medicine cabinet to replace your toxic first aid products, and one in your outdoor pack for whatever life throws at you.  Use code DOCTORMOM to receive 20% off your order + free shipping (with $35 minimum purchase). Visit BLDGActive.com to order. INTRODUCE YOURSELF to Steph and Dr. Elana on Instagram. They can’t wait to meet you! @stephgreunke @drelanaroumell Please remember that the views and ideas presented on this podcast are for informational purposes only.  All information presented on this podcast is for informational purposes and not intended to serve as a substitute for the consultation, diagnosis, and/or medical treatment of a healthcare provider. Consult with your healthcare provider before starting any diet, supplement regimen, or to determine the appropriateness of the information shared on this podcast, or if you have any questions regarding your treatment plan.  
    52:24
  #349: Detox, Gut Health and Immunity: Insights on Phosphatidylcholine with Jess Kane
    Cellular health is the foundation of our overall well-being, but in today’s toxic world, our cells are under constant attack. In this episode, we dive deep into the science of phosphatidylcholine (PC)—a nutrient gaining attention for its powerful role in detoxification, gut health, and immunity. Jess Kane, co-owner of BodyBio, breaks down how PC supports cell membrane integrity, enhances brain function, and optimizes liver detox pathways—making it a must-know supplement for parents looking to support their family's health. Whether you're preparing for pregnancy, supporting a child with neurological challenges, or simply aiming for preventative cellular health, this conversation covers it all. Jess shares practical tips on how to incorporate PC into your family's routine—whether through smoothies, topical applications, or capsules—and explains why this nutrient is vital for mitochondrial health and immune resilience. Tune in to discover how phosphatidylcholine could be the missing link in your wellness toolkit and learn strategies for creating a healthy terrain for long-term vitality.  Topics Covered In This Episode: Phosphatidylcholine for Cellular Health Detox Support and Liver Health Gut Health and Immunity Boost Brain Function and Neurological Support Preconception and Pregnancy Nutrition Show Notes: Visit my Fullscript store to receive 15% off your BodyBio purchase Follow @BodyBio on Instagram Follow @jesskane on Instagram Check out Body Bio’s website Listen to today’s episode on our website Jess Kane is the co-owner of BodyBio, a third-generation, family-owned company dedicated to advancing cellular health through science-backed supplements. With a passion for wellness and a commitment to transparency, Jess leads BodyBio's mission to innovate and educate on products that support optimal health. She brings a blend of strategic insight and a deep understanding of nutritional science to her role, ensuring BodyBio remains a trusted brand for practitioners and consumers alike. Jess's leadership has helped BodyBio evolve as a pioneer in anti-toxin support and mitochondrial health, trusted by over 35,000 healthcare professionals worldwide. This Episode’s Sponsors  Enjoy the health benefits of PaleoValley’s products such as their supplements, superfood bars and meat sticks.  Receive 15% off your purchase by heading to paleovalley.com/doctormom  Discover for yourself why Needed is trusted by women’s health practitioners and mamas alike to support optimal pregnancy outcomes. Try their 4 Part Complete Nutrition plan which includes a Prenatal Multi, Omega-3, Collagen Protein, and Pre/Probiotic. To get started, head to thisisneeded.com, and use code DOCTORMOM20 for 20% off Needed’s Complete Plan! Active Skin Repair is a must-have for everyone to keep themselves and their families healthy and clean.  Keep a bottle in the car to spray your face after removing your mask, a bottle in your medicine cabinet to replace your toxic first aid products, and one in your outdoor pack for whatever life throws at you.  Use code DOCTORMOM to receive 20% off your order + free shipping (with $35 minimum purchase). Visit BLDGActive.com to order. INTRODUCE YOURSELF to Steph and Dr. Elana on Instagram. They can’t wait to meet you! @stephgreunke @drelanaroumell Please remember that the views and ideas presented on this podcast are for informational purposes only.  All information presented on this podcast is for informational purposes and not intended to serve as a substitute for the consultation, diagnosis, and/or medical treatment of a healthcare provider. Consult with your healthcare provider before starting any diet, supplement regimen, or to determine the appropriateness of the information shared on this podcast, or if you have any questions regarding your treatment plan.
    56:45
  #348: What Your Doctor Didn't Tell You About Your Thyroid Health - Tips for Managing Hashimoto's & Hypothyroidism with Nicole Fennell, RD
    Struggling with low energy, weight gain, or hair loss? It could be your thyroid. This episode dives into practical strategies for managing Hashimoto’s, hypothyroidism, and overall thyroid health. Functional dietitian Nicole Fennell, RD, shares her expertise on identifying root causes, navigating autoimmune conditions, and building sustainable habits to support your thyroid naturally. You’ll learn the importance of a full thyroid panel, how stress impacts thyroid function, and the key nutrients—like iodine, selenium, and magnesium—that play a vital role in hormone balance. Nicole also explores how gut health, meal timing, and dietary choices can make or break your thyroid wellness. Whether you’re newly diagnosed, managing symptoms, or just curious about proactive thyroid care, this episode will empower you to take control of your health with confidence. Listen now to uncover actionable tips, expert insights, and a fresh perspective on thriving with thyroid challenges! Topics Covered In This Episode: Managing Hashimoto’s with Nutrition Key Nutrients for Thyroid Health Full Thyroid Panel Importance Gut Health and Thyroid Connection Stress Management for Hormonal Balance Show Notes: Follow @chewsfoodwisely on instagram Sign up for Nicole’s Thyroid Bootcamp - Take $50 off with code FIFTY Click here to learn more about Dr. Elana Roumell’s Doctor Mom Membership, a membership designed for moms who want to be their child’s number one health advocate! Click here to learn more about Steph Greunke, RD’s Substack Mindset + Metabolism where women can learn how to nourish their bodies, hit their health and body composition goals, and become the most vibrant version of themselves. Listen to today’s episode on our website Nicole Fennell is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and owner of Chews Food Wisely private practice. She specializes in Functional Nutrition Therapy and has a passion for helping women overcome thyroid imbalances, Hashimoto's, low energy, and hormonal issues. Her team of Dietitians take a realistic and sustainable approach to nutrition, guiding women to boost their energy, beat bloating, and break free from feeling "blah" all the time. The evidence-based strategies aim to restore balance, leaving clients feeling revitalized and empowered in their health journey. This Episode’s Sponsors  Enjoy the health benefits of PaleoValley’s products such as their supplements, superfood bars and meat sticks.  Receive 15% off your purchase by heading to paleovalley.com/doctormom  Discover for yourself why Needed is trusted by women’s health practitioners and mamas alike to support optimal pregnancy outcomes. Try their 4 Part Complete Nutrition plan which includes a Prenatal Multi, Omega-3, Collagen Protein, and Pre/Probiotic. To get started, head to thisisneeded.com, and use code DOCTORMOM20 for 20% off Needed’s Complete Plan! Active Skin Repair is a must-have for everyone to keep themselves and their families healthy and clean.  Keep a bottle in the car to spray your face after removing your mask, a bottle in your medicine cabinet to replace your toxic first aid products, and one in your outdoor pack for whatever life throws at you.  Use code DOCTORMOM to receive 20% off your order + free shipping (with $35 minimum purchase). Visit BLDGActive.com to order.   INTRODUCE YOURSELF to Steph and Dr. Elana on Instagram. They can’t wait to meet you! @stephgreunke @drelanaroumell Please remember that the views and ideas presented on this podcast are for informational purposes only.  All information presented on this podcast is for informational purposes and not intended to serve as a substitute for the consultation, diagnosis, and/or medical treatment of a healthcare provider. Consult with your healthcare provider before starting any diet, supplement regimen, or to determine the appropriateness of the information shared on this podcast, or if you have any questions regarding your treatment plan.
    49:15
  #347: From Public School to Homeschool: Our Family's Journey to Finding the Perfect Fit with Anthony Roumell
    Navigating the world of education can feel overwhelming, but it’s also an opportunity to create a path that truly fits your family. In this episode, Dr. Elana and her husband, Anthony, share their family’s transformative journey through various schooling options—public school, homeschool, pods, and a hybrid model. They reveal how aligning their family values of freedom, flexibility, and connection shaped their decisions and ultimately empowered their children to thrive. You’ll learn key lessons on evaluating schooling options, adapting to change, and finding balance between what works for your child and your family as a whole. Whether you’re exploring homeschool for the first time, looking for alternatives to traditional education, or simply curious about how to make schooling decisions more intentional, this episode will inspire and empower you to take the next step confidently. Topics Covered In This Episode: Homeschooling vs. public school options Flexible education for families Building adaptability in children Personalized learning approaches at home Choosing the right school fit Show Notes: Click here to learn more about Dr. Elana Roumell’s Doctor Mom Membership, a membership designed for moms who want to be their child’s number one health advocate! Click here to learn more about Steph Greunke, RD’s Substack Mindset + Metabolism where women can learn how to nourish their bodies, hit their health and body composition goals, and become the most vibrant version of themselves. Listen to today’s episode on our website   This Episode’s Sponsors  Enjoy the health benefits of PaleoValley’s products such as their supplements, superfood bars and meat sticks.  Receive 15% off your purchase by heading to paleovalley.com/doctormom  Discover for yourself why Needed is trusted by women’s health practitioners and mamas alike to support optimal pregnancy outcomes. Try their 4 Part Complete Nutrition plan which includes a Prenatal Multi, Omega-3, Collagen Protein, and Pre/Probiotic. To get started, head to thisisneeded.com, and use code DOCTORMOM20 for 20% off Needed’s Complete Plan! Active Skin Repair is a must-have for everyone to keep themselves and their families healthy and clean.  Keep a bottle in the car to spray your face after removing your mask, a bottle in your medicine cabinet to replace your toxic first aid products, and one in your outdoor pack for whatever life throws at you.  Use code DOCTORMOM to receive 20% off your order + free shipping (with $35 minimum purchase). Visit BLDGActive.com to order. Anthony owns a private gym in San Diego, CA called the Center for Balanced Training while balancing his role as a stay at home homeschool Dad. Anthony can often be found tricking on the slackline, rolling on Jiu-Jitsu mats, snow boarding, skate boarding, or teaching his kids all of his many hobbies... or some combination of the above! His enthusiasm is contagious and leaves a positive energy with you all day long. INTRODUCE YOURSELF to Steph and Dr. Elana on Instagram. They can’t wait to meet you! @stephgreunke @drelanaroumell Please remember that the views and ideas presented on this podcast are for informational purposes only.  All information presented on this podcast is for informational purposes and not intended to serve as a substitute for the consultation, diagnosis, and/or medical treatment of a healthcare provider. Consult with your healthcare provider before starting any diet, supplement regimen, or to determine the appropriateness of the information shared on this podcast, or if you have any questions regarding your treatment plan.
About "Doctor Mom" Podcast | Practical Tips to Be a Proactive Parent

Join Stephanie Greunke, a registered dietitian, and Dr. Elana Roumell, a naturopathic doctor, both trained in functional medicine and passionate about pregnancy, postpartum, and pediatrics. They invite experts on the show and share personal stories, so you leave each episode with practical tips to be a proactive parent! Guests discuss topics like pregnancy and postpartum nutrition, pediatric health, holistic health, parenting tips, maternal mental health, and prevention tips. We answer parent's common questions like: * How to be healthy before, during, and after pregnancy * How to stop worrying about your child's health * How do I keep my child strong and healthy * How to have more energy and feel your best after having a baby Subscribe and join the “Doctor Mom” community so you can feel supported on the journey of motherhood and empowered working with your healthcare providers. Follow the hosts on Instagram @stephgreunke and @drelanaroumell and visit us at doctormompodcast.com
