"Doctor Mom" Podcast | Practical Tips to Be a Proactive Parent

#350: Optimizing Perimenopause: Expert Tips for Navigating Hormonal Changes with Emily Sadir, NP

Feeling drained, moody, or out of balance? It could be perimenopause. This episode dives into practical strategies for managing hormonal changes, optimizing energy, and navigating the perimenopausal transition with confidence. Double board-certified women's health nurse practitioner and certified nurse midwife Emily Sadri, NP, shares her expertise on identifying root causes, balancing hormones naturally, and building sustainable habits to support your health. You’ll learn how to assess hormone levels, address thyroid dysfunction and blood sugar imbalances, and implement tools like continuous glucose monitors and targeted supplements. Emily also explores the role of stress management, diet tweaks, and hormone replacement therapy to keep you feeling your best. Whether you’re proactively preparing for perimenopause or already experiencing symptoms, this episode will empower you with actionable tips, expert insights, and a clear roadmap to thrive through hormonal changes Topics Covered In This Episode: Hormonal balance and perimenopause Natural remedies for hormone health Managing blood sugar imbalances Stress management techniques for women Hormone replacement therapy insights Show Notes: Visit emilysadri.com to learn more Get $100 off The Hormone Club program with code DRMOMPOD100OFFHC Get $200 off The Right Way to Weight Loss program with code DRMOMPODRWTWL Take the Perimenopause Quiz Learn more about the Calocurb Supplement Click here to learn more about Dr. Elana Roumell’s Doctor Mom Membership, a membership designed for moms who want to be their child’s number one health advocate! Click here to learn more about Steph Greunke, RD’s Substack Mindset + Metabolism where women can learn how to nourish their bodies, hit their health and body composition goals, and become the most vibrant version of themselves. Listen to today’s episode on our website Emily Sadri, is a double-board certified Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and Certified Nurse Midwife. She hails from New York City and obtained her graduate education at The University of Pennsylvania. She was drawn to midwifery, meaning “with woman,” or “to stand in front of,” because it was a practice rooted in relationship. Emily believes that what women need, across their lifespans, is someone to walk alongside them—not to tell them what to do. Emily practiced in conventional medicine settings for a decade, and was continually frustrated by the restrictions inherent in insurance-based models of care. Medical providers across the spectrum are burnt out and over extended. She believes we are living in a care and wellness deficit—and that needs to change. Emily founded Aurelia on the principal that transformational care is built on strong relationships. That begins with long appointments, and is maintained by trust and open communication. Emily is not unlike the women she serves at Aurelia—she’s raising four amazing kids, balancing a career, and prioritizing her health. She leads at Aurelia by breaking down norms and rejecting the idea that a woman’s worth is derived from her productivity. Emily believes that women can have it all—and it starts with great healthcare, and one woman standing beside another, leading the way. This Episode’s Sponsors Enjoy the health benefits of PaleoValley’s products such as their supplements, superfood bars and meat sticks. Receive 15% off your purchase by heading to paleovalley.com/doctormom Discover for yourself why Needed is trusted by women’s health practitioners and mamas alike to support optimal pregnancy outcomes. Try their 4 Part Complete Nutrition plan which includes a Prenatal Multi, Omega-3, Collagen Protein, and Pre/Probiotic. To get started, head to thisisneeded.com, and use code DOCTORMOM20 for 20% off Needed’s Complete Plan! Active Skin Repair is a must-have for everyone to keep themselves and their families healthy and clean. Keep a bottle in the car to spray your face after removing your mask, a bottle in your medicine cabinet to replace your toxic first aid products, and one in your outdoor pack for whatever life throws at you. Use code DOCTORMOM to receive 20% off your order + free shipping (with $35 minimum purchase). Visit BLDGActive.com to order. INTRODUCE YOURSELF to Steph and Dr. Elana on Instagram. They can’t wait to meet you! @stephgreunke @drelanaroumell Please remember that the views and ideas presented on this podcast are for informational purposes only. All information presented on this podcast is for informational purposes and not intended to serve as a substitute for the consultation, diagnosis, and/or medical treatment of a healthcare provider. Consult with your healthcare provider before starting any diet, supplement regimen, or to determine the appropriateness of the information shared on this podcast, or if you have any questions regarding your treatment plan.