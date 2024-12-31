Powered by RND
Finding You: by Dr. Brad Reedy

Dr. Brad Reedy
Finding You Therapy Programs is an experientially based therapeutic program serving individuals, parents, couples, and families.
  • Goals: New Year, Know Me - Ep 641
    Dr. Reedy discusses goals and how our goals change as we change. He discussed the difference between first order change (behavior, skills, tools) vs. second order change (a fundamentally different way of seeing the world and relating to it). He suggests that we ask different questions, bigger questions, to get unstuck from old patterns. The great task is to look critically into our programming and challenge the answers to the largest questions in life.
    54:26
  • The Drama of the Gifted Child (Book Review) - Ep 640
    Dr. Reedy reviews Alice Miller’s, "The Drama of the Gifted Child." He touts this book as the most important book written on the subject of the parent-child dynamic. Miller explains how a child will give up who they are to meet the parent’s needs. The call is to do the deep work necessary to “cut the tragic link between admiration and love.”
    1:13:50
  • The Obnoxious Stage of Setting Boundaries (Q&A) - Ep 639
    Dr. Reedy takes live questions from the audience on setting boundaries in relationships where that hasn’t been the practice. He explains that we will get better as we go. He explains that the ability to listen to a feeling or a boundary says more about the receiver than it does about the person sharing.
    40:47
  • Self-Care: A Gift to the Self - Ep 638
    Dr. Reedy discusses boundaries and self-care and how guilt, shame, and fear must be dealt with in order to love yourself. He explains how boundaries are beyond right and wrong. He explains how love of self is the foundation for loving everyone else.
    59:23
  • Regression: When and Why it Happens - Ep 637
    Dr. Reedy discusses regression and what triggers it. He explains that old contexts, old relationships, old energies, roles, or rules can trigger us in ways that we revert back to a less evolved way of functioning. He encourages observing this dynamic and developing compassion for ourselves when we experience this inevitability.
    57:27

Finding You Therapy Programs is an experientially based therapeutic program serving individuals, parents, couples, and families. Email the host [email protected]
