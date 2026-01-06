Welcome to the Way Deeper podcast! We’re so glad you’re here and plan to join us on the journey. 2026 is going to be our best year yet—make sure you hit follow so you don’t miss a moment! ----more---- Hosted by Noah Herrin, the Way Deeper podcast is dedicated to helping people look past the shaky philosophies of our day and find the solid ground of Scripture. Inspired by the warning in Colossians 2, each episode we’ll dive into: Biblical Discernment: Learning how to identify human thinking versus spiritual truth. Current Events: Analyzing the news and "viral" moments through a Gospel lens. Spiritual Growth: Strengthening your faith so you can stand firm & live the life God’s called you to live. Follow if you’d like to go…Way Deeper. (This podcast comes to you from Way Church in Nashville, Tennessee.)