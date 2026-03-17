In continuation of our series on the 21 Ecumenical Councils, Justin Hibbard talks about the Catholic Church’s response to the Protestant revolution: the Council of Trent and the Counter Reformation. What social revolutions were at play that delayed this council from starting? What decisions were made at this 19th ecumenical council? And how did the church continue the counter-reformation after its conclusion?

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SOURCES:

* Papal Encyclicals: The General Council of Trent

* New Advent: The Council of Trent

* The Ecumenical Councils of the Catholic Church: A History by Joseph Kelly

* Video: General Councils 13: Lateran V and Trent - Fr Timothy Matkin - St Francis Dallas

* 95 Theses - Martin Luther

* Papal Encyclicals Online: Exsurge Domine - Condemning the Errors of Martin Luther - Pope Leo X - 1520

* Papal Encyclicals Online: Decet Romanum Pontificem - Papal Bull of Excommunication of Martin Luther and his followers - Pope Leo X - 1521

* Episode 56: Indulgences - The Most Misunderstood Catholic Doctrine

* Episode 120: The Deuterocanonicals and Protestant Budget Bibles

* Episode 65: From Doctrine to Dogma

PREVIOUS EPISODES IN THIS SERIES

* Episode 146: Introduction to the 21 Ecumenical Councils

* Episode 147: The World that Led to the Council of Nicaea

* Episode 148: The First Council of Nicaea (325)

* Episode 149: From Nicaea to Constantinople

* Episode 150: The First Council of Constantinople (381)

* Episode 151: The Council of Ephesus (431)

* Episode 152: The Council of Chalcedon (451)

* Episode 153: The Second Council of Constantinople (553)

* Episode 154: War Among the Monotheists

* Episode 155: The Third Council of Constantinople (680-681)

* Episode 156: The Second Council of Nicaea (787)

* Episode 157: Reflections on the First Seven Ecumenical Councils

* Episode 158: The Fourth Council of Constantinople (869-870)

* Episode 159: The Great Schism

* Episode 160: The First Lateran Council (1123)

* Episode 161: The Second Lateran Council (1139)

* Episode 162: The Third Lateran Council (1179)

* Episode 163: The Fourth Lateran Council (1215)

* Episode 164: The First Council of Lyon (1245)

* Episode 165: The Second Council of Lyon (1274)

* Episode 166: The Council of Vienne (1311-1312)

* Episode 167: The Avignon Papacy & The Great Western Schism

* Episode 168: The Council of Constance (1414-1418)

* Episode 169: The Council of Florence (1431-1445)

* Episode 170: The Fifth Lateran Council (1512-1517)

* Episode 171: The Protestant Revolution





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