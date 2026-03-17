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Why Catholic?

Justin Hibbard
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Why Catholic?
Latest episode

174 episodes

  • Why Catholic?

    #173 - The First Vatican Council (1869-1870)

    03/17/2026 | 15 mins.
    Justin Hibbard continues our series on the 21 Ecumenical Church Councils by examining the Catholic Church’s 20th council - the First Vatican Council. After 306 years, why did the Church decide to call another council? What were the major social factors going on at the time? And why was this council particularly controversial?
    SOCIAL LINKS
    * Follow Why Catholic on Instagram.
    * Subscribe to Why Catholic on YouTube.
    * Follow Justin on Facebook.
    SOURCES:
    * Papal Encyclicals: Decrees of the First Vatican Council
    * New Advent: Vatican Council
    * The Ecumenical Councils of the Catholic Church: A History by Joseph Kelly
    * Video: General Councils 14: Vatican I - Fr Timothy Matkin - St Francis Dallas
    * Episode 104: The Nuclear Football
    * Episode 111: Papal Infallibility
    * Episode 65: From Doctrine to Dogma
    PREVIOUS EPISODES IN THIS SERIES
    * Episode 146: Introduction to the 21 Ecumenical Councils
    * Episode 147: The World that Led to the Council of Nicaea
    * Episode 148: The First Council of Nicaea (325)
    * Episode 149: From Nicaea to Constantinople
    * Episode 150: The First Council of Constantinople (381)
    * Episode 151: The Council of Ephesus (431)
    * Episode 152: The Council of Chalcedon (451)
    * Episode 153: The Second Council of Constantinople (553)
    * Episode 154: War Among the Monotheists
    * Episode 155: The Third Council of Constantinople (680-681)
    * Episode 156: The Second Council of Nicaea (787)
    * Episode 157: Reflections on the First Seven Ecumenical Councils
    * Episode 158: The Fourth Council of Constantinople (869-870)
    * Episode 159: The Great Schism
    * Episode 160: The First Lateran Council (1123)
    * Episode 161: The Second Lateran Council (1139)
    * Episode 162: The Third Lateran Council (1179)
    * Episode 163: The Fourth Lateran Council (1215)
    * Episode 164: The First Council of Lyon (1245)
    * Episode 165: The Second Council of Lyon (1274)
    * Episode 166: The Council of Vienne (1311-1312)
    * Episode 167: The Avignon Papacy & The Great Western Schism
    * Episode 168: The Council of Constance (1414-1418)
    * Episode 169: The Council of Florence (1431-1445)
    * Episode 170: The Fifth Lateran Council (1512-1517)
    * Episode 171: The Protestant Revolution
    * Episode 172: The Council of Trent (1545-1563)


    Get full access to Why Catholic? at whycatholic.substack.com/subscribe
  • Why Catholic?

    #172 - The Council of Trent (1545-1563)

    03/10/2026 | 18 mins.
    In continuation of our series on the 21 Ecumenical Councils, Justin Hibbard talks about the Catholic Church’s response to the Protestant revolution: the Council of Trent and the Counter Reformation. What social revolutions were at play that delayed this council from starting? What decisions were made at this 19th ecumenical council? And how did the church continue the counter-reformation after its conclusion?
    SOCIAL LINKS
    * Follow Why Catholic on Instagram.
    * Subscribe to Why Catholic on YouTube.
    * Follow Justin on Facebook.
    SOURCES:
    * Papal Encyclicals: The General Council of Trent
    * New Advent: The Council of Trent
    * The Ecumenical Councils of the Catholic Church: A History by Joseph Kelly
    * Video: General Councils 13: Lateran V and Trent - Fr Timothy Matkin - St Francis Dallas
    * 95 Theses - Martin Luther
    * Papal Encyclicals Online: Exsurge Domine - Condemning the Errors of Martin Luther - Pope Leo X - 1520
    * Papal Encyclicals Online: Decet Romanum Pontificem - Papal Bull of Excommunication of Martin Luther and his followers - Pope Leo X - 1521
    * Episode 56: Indulgences - The Most Misunderstood Catholic Doctrine
    * Episode 120: The Deuterocanonicals and Protestant Budget Bibles
    * Episode 65: From Doctrine to Dogma
    PREVIOUS EPISODES IN THIS SERIES
    * Episode 146: Introduction to the 21 Ecumenical Councils
    * Episode 147: The World that Led to the Council of Nicaea
    * Episode 148: The First Council of Nicaea (325)
    * Episode 149: From Nicaea to Constantinople
    * Episode 150: The First Council of Constantinople (381)
    * Episode 151: The Council of Ephesus (431)
    * Episode 152: The Council of Chalcedon (451)
    * Episode 153: The Second Council of Constantinople (553)
    * Episode 154: War Among the Monotheists
    * Episode 155: The Third Council of Constantinople (680-681)
    * Episode 156: The Second Council of Nicaea (787)
    * Episode 157: Reflections on the First Seven Ecumenical Councils
    * Episode 158: The Fourth Council of Constantinople (869-870)
    * Episode 159: The Great Schism
    * Episode 160: The First Lateran Council (1123)
    * Episode 161: The Second Lateran Council (1139)
    * Episode 162: The Third Lateran Council (1179)
    * Episode 163: The Fourth Lateran Council (1215)
    * Episode 164: The First Council of Lyon (1245)
    * Episode 165: The Second Council of Lyon (1274)
    * Episode 166: The Council of Vienne (1311-1312)
    * Episode 167: The Avignon Papacy & The Great Western Schism
    * Episode 168: The Council of Constance (1414-1418)
    * Episode 169: The Council of Florence (1431-1445)
    * Episode 170: The Fifth Lateran Council (1512-1517)
    * Episode 171: The Protestant Revolution


    Get full access to Why Catholic? at whycatholic.substack.com/subscribe
  • Why Catholic?

    #171 - The Protestant Revolution

    02/17/2026 | 19 mins.
    Justin Hibbard continues our series on the 21 Ecumenical Councils by exploring the uprising against the Catholic Church in Europe known as the Protestant Reformation. But was it really a reformation, or was it a revolution? Who were the key players in this movement, and did the movement ultimately succeed in its goals?
    SOCIAL LINKS
    * Follow Why Catholic on Instagram.
    * Subscribe to Why Catholic on YouTube.
    * Follow Justin on Facebook.
    SOURCES:
    * The Ecumenical Councils of the Catholic Church: A History by Joseph Kelly
    * Video: General Councils 13: Lateran V and Trent - Fr Timothy Matkin - St Francis Dallas
    * 95 Theses - Martin Luther
    * Papal Encyclicals Online: Exsurge Domine - Condemning the Errors of Martin Luther - Pope Leo X - 1520
    * Papal Encyclicals Online: Decet Romanum Pontificem - Papal Bull of Excommunication of Martin Luther and his followers - Pope Leo X - 1521
    * Episode 56: Indulgences - The Most Misunderstood Catholic Doctrine
    * Episode 120: The Deuterocanonicals and Protestant Budget Bibles
    PREVIOUS EPISODES IN THIS SERIES
    * Episode 146: Introduction to the 21 Ecumenical Councils
    * Episode 147: The World that Led to the Council of Nicaea
    * Episode 148: The First Council of Nicaea (325)
    * Episode 149: From Nicaea to Constantinople
    * Episode 150: The First Council of Constantinople (381)
    * Episode 151: The Council of Ephesus (431)
    * Episode 152: The Council of Chalcedon (451)
    * Episode 153: The Second Council of Constantinople (553)
    * Episode 154: War Among the Monotheists
    * Episode 155: The Third Council of Constantinople (680-681)
    * Episode 156: The Second Council of Nicaea (787)
    * Episode 157: Reflections on the First Seven Ecumenical Councils
    * Episode 158: The Fourth Council of Constantinople (869-870)
    * Episode 159: The Great Schism
    * Episode 160: The First Lateran Council (1123)
    * Episode 161: The Second Lateran Council (1139)
    * Episode 162: The Third Lateran Council (1179)
    * Episode 163: The Fourth Lateran Council (1215)
    * Episode 164: The First Council of Lyon (1245)
    * Episode 165: The Second Council of Lyon (1274)
    * Episode 166: The Council of Vienne (1311-1312)
    * Episode 167: The Avignon Papacy & The Great Western Schism
    * Episode 168: The Council of Constance (1414-1418)
    * Episode 169: The Council of Florence (1431-1445)
    * Episode 170: The Fifth Lateran Council (1512-1517)


    Get full access to Why Catholic? at whycatholic.substack.com/subscribe
  • Why Catholic?

    #170 - The Fifth Lateran Council (1512-1517)

    01/20/2026 | 18 mins.
    Justin Hibbard continues our series on the 21 Ecumenical Church Councils by The Fifth Lateran Council. How did the Age of Discovery influence the Church? What were some of the major problems scandalizing the Catholic faith? And how did the Church’s 18th ecumenical council prove to be too little too late?
    SOCIAL LINKS
    * Follow Why Catholic on Instagram.
    * Subscribe to Why Catholic on YouTube.
    * Follow Justin on Facebook.
    SOURCES:
    * The Ecumenical Councils of the Catholic Church: A History by Joseph Kelly
    * Video: General Councils 12: The Councils of Lyons II & Florence - Fr Timothy Matkin - St Francis Dallas
    * Papal Encyclicals Online: The Fifth Lateran Council
    * Catholic Encyclopedia: The Fifth Lateran Council
    * Episode 112: Not all Popes are Saints
    * Showtime Series - The Borgias
    PREVIOUS EPISODES IN THIS SERIES
    * Episode 146: Introduction to the 21 Ecumenical Councils
    * Episode 147: The World that Led to the Council of Nicaea
    * Episode 148: The First Council of Nicaea (325)
    * Episode 149: From Nicaea to Constantinople
    * Episode 150: The First Council of Constantinople (381)
    * Episode 151: The Council of Ephesus (431)
    * Episode 152: The Council of Chalcedon (451)
    * Episode 153: The Second Council of Constantinople (553)
    * Episode 154: War Among the Monotheists
    * Episode 155: The Third Council of Constantinople (680-681)
    * Episode 156: The Second Council of Nicaea (787)
    * Episode 157: Reflections on the First Seven Ecumenical Councils
    * Episode 158: The Fourth Council of Constantinople (869-870)
    * Episode 159: The Great Schism
    * Episode 160: The First Lateran Council (1123)
    * Episode 161: The Second Lateran Council (1139)
    * Episode 162: The Third Lateran Council (1179)
    * Episode 163: The Fourth Lateran Council (1215)
    * Episode 164: The First Council of Lyon (1245)
    * Episode 165: The Second Council of Lyon (1274)
    * Episode 166: The Council of Vienne (1311-1312)
    * Episode 167: The Avignon Papacy & The Great Western Schism
    * Episode 168: The Council of Constance (1414-1418)
    * Episode 169: The Council of Florence (1431-1445)


    Get full access to Why Catholic? at whycatholic.substack.com/subscribe
  • Why Catholic?

    #169 - The Council of Florence (1431-1445)

    01/13/2026 | 19 mins.
    In continuation of our series on the 21 Ecumenical Councils, Justin Hibbard talks about the Council of Florence, which occurred in Basel, Ferrara, Florence, and Rome. What began as an attempt to thwart papal supremacy led to one of the most potentially significant councils in history as the Eastern Greek Church united with the Western Latin Church. Would that unity survive?
    SOCIAL LINKS
    * Follow Why Catholic on Instagram.
    * Subscribe to Why Catholic on YouTube.
    * Follow Justin on Facebook.
    SOURCES:
    * The Ecumenical Councils of the Catholic Church: A History by Joseph Kelly
    * Video: General Councils 12: The Councils of Lyons II & Florence - Fr Timothy Matkin - St Francis Dallas
    * Papal Encyclicals Online: The Council of Florence
    * Catholic Encyclopedia: The Council of Florence
    * Ancient Faith Radio: Bishops-Part 42: The Council of Florence (Orthodox Source)
    * Laetentur Caeli
    * Episode 63: Not all Catholics are Roman Catholic
    * Shameless Popery: Why I’m not Orthodox
    PREVIOUS EPISODES IN THIS SERIES
    * Episode 146: Introduction to the 21 Ecumenical Councils
    * Episode 147: The World that Led to the Council of Nicaea
    * Episode 148: The First Council of Nicaea (325)
    * Episode 149: From Nicaea to Constantinople
    * Episode 150: The First Council of Constantinople (381)
    * Episode 151: The Council of Ephesus (431)
    * Episode 152: The Council of Chalcedon (451)
    * Episode 153: The Second Council of Constantinople (553)
    * Episode 154: War Among the Monotheists
    * Episode 155: The Third Council of Constantinople (680-681)
    * Episode 156: The Second Council of Nicaea (787)
    * Episode 157: Reflections on the First Seven Ecumenical Councils
    * Episode 158: The Fourth Council of Constantinople (869-870)
    * Episode 159: The Great Schism
    * Episode 160: The First Lateran Council (1123)
    * Episode 161: The Second Lateran Council (1139)
    * Episode 162: The Third Lateran Council (1179)
    * Episode 163: The Fourth Lateran Council (1215)
    * Episode 164: The First Council of Lyon (1245)
    * Episode 165: The Second Council of Lyon (1274)
    * Episode 166: The Council of Vienne (1311-1312)
    * Episode 167: The Avignon Papacy & The Great Western Schism
    * Episode 168: The Council of Constance (1414-1418)


    Get full access to Why Catholic? at whycatholic.substack.com/subscribe

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About Why Catholic?

Dive into the what and why behind Catholic beliefs with Justin Hibbard - former Evangelical Pastor, Apologist, and Catholic convert. whycatholic.substack.com
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