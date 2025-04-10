Powered by RND
Untidy
Untidy

Human Beans Media
Kids & Family, Parenting, Society & Culture, Relationships
Untidy
  How to make a baby — a queer journey
    In this episode of Untidy, Alice Soper is back behind the mic with Hannah, stepping in as co-host once more while Matilda continues to handle the jandal. Alice and Hannah get into Alice’s journey toward motherhood in a queer partnership. From wanting to be a mum, tweaking her fiancee’s algorithm, finding sperm donors, considering whakapapa, and choosing to step outside the medical system; Alice takes us on her queer journey towards motherhood. Alice opens up about the big conversations with her partner, the moment she knew she wanted to carry, and how they’re hoping to build their whanau with love, intention, and community. The girls take a detour into Alice’s elaborate proposal, a history lesson on the rebellion of women’s rugby, and a solid rant about gender politics in sport. Links from the episode: Open Play by Sheree Bekker & Steve Mumford Full Credit podcast with Alice Soper and Les Elder Where to watch: Girls Can’t Surf – Documentary My Big Moments – Kids’ books (Use code UNTIDY for 10% off) If you’re enjoying Untidy, the best way to show your support is by tapping the ‘+ follow’ button in your podcast app and subscribing on YouTube! That way, fresh episodes will always be ready and waiting for you. Help us to keep building this supportive community — share an episode with a mate, and chuck us a 5-star review — it helps more people find our Untidy, unfiltered, and relatable chats. Thank you for listening, contributing and supporting this independent production! We’re grateful to have you here! — Hannah & Matty xx Don’t forget! Untidy is made for YOU — the people right at the heart of this steaming hot mess! Follow the show and DM us on Instagram @untidypodcast or email [email protected]. Your stories and ideas to help shape the show! Find us online at Untidy podcast. Find Matilda at @matootles and get your copy of The Feel Good Guide. Find Hannah at @hannahedavison and her My Big Moments children’s books at @mybigmoments. Enter code UNTIDY at checkout for 10% off your order.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:01:00
  Best bits: Ali Mau — "What happened to you was not your fault"
    In this moving mini episode of Untidy, we revisit one of the most powerful moments from our full conversation with journalist, author, and advocate Ali Mau in the episode, ‘No Words for This with Ali Mau’. Ali shares what compelled her to write ‘No Words for This’ — a raw and courageous memoir that dives into the personal alongside decades of work supporting survivors of sexual harm. She speaks about the emotional toll of writing, the breakthrough moment of realising that the compassion she extended to others applied to her too, and how honesty, family, and purpose became the backbone of her healing. It’s an honest, affirming listen for anyone navigating their own healing or supporting others who are. To hear the full conversation with Ali, including her work with the Tika Project and the advocacy that’s changing lives, head to: Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Get the book: No Words for This by Ali Mau published by HarperCollins https://www.tika.org.nz/ Support Tika Email Ali at Tika Follow Tika on Instagram Follow Ali Mau on Instagram Safe to talk — sexual harm helpline 0800 044 334 ACC — Support if you’ve experienced sexual abuse or assault Alison (Ali) Mau is an award-winning journalist, writer, and advocate for equity in Aotearoa. With over two decades anchoring top news and current affairs programmes like Breakfast, One News, Seven Sharp, and Fair Go, Ali is one of New Zealand’s most respected media figures. In 2018, she launched the pioneering #MeTooNZ project with Stuff, revolutionising how the media reports on sexual harassment through a survivor-focused, trauma-informed approach. In 2021, she was named Reporter of the Year at the Voyager Awards. Ali is also the co-founder of Tika, a legal aid charity supporting survivors of sexual harm. If you’re enjoying Untidy, the best way to show your support is by tapping the ‘+ follow’ button in your podcast app and subscribing on YouTube! That way, fresh episodes will always be ready and waiting for you. Help us to keep building this supportive community — share an episode with a mate, and chuck us a 5-star review — it helps more people find our Untidy, unfiltered, and relatable chats. Thank you for listening, contributing and supporting this independent production! We’re grateful to have you here! — Hannah & Matty xx Don’t forget! Untidy is made for YOU — the people right at the heart of this steaming hot mess! Follow the show and DM us on Instagram @untidypodcast or email [email protected]. Your stories and ideas to help shape the show! Find us online at Untidy podcast. Find Matilda at @matootles and get your copy of The Feel Good Guide. Find Hannah at @hannahedavison and her My Big Moments children’s books at @mybigmoments. Enter code UNTIDY at checkout for 10% off your order.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    10:35
  Puberty, power and progress with Dr Stacy Sims
    In this episode of Untidy, Matilda and Hannah are joined by internationally renowned exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist Dr Stacy Sims — a trailblazer on a mission to revolutionise how women train, eat, and perform. Known for her viral TED Talk “Women Are Not Small Men”, bestselling book Roar, and over 100 peer-reviewed papers, Stacy has dedicated her career to closing the gender gap in sports science. In this conversation, she dives into the often-overlooked physiological and emotional challenges girls face during puberty — challenges that are too often misunderstood or ignored, causing many to lose confidence and drop out of sport. With her new course NEXT GEN, Stacy is focused on educating coaches and parents to better support developing girls. She explores how puberty impacts performance, confidence, and injury risk, and why it’s crucial to rethink how we train and talk to our daughters. From the damaging effects of language like “girl pushups” and “sissy squats,” to the ripple effects of diet culture and uniform design, Stacy highlights the changes we need to make — and how to do it. This episode is a rallying cry to shift the culture around girls’ health, sport, and self-image — and to give them the tools, language, and support they deserve. Links and resources discussed in the show: Dr Stacy Sims – Courses & Resources Follow Dr Stacy Sims @drstacysims. Book: Roar by Dr Stacy Sims Book: Welcome to Your Period – Yumi Stynes & Dr. Melissa Kang Where to watch: Girls Can’t Surf – Documentary Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival On Demand If you’re enjoying Untidy, the best way to show your support is by tapping the ‘+ follow’ button in your podcast app and subscribing on YouTube! That way, fresh episodes will always be ready and waiting for you. Help us to keep building this supportive community — share an episode with a mate, and chuck us a 5-star review — it helps more people find our Untidy, unfiltered, and relatable chats. Thank you for listening, contributing and supporting this independent production! We’re grateful to have you here! — Hannah & Matty xx Don’t forget! Untidy is made for YOU — the people right at the heart of this steaming hot mess! Follow the show and DM us on Instagram @untidypodcast or email [email protected]. Your stories and ideas to help shape the show! Find us online at Untidy podcast. Find Matilda at @matootles and get your copy of The Feel Good Guide. Find Hannah at @hannahedavison and her My Big Moments children’s books at @mybigmoments. Enter code UNTIDY at checkout for 10% off your order.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:06:35
  Best bits: Dr Libby Weaver — "Who Are You Trying to Please?"
    In this powerful mini episode of Untidy, we revisit one of the most resonant moments from our popular conversation with Dr Libby Weaver from the episode, ‘Rescuing the ‘rushing woman’ with Dr Libby’. Dr Libby unpacks a profound truth about modern women’s stress: we’re not just rushing because life is busy — we’re rushing because we care, and often, because we care what others think of us. She introduces her practical “forward words” tool to help you uncover whose approval you're seeking and how that quietly drives stress and burnout. This segment is a must-listen if you’ve ever found yourself running on empty trying to keep everyone happy. To hear the full conversation, including more insights on hormones, nutrition, perimenopause, and how to reclaim your wellbeing, head to: Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Dr. Libby Weaver (PhD), is a nutritional biochemist, bestselling author, and founder of BioBlends Supplements. Dr. Libby has spent decades helping women understand the connections between nutrition, stress, and hormones, offering both a compassionate and scientific approach to wellbeing. With over 25 years of experience in clinical practice, Dr Libby is one of the most trusted voices in women’s health today. Follow her on Instagram @drlibby. If you’re enjoying Untidy, the best way to show your support is by tapping the ‘+ follow’ button in your podcast app and subscribing on YouTube! That way, fresh episodes will always be ready and waiting for you. Help us to keep building this supportive community — share an episode with a mate, and chuck us a 5-star review — it helps more people find our Untidy, unfiltered, and relatable chats. Thank you for listening, contributing and supporting this independent production! We’re grateful to have you here! — Hannah & Matty xx Don’t forget! Untidy is made for YOU — the people right at the heart of this steaming hot mess! Follow the show and DM us on Instagram @untidypodcast or email [email protected]. Your stories and ideas to help shape the show! Find us online at Untidy podcast. Find Matilda at @matootles and get your copy of The Feel Good Guide. Find Hannah at @hannahedavison and her My Big Moments children’s books at @mybigmoments. Enter code UNTIDY at checkout for 10% off your order.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    11:18
  Who the f*ck is Alice?
    In this episode of Untidy, Hannah is joined by fellow neuro-spicy, and guest co-host, Alice Soper. Alice is a multi-award-winning sports broadcaster, co-host of the ‘Full Credit’ podcast, women’s rugby obsessive, and unfiltered advocate responding to a broad spectrum of the world’s f*ckery. With Matilda away wrangling the most feral life admin, Alice takes the mic for an unmoderated kōrero about identity, queerness, relationships, and throwing out outdated life scripts. Together, Hannah and Alice unpack the tyranny of gender expectations, the temptation of dating a ‘broject’, and how to recover from being a ‘Band-Aid Bitch’. They explore the parallels between coming out and getting divorced, and each share their personal experiences of neurodivergence, ADHD, overstimulation, and the freedom that comes with being able to remove the mask. And, if you’ve ever felt on the sidelines of sport, Alice makes the most compelling case for why this is the year to get behind women’s rugby. The Black Ferns are gearing up to defend their World Cup title, and if Alice can’t get you excited, no one can. As mentioned in the show: Full Credit podcast with Alice Soper and Les Elder Black Ferns V Canada tickets NZ Rugby 2025 Season tickets If you’re enjoying Untidy, the best way to show your support is by tapping the ‘+ follow’ button in your podcast app and subscribing on YouTube! That way, fresh episodes will always be ready and waiting for you. Help us to keep building this supportive community — share an episode with a mate, and chuck us a 5-star review — it helps more people find our Untidy, unfiltered, and relatable chats. Thank you for listening, contributing and supporting this independent production! We’re grateful to have you here! — Hannah & Matty xx Don’t forget! Untidy is made for YOU — the people right at the heart of this steaming hot mess! Follow the show and DM us on Instagram @untidypodcast or email [email protected]. Your stories and ideas to help shape the show! Find us online at Untidy podcast. Find Matilda at @matootles and get your copy of The Feel Good Guide. Find Hannah at @hannahedavison and her My Big Moments children’s books at @mybigmoments. Enter code UNTIDY at checkout for 10% off your order.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:01:12

About Untidy

Untidy podcast honours the person within the parent. Hosts, Matilda Green and Hannah Davison dive into the undergrowth of sex and relationships, mental health, healing, body issues, identity questions, and more with a range of guests. Connect, laugh, learn, and keep moving forward. Follow the show and get in touch on Instagram @untidypodcast. Follow Matilda at @matootles and Hannah’s work at My Big Moments and @mybigmoments.
Kids & Family, Parenting, Society & Culture, Relationships, Health & Wellness, Mental Health

