In this moving mini episode of Untidy, we revisit one of the most powerful moments from our full conversation with journalist, author, and advocate Ali Mau in the episode, ‘No Words for This with Ali Mau’. Ali shares what compelled her to write ‘No Words for This’ — a raw and courageous memoir that dives into the personal alongside decades of work supporting survivors of sexual harm. She speaks about the emotional toll of writing, the breakthrough moment of realising that the compassion she extended to others applied to her too, and how honesty, family, and purpose became the backbone of her healing. It’s an honest, affirming listen for anyone navigating their own healing or supporting others who are. To hear the full conversation with Ali, including her work with the Tika Project and the advocacy that’s changing lives, head to: Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Get the book: No Words for This by Ali Mau published by HarperCollins https://www.tika.org.nz/ Support Tika Email Ali at Tika Follow Tika on Instagram Follow Ali Mau on Instagram Safe to talk — sexual harm helpline 0800 044 334 ACC — Support if you’ve experienced sexual abuse or assault Alison (Ali) Mau is an award-winning journalist, writer, and advocate for equity in Aotearoa. With over two decades anchoring top news and current affairs programmes like Breakfast, One News, Seven Sharp, and Fair Go, Ali is one of New Zealand’s most respected media figures. In 2018, she launched the pioneering #MeTooNZ project with Stuff, revolutionising how the media reports on sexual harassment through a survivor-focused, trauma-informed approach. In 2021, she was named Reporter of the Year at the Voyager Awards. Ali is also the co-founder of Tika, a legal aid charity supporting survivors of sexual harm. If you’re enjoying Untidy, the best way to show your support is by tapping the ‘+ follow’ button in your podcast app and subscribing on YouTube! That way, fresh episodes will always be ready and waiting for you. Help us to keep building this supportive community — share an episode with a mate, and chuck us a 5-star review — it helps more people find our Untidy, unfiltered, and relatable chats. Thank you for listening, contributing and supporting this independent production! We’re grateful to have you here! — Hannah & Matty xx Don’t forget! Untidy is made for YOU — the people right at the heart of this steaming hot mess! Follow the show and DM us on Instagram @untidypodcast or email [email protected]
. Your stories and ideas to help shape the show! Find us online at Untidy podcast. Find Matilda at @matootles and get your copy of The Feel Good Guide. Find Hannah at @hannahedavison and her My Big Moments children’s books at @mybigmoments. Enter code UNTIDY at checkout for 10% off your order.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.