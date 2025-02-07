Powered by RND
Kids & Family
Unprepared with Sahar and Rachel

Sahar Swan
Kids & FamilyParentingComedy

Available Episodes

  • Welcome to Unprepared with Sahar and Rachel!
    This is Unprepared with Sahar and Rachel! Where our titular hosts take an hour to get away from the chaos and noise that comes with being working moms. When life gives you everything (all at once and all the time) what more could you ask for than a good friend, a good laugh, and a peaceful moment? Tune in every Tuesday to sail across the sound waves with Sahar and Rachel!
    0:58

About Unprepared with Sahar and Rachel

Welcome to Unprepared with Sahar and Rachel, the podcast where two working moms dive into the real, raw, and often chaotic moments of balancing careers, family, and everything in between. Join us as we chat about motherhood, navigating relationships, the latest trends, skincare secrets, self-care practices, and all the things that make up our crazy yet rewarding lives. With candid conversations and plenty of laughs, we’ll cover the ups, downs, and in-betweens of being a modern mom. Tune in for a refreshingly honest take on everything from work-life balance to pop culture, and everything else that keeps us going.
