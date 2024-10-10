Lazari and Blake return to the Holloway Hotel to make good on an old promise, but their strained relationship with the Ascendants adds complications.Discover more: https://bnent.eu/AboutUnknown9 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In an abandoned mansion with a mind of its own, Blake and Lazari face their darkest fears and define their future.Discover more: https://bnent.eu/AboutUnknown9 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Back with the LYS, though not safe from the Ascendants, Blake and Lazari explore a ghost ship where horrible memories echo through the hull. Discover more: https://bnent.eu/AboutUnknown9 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Lazari reveals a secret she has kept from Blake, leading them to revisit Northwood, where they find an apocalyptic scene.Discover more: https://bnent.eu/AboutUnknown9 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Unknown 9: Out of Sight

Blake Elrich, an urban explorer with a haunted past, travels the country in an old RV with his partner and producer Lazari. At every stop along their journey, they encounter an inexplicable occurrence—something that could not be happening. What’s more, they’re beginning to suspect that someone is leading them to each strange case. Events intensify when an enigmatic figure emerges, terrorizing whole communities. Blake and Lazari must now race to undo the damage that's already been done and prevent a terrifying force from emerging...Discover more: https://bnent.eu/AboutUnknown9 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.