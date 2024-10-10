Powered by RND
Fiction
Unknown 9: Out of Sight
Reflector Entertainment
Fiction
  • Episode 7: The Hosted
    Lazari reveals a secret she has kept from Blake, leading them to revisit Northwood, where they find an apocalyptic scene.
    --------  
    35:35
  • Episode 8: The Strange Passage
    Back with the LYS, though not safe from the Ascendants, Blake and Lazari explore a ghost ship where horrible memories echo through the hull.
    --------  
    41:14
  • Episode 9: The Labyrinth
    In an abandoned mansion with a mind of its own, Blake and Lazari face their darkest fears and define their future.
    --------  
    40:48
  • Episode 4: Return to the Holloway
    Lazari and Blake return to the Holloway Hotel to make good on an old promise, but their strained relationship with the Ascendants adds complications.
    --------  
    46:46
  • Episode 5: Introduction to Tulpamancy
    Hiding from the Ascendants, Blake and Lazari assist a university psych department plagued by a malevolent force.
    --------  
    44:35

About Unknown 9: Out of Sight

Blake Elrich, an urban explorer with a haunted past, travels the country in an old RV with his partner and producer Lazari. At every stop along their journey, they encounter an inexplicable occurrence—something that could not be happening. What's more, they're beginning to suspect that someone is leading them to each strange case. Events intensify when an enigmatic figure emerges, terrorizing whole communities. Blake and Lazari must now race to undo the damage that's already been done and prevent a terrifying force from emerging...
Fiction

