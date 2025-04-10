Truth For Life with Alistair Begg Sermons

April 14, 2025: “What Shall I Do with Jesus?”

“What shall I do with Jesus who is called Christ?” Faced with a riled-up crowd and an accused Jesus, the Roman governor Pilate wrestled with this question as he determined whether to do what was right or what was popular. In this Palm Sunday sermon, Alistair Begg examines Pilate’s investigation, frustration, and eventual capitulation to the Jewish leaders’ false accusations and the people’s demand to crucify Jesus. Every single one of us must answer for ourselves the same question that plagued Pilate. What will you do with Jesus?