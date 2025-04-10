Truth For Life with Alistair Begg Sermons

“What shall I do with Jesus who is called Christ?” Faced with a riled-up crowd and an accused Jesus, the Roman governor Pilate wrestled with this question as he determined whether to do what was right or what was popular. In this Palm Sunday sermon, Alistair Begg examines Pilate’s investigation, frustration, and eventual capitulation to the Jewish leaders’ false accusations and the people’s demand to crucify Jesus. Every single one of us must answer for ourselves the same question that plagued Pilate. What will you do with Jesus?
April 7, 2025: A Question for Peter
In 1 Corinthians 10:12, the apostle Paul warns his readers, “Let anyone who thinks that he stands take heed lest he fall.” We find one poignant example of such a fall in Paul’s fellow apostle, Peter, who on the night of Jesus’ arrest thrice denied even knowing his Lord and Master. Peter’s denial, recorded in each of the Gospels, flashes out like a beacon in the night, a warning and reminder to the church that Jesus’ death—the same death that Peter had sought to prevent!—is the very basis for our forgiveness, atonement, and joy.
April 6, 2025: “The Hour Has Come”
When a crowd led by Judas came to the garden of Gethsemane to arrest Him, Jesus wasn’t blindsided. At first glance, it may appear He was the victim, but He was actually masterfully in control, deliberately and providentially fulfilling the Father’s will at just the right time. Alistair Begg walks us through the scene of Jesus’ arrest in Luke 22, exploring the revealing questions He asked His betrayer, His bewildered disciples, and His religious opponents.
March 10, 2025: “Shall I Not Drink the Cup?”
In Gethsemane, Peter disobediently cut off the ear of Malchus, one of the soldiers sent to arrest Jesus. After healing him, Jesus asked Peter, “Shall I not drink the cup that the Father has given me?” Alistair Begg considers Jesus’ words. As the Good Shepherd who lays down His life for His sheep, Jesus needs no protector; He is the protector—the only substitute who can take the cup of God’s wrath so that all who trust in Him may drink the cup of God’s blessing.
March 9, 2025: What’s in a Name? — Part Two
In the concluding phrase of His High Priestly Prayer in John 17, Jesus speaks of God’s love, praying that the Father’s love toward Him would also reside in His followers. As Alistair Begg examines this phrase, we see that the immense, unchangeable, and irreversible love of God is known fully only through Christ. Once this love finds a home in the believers’ hearts, it transforms us, providing peace amid the trials of this life and security in knowing that in Christ, we are kept for all eternity.
