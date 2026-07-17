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Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater

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Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater
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1894 episodes

  • Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater

    OF COURSE People Cheat In Elections; Breaking Down The Preisdent's Speech

    07/17/2026 | 18 mins.
    The president gve his speech from the White House about now-unclassified incofmation on election fraud. There were 4 main accusations. We break them all down on the show today. We then go the Bible to prove that whenever there is money or power to gain, people will lie, cheat and steal there way to it.
  • Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater

    President Trump Says THIS Is "The Greatest Threat To Our Country"

    07/16/2026 | 16 mins.
    Our special this weekend is about the rise of DSA. Mamdani is just the beginning; it's about to get a lot worse from these Third World Marxists in America. The president says these communists pose a bigger threat to America than WWI and WWII and any threat we've ever faced. Today's episode is an intro to DSA, and we talk about the most important weapon we have to fight the darkness.
  • Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater

    Why "Young Washington" Is Spectacular And The New Moana Movie Flopped

    07/15/2026 | 17 mins.
    "Young Washington" was spectacular! Go see it as soon as possible, and no, I wasn’t paid to say any of this. Bring everyone you know. No one could not love it. I was able to talk to the director of the movie and learn how important it was to them to be historically accurate. The movie also celebrates the truth that God protected George Washington and is intimately involved in the affairs of this nation.
  • Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater

    Lindsey Graham's Sister Appointed to Senate Seat — Who Will Replace Him in Midterms?"

    07/14/2026 | 14 mins.
    If you were the governor of South Carolina, would you go with the strategic move to replace Lindsey Graham, or the sentimental choice? The president made his recommendation!
  • Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater

    Senator Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly at 71 – What His Death Means Now

    07/13/2026 | 15 mins.
    Senator Lindsey Graham passed away suddenly at the age of 71. What should we say about a politician's passing if we disagree with them on many issues? What can we learn from the life, and death, of prominent US Senators?
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About Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater
Do you find yourself angry or anxious when watching or listening to the news? If that answer is YES...this is the podcast for YOU. 'Politics By Faith with Mike Slater' offers a very different analysis to the equation, drawing from faith and the founders for perspective instead of the warring opinions of pundits. Each episode begins with the top story of the day, then provides a historical and Biblical parallel, and finally a motivating truth to calm your soul. You’ll be amazed at what the Bible and our very own history have to say about where we are today. Enlightening, insightful, and reassuring, and 100% unique – Politics By Faith.
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