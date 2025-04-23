Trailer Park Boys Presents: Park After Dark

Episode 44 - Gimme The F**king Liquor!

It's officially BOOZE MONDAY! The Boys are back at a new time, and getting right out of 'er with their delicious new liquor drinks. Is organ flush and muscle cream coming next? We've also got cobra fighting kitties, a naked date at the lake with Julian, and a peek at Gettin' Cooked With Ricky, coming to SwearNet March 28!