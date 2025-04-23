Powered by RND
Trailer Park Boys Presents: Park After Dark
Trailer Park Boys Presents: Park After Dark
Trailer Park Boys Presents: Park After Dark

Bubbles, Ricky, Julian
Comedy
Trailer Park Boys Presents: Park After Dark
  Episode 48 - Big Bubs, Little Bubs
    The Boys had a blast at the Maple Leafs hockey game at the weekend, and met 3,000 awesome-as-f**k TPB fans! They also chat about petrifying aliens, the guy in the chair, and a delicious Julian BBQ. Plus: Why don't we do it in the road? Because it'll cost ya 10 f**king years in jail!
    31:29
  Episode 47 - Chips, Pop And A Bar
    The Boys have a bunch of new TPB chips to sell at the mall and make some serious scrilla! Before they f**k off, they discuss flying pickles, a p**sy health hack, and an all-you-can-eat buffet that ain't for Randy. Plus: Play Ricky's new game, Cool or Not Cool!
    32:19
  Episode 46 - Gettin' Lubed With Ricky
    The Boys are feeling a bit jinkety-janked today! Maybe a sauna, pedicure or a tickle sandwich with Jay Baruchel would help? They also discuss using AI to stay outta jail, Mars space weed, and Ricky's sex lube experiments... it's gonna get GREASY!
    33:12
  Episode 45 - April Foolish
    Here's your PAD Fools GOLD! Find out who got f**ked over by an early April fools, why sea kitties are so ugly, and who made a stink in the Gettin' Cooked kitchen. Plus: Julian has some F**KIN' HUGE news for ya...
    32:18
  Episode 44 - Gimme The F**king Liquor!
    It's officially BOOZE MONDAY! The Boys are back at a new time, and getting right out of 'er with their delicious new liquor drinks. Is organ flush and muscle cream coming next? We've also got cobra fighting kitties, a naked date at the lake with Julian, and a peek at Gettin' Cooked With Ricky, coming to SwearNet March 28!
About Trailer Park Boys Presents: Park After Dark

Hang out with Ricky, Julian and Bubbles in Ricky's kitchen, smoking, drinking and talking about whatever the hell pops up in their f***ed-up brains! Watch the video version at swearnet.com and the TPB/SwearNet app.
Comedy

