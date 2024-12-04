There’s Treasure Inside Edition

Episode 4 - The Forrest Fenn Box Recap - Guest Host The Management
This week we delve into the final smaller box - the Forrest Fenn box and all the history that goes with it!
After covering all 4 smaller boxes, the hosts reveal their favorite one.
Guest Host - The Management.
Contact the show at [email protected]
Music by Joystock - https://www.joystock.org
28:35
Episode 3 - eBooks now available, Pokemon Box Summary and Guest Host Froggy!
This week has been hot with news and updates from There's Treasure Inside! Episode includes:
- ebooks are now available
- Summary on the Pokemon box
- Quantifying coincidences
and a new word search theory for the Past and Future Box revealed!
Contact the show at [email protected]
Music by Joystock - https://www.joystock.org
34:34
Episode 2 - Appalachian Footpath, Past and Future Box and Coincidences!
Join us as we give an update on There's Treasure Inside. Episode includes: updates on the Appalachian Footpath box, the Past and Future Box and what is a coincidence vs. a path to millions of treasure?
Contact the show at [email protected]
Music by Joystock - https://www.joystock.org
29:00
Episode 1 - There's Treasure Inside!
Join us as we give an update on There's Treasure Inside. Episode includes: latest theories, trusting others to hunt and special thoughts on Past and Future Box.
Music by Joystock - https://www.joystock.org
5 treasures worth millions of dollars have been placed around the US ready to be discovered as detailed in Jon Collins-Black’s new book ”There’s Treasure Inside”.
Join us as we pull apart clues, discuss recent news, as the TTI community goes on the biggest adventure in history together.
Brought to you by Treasure Hunt Token, the leader in online treasure hunts giving away free money to adventurous treasure hunters. www.treasurehunttoken.com