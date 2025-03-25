Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe World’s Okayest Medic Podcast
The World’s Okayest Medic Podcast

Mike Carunchio
The World’s Okayest Medic Podcast is a new podcast for all EMS providers. Whether you’re an EMT, paramedic, nurse; work in a 911 response setting or critical c...
Health & WellnessMedicine

Available Episodes

5 of 252
  • Trauma Rantings
    Listener discretion is advised. References: Ball CG, Lord J, Laupland KB, Gmora S, Mulloy RH, Ng AK, Schieman C, Kirkpatrick AW. Chest tube complications: how well are we training our residents? Can J Surg. 2007 Dec;50(6):450-8. PMID: 18053373 Hannon L, St Clair T, Smith K, Fitzgerald M, Mitra B, Olaussen A, Moloney J, Braitberg G, Judson R, Teague W, Quinn N, Kim Y, Bernard S. Finger thoracostomy in patients with chest trauma performed by paramedics on a helicopter emergency medical service. Emerg Med Australas. 2020 Aug;32(4):650-656. Harrison J, Bhardwaj A, Houck O, Sather K, Sekiya A, Knack S, Saarunya Clarke G, Puskarich MA, Tignanelli C, Rogers L, Marmor S, Beilman G. Emergency medical services level of training is associated with mortality in trauma patients: A combined prehospital and in hospital database analysis. J Trauma Acute Care Surg. 2025 Mar 1;98(3):402-409. Life in the Fast Lane Article: https://litfl.com/finger-thoracostomy/ Patel, S., Green, A. Death by p-value: the overreliance on p-values in critical care research. Crit Care 29, 73 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1186/s13054-025-05307-9 Taming the SRU Blog Article: https://www.tamingthesru.com/blog/acmc/finger-thoracostomy UVA Needle Decompression Presentation: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/23/2022/09/EMS-Needle-Decompression-PI-Project.pdf
    --------  
  • @PulmToilet and Melody Bishop RT
    Listener discretion is advised.
    --------  
    56:03
  • You want to be a good EMT? DO EMT THINGS.
    LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.
    --------  
  • DnR Prehospital Education: Canadian Paramedics TAKE OVER the Podcast!
    Listener discretion is advised.
    --------  
  • Listener Questions: March 2025
    LISTENER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.
    --------  

About The World’s Okayest Medic Podcast

The World’s Okayest Medic Podcast is a new podcast for all EMS providers. Whether you’re an EMT, paramedic, nurse; work in a 911 response setting or critical care transport; and are a novice or experienced clinician, this podcast is for you.
Podcast website

