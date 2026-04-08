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30 episodes
- Hello Story Seeds Podcast listeners. It’s been a while!
We are excited to share this special episode - a collaboration we have done with Big Emotions: Kids Listen Mashups about Feelings. This episode features our story “The World’s Biggest Detective” by author Chris Grabenstein and creative rockstar, Jasper.
Big Emotions: Kids Listen Mashups is a 7-part audio adventure where creators from the Kids Listen community come together to explore feelings in all their shapes and sizes. Each episode pairs two related emotions with original clips and reflections to help kids (and grownups!) understand, name, and navigate their feelings.
This episode's theme is a deep dive into the emotions of embarrassment and pride. You'll listen to stories that showcase moments that make us squirm, moments that make us shine, and how each can teach us something about who we are and who we want to be. Embarrassment and pride might seem like opposites, but they’re really two sides of the same coin. Both are “self-conscious” emotions that help us reflect on how we show up in the world.
Educators & Caregivers: Download this free PDF Activity Sheet created by Eileen Kennedy-Moore, PhD, a children’s psychologist and podcaster. You can also check out Literary Safari’s brand new picture book for children ages 3-8 Life is a Dance: Enjoy It which also explores the themes of embarrassment and pride.
About Kids Listen
Kids Listen is a volunteer-run non-profit organization dedicated to championing high-quality audio for children and families. The organization fosters collaboration among producers, provides resources for educators and librarians, and helps families discover excellent screen-free content. Through community-building, advocacy, and research, Kids Listen sets best practices for the development, production, and promotion of children’s podcasts. The full list of themes that Big Emotions Kids Listen Mashup podcast series explores are: Fear & Bravery | Jealousy & Openness | Anger & Forgiveness | Belonging & Independence | Embarrassment & Pride | Love & Sadness | Endings & Beginnings. Listen here
For more information go to: https://kidslisten.org/
- Since 1996, The Webby Awards have honored the best of the Internet, so it is kind of a big deal that our small and independently produced podcast is nominated for one this year!
The episode we are nominated for is Episode 11: "A Nose that Knows" which brought together nine-year old leukemia survivor Jocelyn and Katherine Applegate, the Newbery Award-winning author of The One and Only Ivan, to grow a real-life inspired story about a super dog named Sally who helps a girl with cancer feel better. This episode is not only about the power of imagination, but also about resilience and friendship! We're thrilled it's been recognized by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.
We know full well that our podcast would be nada, zilch, nothing, zero, rien, kuchh nahin, la shayy, méiyǒu ... without you—our incredible listeners. So, if you like what we have created here at Story Seeds, please make your voice heard!
Help us join the Webby Winners Circle by voting for us in the "Best Individual Episode - Family and Kids" category in the Webbys People's Voice Awards through April 21, 2022. Just click here to cast your ballot! You can also find the link to vote at our Twitter, Instagram, or website. (Kids: Ask a grownup to help you create an account to vote. We promise it only takes a few seconds.)
Thank you! Gracias! Merci! Dhanyawad! Shukran! Xièxiè!
Story Seeds is a Literary Safari production. Our host is Betsy Bird. Our theme song is by Andrew VanWyngarden. Sound design is by Ania Grzesik of Ultraviolet Audio. Our producers are Sandhya Nankani, Anjali Sakhrani, and Kayla Fedeson.
- Listen along as host Betsy Bird and Newbery Award-winning Katherine Applegate have a fun and heartwarming conversation about what it was like working with 9 year old Jocelyn in a special presentation of The Story Seeds Podcast which raises awareness of childhood cancer.
In the interview, Betsy and Katherine:
Talk about what it was like working with Jocelyn and learning about her cancer journey [04:19]
Discuss how Jane Goodall and Greta Thunberg inspired Katherine’s new eco-fable Willodeen [12:37]
Get witty and silly in a fun rapid fire q&a! [17:01]
This episode is also available on YouTube. Subscribe here.
Additional Information
Books mentioned in this episode: the Animorphs series by Katherine Applegate and Michael Grant. Willodeen, the Endling series, and The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate. Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White.
Calls to Action
Visit www.storyseedspodcast.com to download a companion printable activity kit for this episode. You can also order a copy of our NYTimes Wirecutter-approved Imagination Lab activity book! Follow us on Instagram @storyseedspod, on Twitter @litsafarimedia, and on Facebook @literarysafari.
Show credits
The Story Seeds Podcast is Literary Safari production, created and executive produced by Sandhya Nankani. This episode was produced by her and Anjali Sakhrani. Scoring, mixing, and sound design by Ultraviolet Audio. Hosted by Betsy Bird. Music by Andrew VanWyngarden, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/musician and co-founder of MGMT. This episode is sponsored by Macmillan Children's Publishing.
Special thanks to Joseph Tisdall for post-production support.
- This special Story Seeds collaboration brings together nine-year old Jocelyn and Newbery Award-winning Katherine Applegate, author of The One and Only Ivan and Willodeen.
Katherine helps Jocelyn grow this story idea:
My story seed is about a super service dog (based off of my own dog Sally) who helps kids with cancer feel better.
Join our host Betsy Bird as she guides you through this collaboration full of hope and resilience. Featured segments include:
Katherine and Jocelyn's meeting over video chat where they get to know each other, meet each other's dogs, and brainstorm how to grow Jocelyn's story idea (6:44)
Real-time voice memo recordings where Katherine chronicles her writing process for Jocelyn (19:50)
An immersive storytime where Katherine narrates the full-fledged tale — "Two Brave Girls, One with Four Paws"—she grew from Jocelyn's story seed (23:56)
This episode is also available on YouTube. Subscribe here.
Additional Information
Books mentioned in this episode: The Odyssey, The Mahabarata, Because of Winn Dixie by Kate DeCamillo, the Dogman series by Dave Pilkey, and The Only and Only Ivan and Willodeen by Katherine Applegate.
Media and Games mentioned in the episode: How to Train Your Dragon, Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N’ Roses, Animal Upon Animal, and Don't Stop Believing by Journey
Calls to Action
Bonus Episode: Check back next Thursday to hear Betsy's bonus interview with Katherine. It’s a fun one and also includes a rapid-fire Q&A with the Newbery Award-winning author herself.
Visit www.storyseedspodcast.com to download a companion printable activity kit for this episode. You can also order a copy of our NYTimes Wirecutter-approved Imagination Lab activity book! Follow us on Instagram @storyseedspod, on Twitter @litsafarimedia, and on Facebook @literarysafari.
Show credits
The Story Seeds Podcast is Literary Safari production, created and executive produced by Sandhya Nankani. This episode was produced and written by her and Anjali Sakhrani. Scoring, mixing, and sound design by Ania Grzesik of Ultraviolet Audio. Hosted by Betsy Bird. Music by Andrew VanWyngarden, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/musician and co-founder of MGMT. This episode is sponsored by Macmillan Children's Publishing.
Special thanks to Joseph Tisdall for post-production support.
- Priyanka and Riya are best friends. Morgan and Mercedes are daughter and mother. They are just four of the voices you will hear in this montage of eight short interviews created by kids ages 8-15 during the inaugural Story Seeds On Air Summer 2021 Podcasting Camp where aspiring podcasters learned from expert guests and each other the art and technical skills they need to amplify their voices and broadcast their ideas into community conversations big and small.
In these interviews, campers from around the United States ask intimate questions of people they know very well, and in the process capture moments of curiosity, lifelong passions, and new perspectives on the familiar while creating memorable oral histories.
Queens, New York neighbors and best friends Riya, age 9, and Priyanka, age 12 ask each other questions about their favorite things.
Seattle-based Anna, age 8, interviews her mother, Merideth, about her love of podcasts and the podcast platform, Storitopia, that she is brewing.
New Jersey-based Ella, age 15, interviews her mother, Jennifer, about her memories of learning to cook and hairspray cooking mishaps!
Philadelphia-based Ahan, age 13, interviews his mother Madhusmita, about her stories from her career as a dancer in the 500 year old Sattriya dance tradition from Assam (India).
Harlem, New York-based Shalini, age 10, interviews her mother Swati, a writer, educator, and artist, about her interests and her passion for podcasting
New Jersey-based Amrita, age 12, interviews her mother, Sandhya (creator of The Story Seeds Podcast), about the music she loved to listen to when she was her age and the role music plays in her life
Alaska-based Morgan, age 10, interviews her mother, Mercedes about the moment in her childhood that she realized her passion was writing and how she puts that passion into practice in her life and work
Links to Interview Mentions :
Riya's favorite TV shows: Avatar: The Last Airbender, Legend of Korra, and Miraculous Tales of Lady bug & Cat Noir
Priyanka's favorite books: Avatar: The Last Airbender graphic novel series from Dark Horse Comics and the Harry Potter series by JK Rowling
Anna's mom's podcast platform: Storitopia
Ahan's mom's dance company: Sattriya Dance Company
Shalini's mom's art and writing: SwatiKhurana.com
Amrita's mom's favorite radio station: 90.7 WFUV
Two pieces of writing by Morgan's mom: A poem in Literary Mama and an essay in The Anchorage Daily News
This special episode of The Story Seeds Podcast is produced by Claudia Haines and Ella Rose Frankel. Editing and sound design is by Alyssa Baptiste. Story Seeds is a Literary Safari production and will be back on October 28 with a new episode presented by Macmillan Publishing, featuring Katherine Applegate, author of The One and Only Ivan and her new book Willodeen.
Follow Story Seeds on Instagram @storyseedspod and on Twitter @litsafarimedia
Learn more about our podcasting classes & camps at www.storyseedspodcast.com/classes
Order our Wirecutter/New York Times featured activity book Imagination Lab: Experiments in Creativity
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About The Story Seeds Podcast
Our Webby Award-nominated show matches kids ages 6-12 and their story ideas with diverse, beloved children's authors. Each episode chronicles the magic that grows through author-child collaboration and features an immersive story time read aloud by the author. Bonus episodes feature author interviews with our host Betsy Bird! As a Common Sense Media Seal Selection, our show is recognized as a great choice for kids and families for its engaging stories, valuable content, and diverse voices, characters, and messages and has received an A+ for educational value. Our show has also been featured in Wired, Time for Kids, Parents, The New York Times, and CBC and wasThe Week Junior magazine's 2020 Podcast of the Year. Our theme song and music is composed and performed by Andrew VanWyngarden, the Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter/musician and co-founder of MGMT. Our companion activity book "Imagination Lab: Experiments in Creativity" is a New York Times/Wirecutter "Best Gift for 10 Year Olds" pick. This podcast is a Literary Safari Production.Podcast website
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