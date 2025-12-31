[Interview] DNA, Design, and the Impossible Odds — Dr. James Tour and David Rives
12/31/2025 | 1h 34 mins.
Dr. James Tour argues that origin-of-life models fail at multiple foundational steps—making life's core molecular classes, assembling them, and producing coded biological information—making "chance chemistry" an implausible explanation. He urges more honest textbook framing and research directions that start from living cells rather than speculative prebiotic stories.
Isaiah, Part 93 | National Repentance
12/30/2025 | 36 mins.
Teaching from Isaiah 43, Dr. Tour argues that biblical prophecy supports the modern state of Israel's existence—even in unbelief—as part of God's plan, interpreting multiple Old Testament passages (like Isaiah 11 and Ezekiel) to assert there are two gatherings of Israel: the first being the current return to the land and the second a future national repentance and restoration surrounding end-time events.
Isaiah, Part 92 | Hear, See, and Obey
12/22/2025 | 38 mins.
Dr. James Tour expounds on Isaiah 42, teaching that God's judgment on a disobedient Israel (and by extension all who reject God's ways) results from their failure to hear, obey, and walk in His Word, and emphasizes the need for personal introspection and obedience to avoid destruction.
[Interview] Os Guinness Warns: America Is at a Crossroads
12/15/2025 | 52 mins.
Dr. James Tour interviews author and social critic Os Guinness about American Agonistes.
Isaiah, Part 91 | A Light to the Nations
12/14/2025 | 34 mins.
Dr. Tour teaches that Jesus Christ fulfills Isaiah 42:5–7 as the Messiah who is not only Israel's covenant but "a light to the nations," opening spiritual eyes and offering forgiveness and salvation to all people — Jews and Gentiles alike.
