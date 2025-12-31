Open app
Dr. James Tour
    [Interview] DNA, Design, and the Impossible Odds — Dr. James Tour and David Rives

    12/31/2025 | 1h 34 mins.

    Dr. James Tour argues that origin-of-life models fail at multiple foundational steps—making life’s core molecular classes, assembling them, and producing coded biological information—making “chance chemistry” an implausible explanation. He urges more honest textbook framing and research directions that start from living cells rather than speculative prebiotic stories. Watch the whole series and more on our Youtube channel:   http://youtube.com/@drjamestour If you would like to support us in creating more content across our different media platforms, we would greatly appreciate any support you can give.Visit https://give.jesusandscience.org to learn more. God bless.

    Isaiah, Part 93 | National Repentance

    12/30/2025 | 36 mins.

    Teaching from Isaiah 43, Dr. Tour argues that biblical prophecy supports the modern state of Israel’s existence—even in unbelief—as part of God’s plan, interpreting multiple Old Testament passages (like Isaiah 11 and Ezekiel) to assert there are two gatherings of Israel: the first being the current return to the land and the second a future national repentance and restoration surrounding end-time events. Watch the whole series and more on our Youtube channel:   http://youtube.com/@drjamestour If you would like to support us in creating more content across our different media platforms, we would greatly appreciate any support you can give.Visit https://give.jesusandscience.org to […]

    Isaiah, Part 92 | Hear, See, and Obey

    12/22/2025 | 38 mins.

    Dr. James Tour expounds on Isaiah 42, teaching that God’s judgment on a disobedient Israel (and by extension all who reject God’s ways) results from their failure to hear, obey, and walk in His Word, and emphasizes the need for personal introspection and obedience to avoid destruction. Watch the whole series and more on our Youtube channel:   http://youtube.com/@drjamestour If you would like to support us in creating more content across our different media platforms, we would greatly appreciate any support you can give.Visit https://give.jesusandscience.org to learn more. God bless.

    [Interview] Os Guinness Warns: America Is at a Crossroads

    12/15/2025 | 52 mins.

    Dr. James Tour interviews author and social critic Os Guinness about American Agonistes.

    Isaiah, Part 91 | A Light to the Nations

    12/14/2025 | 34 mins.

    Dr. Tour teaches that Jesus Christ fulfills Isaiah 42:5–7 as the Messiah who is not only Israel’s covenant but “a light to the nations,” opening spiritual eyes and offering forgiveness and salvation to all people — Jews and Gentiles alike. Watch the whole series and more on our Youtube channel:   http://youtube.com/@drjamestour If you would like to support us in creating more content across our different media platforms, we would greatly appreciate any support you can give.Visit https://give.jesusandscience.org to learn more. God bless.

About The Science & Faith Podcast

Join renowned chemist and Christian believer Dr. James Tour as he takes you on a journey through the depths of scripture. In these bible studies Dr. Tour will share his personal experiences and reflections on the Christian faith, exploring its profound truths and how they have shaped his life and work. Whether you are a Christian seeking to grow in your faith, or simply curious about the Christian message, this podcast is for you. Join Dr. Tour on this journey of exploration and discovery, as he reveals the beauty and depth of the Christian faith, and encourages you to embrace it in your own life. As a professor of chemistry at Rice University and a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Dr Tour is an expert in his field and has received numerous awards for his contributions to science. Find out more at jesusandscience.org
