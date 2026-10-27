The Riffs, Beards & Gear Podcast

Kirk Windstein of Crowbar and DOWN joins us to talk tone, gear, and being willing to try whatever gets him the sound he wants. We get into using Kemper and Quad Cortex rigs in place of real amps when the situation calls for it, active versus passive pickups, tuning down, and old Charvel guitars.



From his approach to digital gear to the instruments that have stuck with him, there’s plenty here for anyone who loves heavy riffs and talking gear.