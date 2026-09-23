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44 episodes
- Emanny, Sio & Joe F. are back with another wild one! This week, Emanny has some explaining to do after getting his power shut off for forgetting to pay his bill for OVER THREE MONTHS! 😂⚡️
The crew also recaps Emanny's Birthday Weekend, including his trip to D.C. and the Broccoli City Festival, while breaking down Drake's alleged FOMO stream, Papoose's new "Jezebel" track, and Todd Tucker's so-called "Divorce Tour."
Then things get even messier as they discuss Sydney Sweeney's racy ad, the Converse ad controversy, Trump's $5K promise, Ed Sheeran's apology, and the controversy surrounding Kwn & Keke Palmer.
It's another episode filled with hot takes, laughs, relationship drama, pop culture chaos and, of course, AEOE being AEOE.
00:00:00 Lights Out, Emanny Gets His Power Shut Off
00:05:35 Emanny's Birthday Weekend
00:14:05 DC & Broccoli City Recap
00:34:50 Drake's Iceman Stream
00:46:20 Papoose's Jezebel & Remy Ma
01:00:15 Todd Tucker's Divorce Tour
01:06:05 Sydney Sweeney Ad
01:11:55 Converse Ad Controversy
01:16:10 Trump's $5K Promise
01:21:55 Ed Sheeran's Apology
01:32:35 Kwn & Keke Palmer Controversy
- The crew is back! Emanny, Sio, and Joe F. are back with another episode of All Eyes On E, and there's plenty to talk about!
With Emanny's birthday coming up, the crew gets into his plans for the big week while also celebrating ONE YEAR of the AEOE Patreon! 🎉 Emanny and Sio link up once again, Joe F. heads out to L.A., and the crew breaks down everything happening in and around NYC during Fashion Week.
They also get into the major headlines, including Lil Durk being found not guilty, their thoughts on Jhené Aiko's new album, and the return of the NFL season.
It's birthdays, fashion, music, sports, travel, and plenty of the usual AEOE energy!
TUNE IN, LIKE, COMMENT & SUBSCRIBE!
00:00:00 School stories, dropping out, ADHD & what it means to "make it"
00:06:25 One year of Patreon & Emanny's birthday week
00:08:30 Outsio, GLK, Fabolous & Trey Songz
00:21:30 Joe ends the DR relationship, Dumpling Dojo grand opening & spontaneous LA trip
00:31:45 Fashion Week, Kai Cenat & influencer fashion
00:42:50 Lil Durk's case, Brian Steel & glorifying street life
00:54:50 Jhené Aiko's new album review
01:06:45 NFL is back & the Super Bowl lands on Valentine's Day
01:17:15 Older celebrity crushes
01:22:20 Birthday shoutouts & one year of AEOE Patreon
Lindsay Clancy mistrial, Adam22 & Lena The Plug split, Labor Day Weekend recap | AEOE Podcast ep 4009/09/2026 | 1h 6 mins.Emanny, Sio & Joe F are back for Episode 40, and Labor Day weekend was anything but peaceful! 😂 The crew breaks down the Labor Day chaos, including Emanny and Sio's absolutely WILD night at NYC's Girls Love Karaoke party.
Then things get even crazier as they get into Adam22 and Lena The Plug's separation, Emanny revealing that he went to ANOTHER sex party, and his absolutely hilarious—and very real—hatred of feet. 😭🦶🏾
The conversation takes a serious turn as the crew discusses the Lindsey Clancy mistrial, leaked nudes, sex tapes, and the complicated conversation surrounding privacy, consent, and what happens when intimate moments become public without permission.
It's laughs, mess, uncomfortable conversations, and a dash of seriousness.
00:00 Episode 40, Labor Day chaos
09:05 Emanny and Sio's wild GLK night
25:15 Adam22 and Lena The Plug separation
28:45 Emanny went to a sex party
34:10 Emanny's hilarious hatred of feet
40:55 Lindsey Clancy mistrial discussion
55:45 Leaked nudes, sex tapes, and privacy
NFL Scammer, Target Controversy, Joey Bada$$ cheating, RIP Dolly Parton | AEOE Podcast ep. 3909/02/2026 | 2h 12 mins.Emanny, Sio & Joe F. are back for another wild episode of the AEOE Podcast! This week, the crew dives into a packed weekend of entertainment, culture, controversy, and some moments that had everybody questioning what's really going on!
The crew pays tribute to the legendary Dolly Parton, along with Tim Curry and Samuel Monroe Jr., while discussing the closing of NYC hotspot Las Lap and recapping everything that went down over the weekend.
Then things get crazy as they discuss the Daejon Love NFL scammer story, the controversy surrounding Target's Halloween costumes, and Sio delivers another unforgettable Tin Foil Hat Moment that has Emanny and Joe F. stunned on her theories!
Plus, the latest on Joey Bada$$ & Serayah calling it quits, the conversation surrounding Mary J. Blige's AI commercial, and plenty of laughs, opinions, and debates along the way.
00:08:05 Last Lap
00:13:50 Weekend Recap
00:59:30 Dijon Love NFL Scammer
01:23:45 Target Controversy
01:31:55 Sio's Foil Hat Moment
01:40:35 Joey Bada$$ & Serayah
02:03:45 Mary J. Blige & AI
RIP Michael Wright, Lindsay Clancy Trial, Karmelo Appeal Denied & NYC Manhole Mystery | AEOE Ep. 3808/26/2026 | 1h 47 mins.Episode 38 kicks off with a tribute to the late Michael Wright, as the crew looks back on his unforgettable performances, including his iconic role as Eddie King Jr. in The Five Heartbeats.
From there, the conversation turns to Verzuz and the Joe vs. Donell Jones matchup. The crew breaks down the vocals, catalogs, surprise appearances, 50 Cent hitting the stage, and who really walked away with the win. They also recap their weekends, talk movies, birthdays, staying home, getting older, and whether they could actually survive being trapped inside their own homes with only what is currently in the fridge.
Things get more serious with a deep conversation about the Lindsay Clancy trial, postpartum mental health, unanswered questions surrounding the case, and the responsibility partners have after childbirth. The crew also reacts to the latest developments in the Karmelo Anthony case and the decision denying his request for a new trial.
Then things get weird again. More people are being spotted coming out of NYC manholes, and the underground tunnel theories are officially back. The crew also gets into Enes Kanter Freedom's controversy at a WNBA game, Yo Gotti introducing a 30+ age restriction at his Memphis restaurant, and whether more nightlife spots should start doing the same.
Later, the conversation turns to Gayle King's comments about Hayden Panettiere being "still wobbly" during their last interview and whether journalists sometimes cross the line between reporting and respecting someone's privacy.
To close the episode, the crew asks a dangerous question: What does your high school crush look like today? That leads to old Facebook searches, people who aged well, people who definitely did not, old relationships, and one high school crush story nobody saw coming.
Episode 38 is a mix of music, serious conversations, wild theories, relationships, aging, nostalgia, and the usual chaos.
06:05 Remembering Michael Wright and His Legacy
12:55 Verzuz: Joe vs. Donell Jones
35:05 Weekend Vibes
55:20 The Lindsay Clancy Trial
1:08:50 Judge Denies Karmelo Anthony's New Trial Request
1:14:55 The NYC Manhole Mystery Continues
1:19:50 Enes Kanter Freedom's WNBA Courtside Controversy
1:25:50 Yo Gotti's 30+ Restaurant Rule
1:32:55 Gayle King on Hayden Panettiere's Final Interview
1:42:00 How Does Your High School Crush Look Today?
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About All Eyes on E
All Eyes on E is where conversation meet culture. Each episode dives into current events, music discussions, and unfiltered takes on life, giving listeners both perspective and entertainment. With Emanny's unique blend of humor, honesty, and storytelling, the podcast goes beyond surface-level talk — mixing in industry insights, personal experiences, and guest appearances. Whether he's breaking down the latest headlines, debating music trends, or sharing behind-the-scenes stories, this is the space where fans connect with Emanny in a raw and authentic way.Podcast website
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