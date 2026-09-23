Episode 38 kicks off with a tribute to the late Michael Wright, as the crew looks back on his unforgettable performances, including his iconic role as Eddie King Jr. in The Five Heartbeats.

From there, the conversation turns to Verzuz and the Joe vs. Donell Jones matchup. The crew breaks down the vocals, catalogs, surprise appearances, 50 Cent hitting the stage, and who really walked away with the win. They also recap their weekends, talk movies, birthdays, staying home, getting older, and whether they could actually survive being trapped inside their own homes with only what is currently in the fridge.

Things get more serious with a deep conversation about the Lindsay Clancy trial, postpartum mental health, unanswered questions surrounding the case, and the responsibility partners have after childbirth. The crew also reacts to the latest developments in the Karmelo Anthony case and the decision denying his request for a new trial.

Then things get weird again. More people are being spotted coming out of NYC manholes, and the underground tunnel theories are officially back. The crew also gets into Enes Kanter Freedom's controversy at a WNBA game, Yo Gotti introducing a 30+ age restriction at his Memphis restaurant, and whether more nightlife spots should start doing the same.

Later, the conversation turns to Gayle King's comments about Hayden Panettiere being "still wobbly" during their last interview and whether journalists sometimes cross the line between reporting and respecting someone's privacy.

To close the episode, the crew asks a dangerous question: What does your high school crush look like today? That leads to old Facebook searches, people who aged well, people who definitely did not, old relationships, and one high school crush story nobody saw coming.

Episode 38 is a mix of music, serious conversations, wild theories, relationships, aging, nostalgia, and the usual chaos.



06:05 Remembering Michael Wright and His Legacy

12:55 Verzuz: Joe vs. Donell Jones

35:05 Weekend Vibes

55:20 The Lindsay Clancy Trial

1:08:50 Judge Denies Karmelo Anthony's New Trial Request

1:14:55 The NYC Manhole Mystery Continues

1:19:50 Enes Kanter Freedom's WNBA Courtside Controversy

1:25:50 Yo Gotti's 30+ Restaurant Rule

1:32:55 Gayle King on Hayden Panettiere's Final Interview

1:42:00 How Does Your High School Crush Look Today?