The Rolling Stones Official Podcast - Speaking in Tongues

Featuring exclusive new interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and producer Andrew Watt - Norah Jones presents Speaking in Tongues - the only official Rolling Stones podcast.

Speaking in Tongues takes you inside the making of their 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues - available on July 10th, 2026. Over six weekly episodes, you'll find out how it all came together - from the writing desk, to the mixing desk, and beyond. Special guests Robert Smith (The Cure), Steve Winwood, and artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn share the stories behind their involvement with the new album - the second chapter in a newly energised era for the biggest band on the planet.