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7 episodes
- In our final episode we have world-exclusive interviews with Steve Winwood and The Cure's Robert Smith - both explaining their role in the making of Foreign Tongues, while Mick, Keith and Ronnie talk covers, tributes and what might come next for the biggest band on the planet.
- The Stones are famous for their eye-popping album covers. But the artwork for Foreign Tongues is their most provocative vision yet.
In Episode 5 of Speaking in Tongues, artist Nathaniel Quinn joins Mick, Keith and Ronnie to tell the story of how it came to be.
- Foreign Tongues has arrived! But this podcast is the only place to hear the stories behind the songs.
In Episode 4 of Speaking in Tongues, Mick, Keith, Ronnie, producer Andrew Watt and special guest Steve Winwood take you inside a special selection of tracks from The Rolling Stones' 25th studio album.
- Great records are made in great studios. Foreign Tongues is no exception.
In the third episode of Speaking In Tongues, Mick, Keith, Ronnie and producer Andrew Watt take you inside West London's Metropolis Studios.
This is your exclusive invitation to actually hear The Rolling Stones at work.
- How do you write a song like The Stones?
In the second episode of Speaking In Tongues, Mick, Keith, Ronnie and producer Andrew Watt talk songwriting.
From the notebook to the rehearsal room, it's a process that's changed over time - but the results are as potent as ever.
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About The Rolling Stones Official Podcast - Speaking in Tongues
Featuring exclusive new interviews with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and producer Andrew Watt - Norah Jones presents Speaking in Tongues - the only official Rolling Stones podcast. Speaking in Tongues takes you inside the making of their 25th studio album, Foreign Tongues - available on July 10th, 2026. Over six weekly episodes, you'll find out how it all came together - from the writing desk, to the mixing desk, and beyond. Special guests Robert Smith (The Cure), Steve Winwood, and artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn share the stories behind their involvement with the new album - the second chapter in a newly energised era for the biggest band on the planet.
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