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2 episodes
- Some songs just mean more. For Brandon Flowers, Tom Petty’s 'Here Comes My Girl', opens up a world of Americana, songwriting craftsmanship and honest, understated, poetry.
On One On One, The Official Tom Petty Podcast, The Killers frontman sits down with BBC 6 Music's Matt Everitt to explore what the track means to him - how its mix of spoken-word storytelling and soaring Pettyisms hit home. And how Petty’s songwriting has shaped his own.
Hear all that and more in this heartfelt conversation about heartland rock and the enduring influence of Tom Petty.
A Cup & Nuzzle Production for The Tom Petty Estate, Red Light Management, Universal Music, and Warner Records.
- Each week hear one famous guest share their love for Tom Petty - the world his music opened up for them, and how it still lives with them...
Featuring Brandon Flowers, Brandi Carlile, Tony Hawk, Adam Granduciel, Dhani Harrison, Lucinda Williams, Kevin Morby and Margo Price. Plus contributions from original Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, hosted by BBC 6 Music's Matt Everitt.
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About One On One: The Official Tom Petty Podcast
Welcome to the first Official Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers podcast. Each week we'll hear one famous guest pick and discuss their favourite song by Tom, share their love for his work and how it still lives with them... Featuring Brandon Flowers, Brandi Carlile, Tony Hawk, Adam Granduciel, Dhani Harrison, Lucinda Williams, Kevin Morby and Margo Price. Plus contributions from original Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench - hosted by BBC 6 Music's Matt Everitt.
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One On One: The Official Tom Petty Podcast
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