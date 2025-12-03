Open For Business: a Big 12 Podcast w/ John Kurtz

Kalani Sitake STAYING at BYU! HUGE Day for BYU; Cougars OUT of Playoff if they Lose to Tech
Kalani Sitake staying at BYU is one of the biggest days in BYU football history. The Cougars are ponying up big time to keep him. Bad news, though: they're out of the playoff without a win Saturday. Tech gets a top four spot.
41:16

ESPN Has Already Decided BYU is OUT of the Playoff; Media Hates Cinderella; Sitake to Penn State?
ESPN and the national media are shaping the College Football Playoff conversation in a way that leaves BYU on the outside looking in again, and it's setting the Cougars up for failure. I break down how the playoff race really looks for BYU, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Miami, Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Texas, why BYU's resume stacks up with anyone, and how TNT is doing more for the Big 12 than ESPN right now. We also dive into Kirk Herbstreit's comments about Duke and the ACC tiebreaker mess, why changing the rules on the fly would crush what's great about college sports, and how bloated super-conferences created this problem in the first place. Then I look at what the coaching carousel means for the Big 12, from Kenny Dillingham's shot at Lane Kiffin to Kalani Sitake's name popping up in the Penn State rumor mill, plus Big 12 Coach of the Year debates, season evaluations, and why a BYU/Texas Tech sweep next week could still deliver a two-bid Big 12 or a playoff bye.
1:02:21

BYU and Texas Tech BOTH Win; Big 12 Will Get 2 in the Playoff OR Get a Playoff Bye
BYU and Texas Tech both took care of business, and now the Big 12 is positioned to either land two College Football Playoff bids or give Tech a top-four seed and a bye. I break down why this isn’t last year’s BYU team, how dominant Tech looked against WVU, and where the at-large battle stands vs Texas, Miami, A&M and the SEC.
40:02

National Reporter Has Definitive Proof BYU Should be in the Playoff + Why Yormark is Quiet Right Now
Why isn't there a louder national push for BYU in the College Football Playoff race? In this video, I break down why the Big 12's strategy may be happening more behind the scenes than on social media, how BYU's blind resume stacks up against ACC contenders like Miami, and why that brutal community note under the ACC tweet exposed the narrative. I'll walk through BYU's wins, strength of schedule, strength of record, and what a conference title game berth would mean for their at-large hopes.Plus, we dive into Oklahoma State's big swing with the hire of Eric Morris from North Texas, his track record with quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Cam Ward, what it could mean for the Cowboys' struggling offense, and why this move could quietly put the rest of the Big 12 on notice.
28:56

Why Won't Brett Yormark FIGHT for BYU? Cougars Screwed Again by Selection Committee
BYU is the first team out of the College Football Playoff field in the rankings this week despite a better resume than many teams in front of it. Why won't the Big 12 say anything??
About Open For Business: a Big 12 Podcast w/ John Kurtz
Open for Business with John Kurtz delivers college football and college basketball news from a Big 12 perspective.We cover every Big 12 school—Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia. From Saturdays in the fall to March Madness, no program gets left out.You’ll hear in-depth discussion on Big 12 football, basketball, and recruiting—along with how the league stacks up against the SEC and Big Ten. We cover conference realignment, NIL, TV deals, playoff battles, and national storylines like Deion Sanders and Colorado that impact the Big 12.If you want college football and college basketball news from a Big 12 perspective, this is your podcast.