Open For Business: a Big 12 Podcast w/ John Kurtz

ESPN Has Already Decided BYU is OUT of the Playoff; Media Hates Cinderella; Sitake to Penn State?

ESPN and the national media are shaping the College Football Playoff conversation in a way that leaves BYU on the outside looking in again, and it's setting the Cougars up for failure. I break down how the playoff race really looks for BYU, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Miami, Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Texas, why BYU's resume stacks up with anyone, and how TNT is doing more for the Big 12 than ESPN right now. We also dive into Kirk Herbstreit's comments about Duke and the ACC tiebreaker mess, why changing the rules on the fly would crush what's great about college sports, and how bloated super-conferences created this problem in the first place. Then I look at what the coaching carousel means for the Big 12, from Kenny Dillingham's shot at Lane Kiffin to Kalani Sitake's name popping up in the Penn State rumor mill, plus Big 12 Coach of the Year debates, season evaluations, and why a BYU/Texas Tech sweep next week could still deliver a two-bid Big 12 or a playoff bye.