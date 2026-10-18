While not necessarily a household name for those outside of certain music circles, there’s a good chance you know what Nigel Godrich’s work sounds like. As a producer and recording engineer, he’s helped make some of the most distinctive records of the past three decades—often with musicians interested in moving beyond whatever worked the last time. His relationship with Radiohead began as an engineer on their second album, The Bends. He went on to co-produce OK Computer, beginning a collaboration that continued through the band’s increasingly adventurous subsequent records, including Kid A (2000), Amnesiac (2001), Hail to the Thief (2003), In Rainbows (2007), The King of Limbs (2011), A Moon Shaped Pool. He also produced Beck’s Mutations and Sea Change, Pavement’s Terror Twilight, and Paul McCartney’s Chaos and Creation in the Backyard, and is a musician himself, too, in Atoms for Peace with Thom Yorke, and in the trio Ultraísta with Laura Bettinson and Joey Waronker. He has a new record with Dhani Harrison titled Dragonflies, which was released September 18, 2026. Hear how songs by The Beatles, Grace Jones, and Public Enemy formed him.

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