Introducing The Freiburger Files, brought to you by O’Reilly Auto Parts and hosted by the one and only David Freiburger! Ever wondered how the automotive world became what it is today? Freiburger is breaking it all down. In each episode, dive into the history, stories, people, and cars that shaped the automotive world. From forgotten moments in automotive history to the stories behind the cars we know and love, Freiburger goes deeper to uncover the details you probably never knew. Get ready to learn something new, see cars from a different perspective, and dive into the stories that helped build the automotive world. This is The Freiburger Files. Follow David Freiburger: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFLVC_a8re9aV_58GuibCeQ Website: https://shop.davidfreiburger.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidfreiburger/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidFreiburger/ Twitter: https://x.com/DavidFreiburger Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oreillyautoparts/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oreillyautoparts/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/oreillyauto Find your local O’Reilly Auto Parts: https://www.oreillyauto.com/locations Shop all your automotive needs: https://www.oreillyauto.com/ Subscribe and ring the notification bell! http://bit.ly/2bTyluF Check out our How-To Hub library: https://www.oreillyauto.com/how-to-hub On our channel we cover several different topics: Auto Product Descriptions DIY Auto Repair Do It Yourself Car Maintenance Car Repair How-Tos by Year, Make and Model O’Reilly Auto Parts is a retailer that provides automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States and Mexico for both professionals and do-it-yourself customers. We’ve grown from a single store in 1957 to our current size of well over 6,000 locations (and growing), and our channel offers reliable automotive information that is concise and easy to understand. #OReillyPowered #CarRepair #TeamOReilly #CarMaintenance

Welcome to the second episode of the Freiburger Files! On this episode David Frieburger ranks the greatest classic American V8 engines based on racing legacy, performance potential, aftermarket impact, cost to build today, and more. Some rankings might surprise you, let us know in the comments! This is The Freiburger Files. Listen on: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6SdZCiF73H2eRzUud650Og Apply Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-freiburger-files/id6814612614 Follow David Freiburger: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFLVC_a8re9aV_58GuibCeQ Website: https://shop.davidfreiburger.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davidfreiburger/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidFreiburger/ Twitter: https://x.com/DavidFreiburger Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oreillyautoparts/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oreillyautoparts/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/oreillyauto Find your local O’Reilly Auto Parts: https://www.oreillyauto.com/locations Shop all your automotive needs: https://www.oreillyauto.com/ Check out our How-To Hub library: https://www.oreillyauto.com/how-to-hub

About The Freiburger Files

About The Freiburger Files

About The Freiburger Files