Dear Listener, Emma M. Lion has been keeping a journal—and we have had the presumption to read it.

Twice. The Emmas is the unselected, unendorsed, and unsponsored—but very enthusiastic—book club podcast devoted to discussing, dissecting, appreciating, and occasionally overthinking all the happenings of St. Crispian’s. Join four friends as we revisit every plot twist, literary reference, mysterious backstory, and questionable decision. All rights to the story belong to Beth Brower. This independent fan project is intended for commentary, discussion, celebration, and fair use.