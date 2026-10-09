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- Pour yourself a cup of tea, grab a slice of cake, and pull up your armchair – your newest listening companion has arrived on the scene! We are excited to announce a new fan podcast, The Emmas, an unselected, unendorsed, and unsponsored—but very enthusiastic—book club podcast devoted to discussing, dissecting, appreciating, and occasionally overthinking all the happenings of St. Crispian’s. We invite you to join us in what we are sure will be the highlight of the season. Or is it, The Season?
Our theme music is an excerpt from the Patience Overture composed by Arthur Sullivan (NI5066) courtesy of Wyastone Estate Limited.
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About The Emmas
Dear Listener, Emma M. Lion has been keeping a journal—and we have had the presumption to read it. Twice. The Emmas is the unselected, unendorsed, and unsponsored—but very enthusiastic—book club podcast devoted to discussing, dissecting, appreciating, and occasionally overthinking all the happenings of St. Crispian’s. Join four friends as we revisit every plot twist, literary reference, mysterious backstory, and questionable decision. All rights to the story belong to Beth Brower. This independent fan project is intended for commentary, discussion, celebration, and fair use.Podcast website
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The Emmas
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