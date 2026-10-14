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10 episodes
Low Cut Connie's Adam Weiner: A Jersey Made Story of Resilience, Connection, and the Power of Music10/14/2026 | 28 mins.What does it take to transform from a shy child in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, into the frontman of a celebrated band? Join us on this episode of Jersey Made as host Buzz Knight dives deep into the inspiring journey of Adam Weiner the talented frontman of Low Cut Connie. This episode is not just a conversation; it's a masterclass in resilience, music storytelling, and the cultural impact of music that defines the Jersey Made experience.
Adam Weiner shares his heartfelt story, recounting his formative years at Apple Farm Arts Camp, where he discovered a nurturing community that embraced his passion for the arts. Despite facing countless rejections from record labels and navigating the often-tumultuous waters of the music industry, Adam's unwavering spirit shines through. His journey is a testament to the underdog spirit of New Jersey, embodying the Jersey sound that has produced iconic musicians and shaped the soundtrack of America.
Throughout the episode, Adam reflects on pivotal moments that have defined his career, including recognition from music legends like Barack Obama and Elton John. He emphasizes the importance of creating a welcoming environment during performances, where audiences feel seen and connected—a true hallmark of the New Jersey music scene. His latest album, "Living in the USA," is a duality of protest and celebration, capturing the essence of what it means to be an artist in today's world.
As we explore the rich music history of New Jersey, Adam's insights resonate deeply, revealing how he has turned personal struggles into a platform for connection and healing. This episode is filled with powerful narratives that highlight the soulful history of New Jersey musicians and the legendary artists who have paved the way for future generations. From the likes of Sinatra and Springsteen to contemporary icons like Brian Fallon and Gaslight Anthem, the music heritage of New Jersey is alive and thriving.
Join us for this unforgettable episode of Jersey Made, where we celebrate the spirit of New Jersey storytelling, the vibrant Jersey music scene, and the impactful journeys of iconic New Jersey artists. Tune in to the Buzz Knight Music Podcast on iHeartPodcasts and immerse yourself in the stories that shape the music history podcasts landscape. Don't miss out on this chance to connect with the heart and soul of American music influence through the eyes of a true legendary musician.
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Jersey Made-New Episode :Discovering the Jersey Sound: Jake Thistle's Passion for Songwriting and Music Storytelling10/07/2026 | 31 mins.What does it take to carve your own path in the vibrant world of music? Join us for an inspiring episode of Jersey Made as host Buzz Knight dives deep into the extraordinary journey of Jake Thistle, a remarkable 22-year-old songwriter from Paramus, New Jersey. From his early fascination with Tom Petty's iconic Super Bowl halftime show at just three years old to strumming his first guitar at nine, Jake's story is a testament to the Jersey Made spirit of creativity and resilience.
As he shares his experiences performing at open mics and honing his unique sound influenced by legendary artists like Bruce Springsteen and Jackson Browne, listeners will discover how Jake's New Jersey roots have shaped his artistry. He discusses his time touring while attending Rutgers University, finding his musical home in the vibrant Jersey music sceneof Asbury Park, and gaining national recognition on platforms like American Idol. This episode offers a glimpse into the music history of New Jersey, showcasing the cultural impact of music on personal identity and storytelling.
Jake emphasizes his commitment to being a songwriter first, revealing insights into his forthcoming debut LP, "A Stranger By Design. " This album reflects his artistic growth and authenticity, resonating with the music legends from New Jerseyand the soundtrack of America. Throughout the conversation, he shares memorable moments, including his first concert experience and the thrill of performing alongside seasoned musicians, illustrating how the history of American music is woven into the fabric of his work.
Listeners will be captivated by Jake's passion for songwriting and his dedication to authenticity, making him an exciting emerging artist in the New Jersey music landscape. Discover how the Jersey Made ethos influences his music and the broader music genres in New Jersey. This episode is not just an interview; it's an exploration of the musical heritage of New Jersey and a celebration of the iconic musicians who have paved the way.
Tune in to this episode of the Buzz Knight Music Podcast and immerse yourself in the soulful history of New Jersey's music scene. Experience firsthand the journey of a young artist who embodies the essence of Jersey Made and the vibrant Jersey Shore music tradition. Don't miss out on this engaging conversation that highlights the legendary musicians and iconic New Jersey artists who continue to inspire the next generation of talent.
Join us on this musical journey and be part of the Buzz Knight music history experience, where every story matters and the legacy of New Jersey musicians lives on!
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Brian Williams Reflects on His Jersey Roots, Music History, and the Cultural Impact of New Jersey Storytelling10/06/2026 | 26 mins.What does it take to rise from the streets of Middletown, New Jersey, to become a beacon of American journalism? Join Buzz Knight on this captivating episode of Jersey Made as he sits down with the legendary Brian Williams, who shares his remarkable journey and the profound influence of his New Jersey roots on his career and character. From hustling multiple jobs to fund his education to volunteering as a firefighter, Williams' story is a testament to the grit and independence that defines the Jersey spirit.
Brian Williams reflects on his early life, revealing how his upbringing in New Jersey shaped his work ethic and passion for storytelling. With a deep appreciation for the cultural impact of music, he discusses how the sounds of The Beatles and his brother's eclectic record collection ignited a lifelong love for music history. This episode dives into the rich tapestry of New Jersey music, celebrating the iconic New Jersey artists who have left an indelible mark on the American music influence.
As they explore Brian Williams' illustrious career, he emphasizes the importance of authentic storytelling, a skill honed through his experiences growing up in the Garden State. His commitment to volunteering as a firefighter showcases not just his dedication to community service but also the camaraderie that comes from serving alongside fellow New Jerseyans. With pride, Williams shares his love for his home state, highlighting favorite local diners and pizza joints that have become staples in his life.
Whether you're a fan of music genres in New Jersey or interested in the soundtrack of America, this episode of Jersey Made is a treasure trove of insights. Williams' reflections on the cultural impact of music and the stories that shape our lives resonate deeply, making it a must-listen for anyone who appreciates the rich fabric of American life. Tune in to hear from one of the most respected figures in journalism as he shares his journey, his love for New Jersey, and the music legends from New Jersey who have inspired him along the way. Don't miss this engaging conversation that celebrates the essence of being Jersey Made!
Join us on iHeartPodcasts for this unforgettable episode that intertwines music storytelling with the personal narrative of a true Jersey icon. Discover how the grit and determination of New Jersey's finest have shaped not just one man's career but the very landscape of American journalism and music.
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Danny Clinch : The Jersey Made Podcast-Capturing Music History Through New Jersey's Sound and Legendary Artists09/30/2026 | 40 mins.What does it take to capture the essence of legendary musicians who have shaped the soundtrack of America? In episode three of Jersey Made, host Buzz Knight talks with the remarkable Danny Clinch, a celebrated photographer and filmmaker whose lens has immortalized some of the most iconic moments in music history. With over 30 years of experience, Clinch’s journey from the humble streets of Tom's River, New Jersey, to photographing music legends like Bruce Springsteen, Tupac Shakur, and Johnny Cash is a testament to the power of hard work and the cultural impact of music.
Join us as Danny Clinch reflects on his blue-collar upbringing and the values that shaped his artistic vision. He reveals how the trust he builds with his subjects allows him to create intimate portraits that transcend typical celebrity photography. Discover the stories behind the shots and the pivotal moments in his career, including collaborations with renowned icons like Annie Leibovitz. Clinch emphasizes the importance of community, sharing insights into his gallery in Asbury Park and the vibrant Jersey music scene that continues to thrive.
As we dive deep into the music history of New Jersey, Clinch’s narrative serves as a reminder that success is not just about reaching the heights of fame but also about returning to your roots and giving back to your community. This episode is a celebration of iconic New Jersey artists and the music genres in New Jersey that have left an indelible mark on the American music landscape.
Whether you’re a fan of the Jersey sound or simply curious about the music storytelling that captures the heart of our culture, this episode of Jersey Made is sure to inspire. Tune in for a heartfelt conversation that bridges the gap between artistry and community, and learn how Clinch’s work embodies the soulful history of legendary musicians. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the music heritage of New Jersey with Buzz Knight and Danny Clinch, only on the Buzz Knight Music Podcast!
Listen and watch now on iHeartPodcasts and immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of New Jersey music history!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Danny Clinch : The Jersey Made Podcast-Capturing Music History Through New Jersey's Sound and Legendary Artists09/30/2026 | 38 mins.What does it take to capture the essence of legendary musicians who have shaped the soundtrack of America? In episode three of Jersey Made, host Buzz Knight talks with the remarkable Danny Clinch, a celebrated photographer and filmmaker whose lens has immortalized some of the most iconic moments in music history. With over 30 years of experience, Clinch’s journey from the humble streets of Tom's River, New Jersey, to photographing music legends like Bruce Springsteen, Tupac Shakur, and Johnny Cash is a testament to the power of hard work and the cultural impact of music.
Join us as Danny Clinch reflects on his blue-collar upbringing and the values that shaped his artistic vision. He reveals how the trust he builds with his subjects allows him to create intimate portraits that transcend typical celebrity photography. Discover the stories behind the shots and the pivotal moments in his career, including collaborations with renowned icons like Annie Leibovitz. Clinch emphasizes the importance of community, sharing insights into his gallery in Asbury Park and the vibrant Jersey music scene that continues to thrive.
As we dive deep into the music history of New Jersey, Clinch’s narrative serves as a reminder that success is not just about reaching the heights of fame but also about returning to your roots and giving back to your community. This episode is a celebration of iconic New Jersey artists and the music genres in New Jersey that have left an indelible mark on the American music landscape.
Whether you’re a fan of the Jersey sound or simply curious about the music storytelling that captures the heart of our culture, this episode of Jersey Made is sure to inspire. Tune in for a heartfelt conversation that bridges the gap between artistry and community, and learn how Clinch’s work embodies the soulful history of legendary musicians. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the music heritage of New Jersey with Buzz Knight and Danny Clinch, only on the Buzz Knight Music Podcast!
Listen now on iHeartPodcasts and immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of New Jersey music history!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Jersey Made
Jersey Made is the music history podcast that asks how one small state shaped the soundtrack of America. Host Buzz Knight, dives into New Jersey music history: the iconic venues, legendary songwriters and historic studios that created the Jersey sound. From Sinatra and Springsteen to Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston and Frankie Valli, and from the Stone Pony in Asbury Park to the punk and indie roots of the Jersey music scene, each episode brings firsthand stories from the New Jersey musicians who shaped the sound, and the people who were there when it happened. Guests include Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem, Brian Williams and Danny Clinch. Whether you're a lifelong fan of New Jersey music or just discovering its treasures, Jersey Made celebrates the local talent that made the Garden State a cornerstone of American music. Jersey Made is produced by Buzz Knight Media Productions and available on iHeartPodcasts. Executive Producer Vinny Steves Also from BKMP on iHeart Podcasts: 🎸 Takin' A Walk, hosted by Buzz Knight 🎵 Music Saved Me, hosted by Lynn Hoffman 😂 Comedy Saved Me, hosted by Lynn Hoffman 🤠 Takin' A Walk Nashville, hosted by Sarah HarralsonPodcast website
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