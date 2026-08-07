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203 episodes
181. We Hate Rowan: New EP, Netanyahu, Bart Wayne & Michael Jackson | Emo Kids Anonymous08/07/2026 | 1h 25 mins.Welcome to EKA181! Today we're joined by one of our least favorite bands in show history for a second appearance, We Hate Rowan!!! All jokes aside, we absolutely adore Rowan and Ethan and Voss, although Voss was acting super weird the whole interview? Anyways, we talk all about what they've been up to since we last spoke: a new ep, a new tour, 10k monthly listeners! Things have been looking up Rowan for a while now. Oh yeah, we also recorded this on my birthday so these sweethearts had a nice lil celebration planned for me! From then on though things get a little dicey as we start touching on topics that personally I felt were off limits but Rowan just kept pushing: Palantir, Michael Jackson, Netanyahu, a whole buncha nothing good! I had to oblige them though. Along with this, we of course discuss our mutual favorite artist of 2026, Bart Wayne the BARTIST! Go grab the new EP from We Hate Rowan, we got big things coming for them.
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Thanks for watching, please subscribe to our show for more content!
With multiple new episodes every week, Emo Kids Anonymous is your home for emo and everything else. Previous guests include Gabe Saporta, Saturdays At Your Place, Kerosene Heights, Tom Denney, Origami Angel, Adjust The Sails, Arcadia Grey, Dear Maryanne, Riley!, Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon, The Early November, Into It. Over It., sports. and so many others.
Buy your tickets to Dead Letter Fest 2026 in Kalamazoo MI (hHosted by EKA) https://ticketscandy.com/e/dead-letter-fest-2026-18609
emokidsanonymous.com
Join our discord! https://discord.gg/SB2RceKksz
The new and improved EKA store is open! emokidsanonymous.printify.me
EKA is co-hosted, co-produced and co-created by Amanda Valdivieso and Robb Laffoon, with Catherine Jones (CZB) serving as showrunner and executive producer.
Use “EMOKIDS” at checkout and your first bottle of BROTEGE is only $10!
After that you can use “ROBB40” to save 40% forever at brotege.com
Follow us on other platforms:
Twitter: @emokidsanonpod
Instagram: @emokidsanonymous
TikTok: @emokidsanonymouspodcast & @emokidsclips
Theme song provided by halftimeshow ("hero of roku city")
______________________________________________________
Hosts, Creators & Producers : Amanda Valdivieso & Robb Laffoon
Executive Producer & Showrunner: Catherine Jones (CZB)
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180. Rufio: New EP, Never Touring & Why They Hate The Offspring | Emo Kids Anonymous08/05/2026 | 1h 18 mins.Welcome to EKA180! Today we're joined by Scott & Taylor from the band Rufio for a rather explosive interview where we cover everything from whether they walked back for a chance to sign to Drive Thru Records, why they hate the Offspring & Nitro Records, the reason they'll never tour again and many many more hot takes from the fellas. We get into their thoughts on emo, the changes in recording technologies over the years as well as the shifting landscape of the recording industry. They also tell us about touring with Taking Back Sunday and [redacted] plus a very special 90s/early 2000s emo gauntlet.
Rufio's new EP comes out Friday, go check it out!
------------------------------------------
Thanks for watching, please subscribe to our show for more content!
With multiple new episodes every week, Emo Kids Anonymous is your home for emo and everything else. Previous guests include Gabe Saporta, Saturdays At Your Place, Kerosene Heights, Tom Denney, Origami Angel, Adjust The Sails, Arcadia Grey, Dear Maryanne, Riley!, Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon, The Early November, Into It. Over It., sports. and so many others.
Buy your tickets to Dead Letter Fest 2026 in Kalamazoo MI (hHosted by EKA) https://ticketscandy.com/e/dead-letter-fest-2026-18609
emokidsanonymous.com
Join our discord! https://discord.gg/SB2RceKksz
The new and improved EKA store is open! emokidsanonymous.printify.me
EKA is co-hosted, co-produced and co-created by Amanda Valdivieso and Robb Laffoon, with Catherine Jones (CZB) serving as showrunner and executive producer.
Use “EMOKIDS” at checkout and your first bottle of BROTEGE is only $10!
After that you can use “ROBB40” to save 40% forever at brotege.com
Follow us on other platforms:
Twitter: @emokidsanonpod
Instagram: @emokidsanonymous
TikTok: @emokidsanonymouspodcast & @emokidsclips
Theme song provided by halftimeshow ("hero of roku city")
______________________________________________________
Hosts, Creators & Producers : Amanda Valdivieso & Robb Laffoon
Executive Producer & Showrunner: Catherine Jones (CZB)
______________________________________________________
179. Topiary Creatures: Nashville Emo, Emotional Whiplash & Writing Vows in the ICU | Emo Kids Anonymous08/03/2026 | 1h 5 mins.Welcome to EKA179! Today we're joined by Bryson Schmidt from Topiary Creatures! We discuss the bands new album Greenhouse Oubliette, their origin story, the Nashville scene and so much more. From Forming the band with his childhood best friend to having his wife in the band, Topiary Creatures is a true family affair and those ties seem to guide the band through their entire journey. We discuss other Nashville bands like my personal favorite The Low Blow (Hi Patsy!) as well as what makes that scene feel so special.
If you haven't heard the new Topiary Creatures album I need you to turn this off and go listen to it first, truly a special album that belongs on the top of all the critics lists. Thanks for joining me Bryson! Huge fan of your work!
---------------------------------
Thanks for watching, please subscribe to our show for more content!
With multiple new episodes every week, Emo Kids Anonymous is your home for emo and everything else. Previous guests include Gabe Saporta, Saturdays At Your Place, Kerosene Heights, Tom Denney, Origami Angel, Adjust The Sails, Arcadia Grey, Dear Maryanne, Riley!, Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon, The Early November, Into It. Over It., sports. and so many others.
Buy your tickets to Dead Letter Fest 2026 in Kalamazoo MI (hHosted by EKA) https://ticketscandy.com/e/dead-letter-fest-2026-18609
emokidsanonymous.com
Join our discord! https://discord.gg/SB2RceKksz
The new and improved EKA store is open! emokidsanonymous.printify.me
EKA is co-hosted, co-produced and co-created by Amanda Valdivieso and Robb Laffoon, with Catherine Jones (CZB) serving as showrunner and executive producer.
Use “EMOKIDS” at checkout and your first bottle of BROTEGE is only $10!
After that you can use “ROBB40” to save 40% forever at brotege.com
Follow us on other platforms:
Twitter: @emokidsanonpod
Instagram: @emokidsanonymous
TikTok: @emokidsanonymouspodcast & @emokidsclips
Theme song provided by halftimeshow ("hero of roku city")
______________________________________________________
Hosts, Creators & Producers : Amanda Valdivieso & Robb Laffoon
Executive Producer & Showrunner: Catherine Jones (CZB)
______________________________________________________
178. Adam Grundy of Chorus FM: The State of Music Journalism in 2026 | Emo Kids Anonymous07/30/2026 | 1h 10 mins.Welcome to EKA178! Today we are joined by Adam Grundy of Chorus.FM for a conversation about his career, personal music journey and more. Ever wondered how to start writing about music professionally? Adam gives us his blueprint on how he went from leaving album reviews on the Best Buy website to writing for Chorus FM (Formerly Absolutepunk). We discuss everything from MCR to Switchfoot to Brand New. Adam tells us how he and the site handle controversial figures and decide what to report on. Adam has been a supporter of our show for a while, he actually kinda helped us get Jason Tate on the show so this was a cool conversation with someone who is also working so hard to help so many of the same bands.
--------
Thanks for watching, please subscribe to our show for more content!
With multiple new episodes every week, Emo Kids Anonymous is your home for emo and everything else. Previous guests include Gabe Saporta, Saturdays At Your Place, Kerosene Heights, Tom Denney, Origami Angel, Adjust The Sails, Arcadia Grey, Dear Maryanne, Riley!, Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon, The Early November, Into It. Over It., sports. and so many others.
Buy your tickets to Dead Letter Fest 2026 in Kalamazoo MI (hHosted by EKA) https://ticketscandy.com/e/dead-letter-fest-2026-18609
emokidsanonymous.com
Join our discord! https://discord.gg/SB2RceKksz
The new and improved EKA store is open! emokidsanonymous.printify.me
EKA is co-hosted, co-produced and co-created by Amanda Valdivieso and Robb Laffoon, with Catherine Jones (CZB) serving as showrunner and executive producer.
Use “EMOKIDS” at checkout and your first bottle of BROTEGE is only $10!
After that you can use “ROBB40” to save 40% forever at brotege.com
Follow us on other platforms:
Twitter: @emokidsanonpod
Instagram: @emokidsanonymous
TikTok: @emokidsanonymouspodcast & @emokidsclips
Theme song provided by halftimeshow ("hero of roku city")
______________________________________________________
Hosts, Creators & Producers : Amanda Valdivieso & Robb Laffoon
Executive Producer & Showrunner: Catherine Jones (CZB)
______________________________________________________
177. Career Day: Recession Pop Punk, We're Trying Records & The Last Good Day We Get | Emo Kids Anonymous07/24/2026 | 1h 17 mins.Welcome to EKA177! Today we are joined by Desmond, Jacob, Milo and Kemal form Career Day! Career Day are a pop punk band based in NYC & Philadelphia. Imagine your favorite Drive Thru records band if they couldn't afford to grow up in the suburbs. I met up with Desmond in person a few months back actually so this was incredibly fun to have him on the show finally! We talk about the psychedelic journey I went on to find him, but mainly we talk about the rebirth of Career Day! They just dropped their new single Last Good Day We Get, announced they've joined the We're Trying roster, and they even have a solid little northeast run going this summer. This band makes some of the most depressingly beautiful summertime pop punk jams you'll ever hear. I am VERY excited for some new Career Day.
--------------------------------------
Thanks for watching, please subscribe to our show for more content!
With multiple new episodes every week, Emo Kids Anonymous is your home for emo and everything else. Previous guests include Gabe Saporta, Saturdays At Your Place, Kerosene Heights, Tom Denney, Origami Angel, Adjust The Sails, Arcadia Grey, Dear Maryanne, Riley!, Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon, The Early November, Into It. Over It., sports. and so many others.
Buy your tickets to Dead Letter Fest 2026 in Kalamazoo MI (hHosted by EKA) https://ticketscandy.com/e/dead-letter-fest-2026-18609
emokidsanonymous.com
Join our discord! https://discord.gg/SB2RceKksz
The new and improved EKA store is open! emokidsanonymous.printify.me
EKA is co-hosted, co-produced and co-created by Amanda Valdivieso and Robb Laffoon, with Catherine Jones (CZB) serving as showrunner and executive producer.
Use “EMOKIDS” at checkout and your first bottle of BROTEGE is only $10!
After that you can use “ROBB40” to save 40% forever at brotege.com
Follow us on other platforms:
Twitter: @emokidsanonpod
Instagram: @emokidsanonymous
TikTok: @emokidsanonymouspodcast & @emokidsclips
Theme song provided by halftimeshow ("hero of roku city")
______________________________________________________
Hosts, Creators & Producers : Amanda Valdivieso & Robb Laffoon
Executive Producer & Showrunner: Catherine Jones (CZB)
______________________________________________________
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About Emo Kids Anonymous
With multiple new episodes every week, Emo Kids Anonymous is your home for emo and everything else. Previous guests include Gabe Saporta, Saturdays At Your Place, Kerosene Heights, Tom Denney, Origami Angel, Dear Maryanne, Riley!, Ben Quad, sports. and so many others. EKA is co-hosted, co-produced and co-created by Amanda Valdivieso and Robb Laffoon, with Catherine Jones (CZB) serving as showrunner and executive producer.Podcast website
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