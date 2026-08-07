Welcome to EKA181! Today we're joined by one of our least favorite bands in show history for a second appearance, We Hate Rowan!!! All jokes aside, we absolutely adore Rowan and Ethan and Voss, although Voss was acting super weird the whole interview? Anyways, we talk all about what they've been up to since we last spoke: a new ep, a new tour, 10k monthly listeners! Things have been looking up Rowan for a while now. Oh yeah, we also recorded this on my birthday so these sweethearts had a nice lil celebration planned for me! From then on though things get a little dicey as we start touching on topics that personally I felt were off limits but Rowan just kept pushing: Palantir, Michael Jackson, Netanyahu, a whole buncha nothing good! I had to oblige them though. Along with this, we of course discuss our mutual favorite artist of 2026, Bart Wayne the BARTIST! Go grab the new EP from We Hate Rowan, we got big things coming for them.

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With multiple new episodes every week, Emo Kids Anonymous is your home for emo and everything else. Previous guests include Gabe Saporta, Saturdays At Your Place, Kerosene Heights, Tom Denney, Origami Angel, Adjust The Sails, Arcadia Grey, Dear Maryanne, Riley!, Ben Quad, Harrison Gordon, The Early November, Into It. Over It., sports. and so many others.



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EKA is co-hosted, co-produced and co-created by Amanda Valdivieso and Robb Laffoon, with Catherine Jones (CZB) serving as showrunner and executive producer.



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Hosts, Creators & Producers : Amanda Valdivieso & Robb Laffoon

Executive Producer & Showrunner: Catherine Jones (CZB)

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