Go behind the scenes with DJ Felix Sama at the Ultimate Dance & Freestyle Experience, live from Hard Rock Hollywood.

Before the lights come on and the crowd fills the room, the work starts at sound check.

In this special episode of The Felix Sama Podcast, I take you backstage to see what goes into preparing for a major concert featuring some of the biggest names from the ’80s and ’90s.

We talk preparation, sound check, performance mindset, backstage energy, and what artists do in those final hours before hitting the stage.

We also get into a bigger question. What separates South Florida from every other market when freestyle and dance music hit the speakers?

The culture.

The history.

The people.

The music.

And most importantly, the ENERGY.

Featured artists include:

Exposé

Jody Watley

Safire

Timmy T

Trinere

Turbo B of SNAP!

Noel

69 Boyz

No Mercy

Janice Robinson

Voice in Fashion

Tony Moran

This episode gives you access to the part of the concert most fans never see. The preparation before showtime, conversations backstage, sound checks, rehearsals, and the anticipation building before thousands of fans experience the finished show.

From the stage to backstage, this is the real story behind the music.

The Ultimate Dance & Freestyle Experience

Sound Check With DJ Sama

The Icons of the ’80s & ’90s.

Subscribe to The Felix Sama Podcast for more conversations with legendary artists, producers, DJs, entrepreneurs, and game changers shaping culture and business around the world.

#FelixSamaPodcast #DanceMusic #90sMusic #FreestyleMusic #bassmusic #MusicLegend #Djsama #housemusic #oldschool

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