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98 episodes
- Company B joins Felix Sama for a candid conversation about career highs and lows, changing members, and the fight over the Company B trademark. Plus, new music and their experiences with what they describe as black magic.
Hear their perspective on the struggles, the changes, and the next chapter.
Subscribe to the Felix Sama Network on YouTube. Listen to The Felix Sama Podcast on Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.
What’s your favorite Company B song? Tell us in the comments.
Subscribe to The Felix Sama Podcast for more conversations with legendary artists, producers, DJs, entrepreneurs, and game changers shaping culture and business around the world.
#FelixSamaPodcast #DanceMusic #90sMusic #FreestyleMusic #bassmusic #MusicLegend #Djsama #housemusic #oldschool
Want your brand featured on The Felix Sama Podcast? Partner with us through host-read ads, interview features, short-form clips, and live event promotion. Reach an audience built through decades of radio, music, nightlife, entertainment, and South Florida culture https://calendly.com/felixsama/30min
🎧 Check out all my platforms: https://linktr.ee/felixsama?utm_source
🌐 Visit my Website: https://felixsama.shop/
💰 Grab my book and learn how to make Rockstar DJ Money: https://coaching-sales-funnel.felixsa...
🍾 Win a Free Bottle at Cafe 27: https://djsamasfreestylefriday.com/
🎶 Book DJ Sama: https://felixsama.shop/pages/booking
Subscribe to Prayer Up Frequency on YouTube for faith-filled music, positive messages, and motivation for your mind and spirit.
▶️ / @prayerupfrequency
If you would like to support me directly, I would truly appreciate your generosity. Any contribution, big or small, helps and means a lot.
Cashapp: $FelixSama
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
The Secrets to Packing an Old-School Night with Freestyle Frankie | The Felix Sama Podcast09/22/2026 | 33 mins.On this episode of The Felix Sama Podcast, Felix sits down with Frankie to break down the marketing and promotional strategies behind DJ Sama’s South Florida events.
We get into:
🔥 Freestyle Friday at Cafe 27
Every 1st & 3rd Friday
🔥 Freestyle Live at Sielo Miami
Old-school Freestyle meets Latin vibes
🔥 Bring It Back Fridays at Palm Garden Event House
Every 2nd Friday
We also talk about the Grand Opening of Sielo Miami and its new role as the home of The Felix Sama Podcast and upcoming Felix Sama events.
Frankie shares his approach to reaching the old-school audience, promoting events, building momentum, and keeping Freestyle music and culture moving forward.
PLUS:
🎙️ Freestyle Music Magazine
Who’s appearing in the next issue?
🎶 Looking for Freestyle events?
Visit freestylemusicevents.com
Subscribe to The Felix Sama Podcast for more conversations with legendary artists, producers, DJs, entrepreneurs, and game changers shaping culture and business around the world.
#FelixSamaPodcast #DanceMusic #90sMusic #FreestyleMusic #bassmusic #MusicLegend #Djsama #housemusic #oldschool
Want your brand featured on The Felix Sama Podcast? Partner with us through host-read ads, interview features, short-form clips, and live event promotion. Reach an audience built through decades of radio, music, nightlife, entertainment, and South Florida culture https://calendly.com/felixsama/30min
🎧 Check out all my platforms: https://linktr.ee/felixsama?utm_source
🌐 Visit my Website: https://felixsama.shop/
💰 Grab my book and learn how to make Rockstar DJ Money: https://coaching-sales-funnel.felixsa...
🍾 Win a Free Bottle at Cafe 27: https://djsamasfreestylefriday.com/
🎶 Book DJ Sama: https://felixsama.shop/pages/booking
Subscribe to Prayer Up Frequency on YouTube for faith-filled music, positive messages, and motivation for your mind and spirit.
▶️ / @prayerupfrequency
If you would like to support me directly, I would truly appreciate your generosity. Any contribution, big or small, helps and means a lot.
Cashapp: $FelixSama
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Go behind the scenes with DJ Felix Sama at the Ultimate Dance & Freestyle Experience, live from Hard Rock Hollywood.
Before the lights come on and the crowd fills the room, the work starts at sound check.
In this special episode of The Felix Sama Podcast, I take you backstage to see what goes into preparing for a major concert featuring some of the biggest names from the ’80s and ’90s.
We talk preparation, sound check, performance mindset, backstage energy, and what artists do in those final hours before hitting the stage.
We also get into a bigger question. What separates South Florida from every other market when freestyle and dance music hit the speakers?
The culture.
The history.
The people.
The music.
And most importantly, the ENERGY.
Featured artists include:
Exposé
Jody Watley
Safire
Timmy T
Trinere
Turbo B of SNAP!
Noel
69 Boyz
No Mercy
Janice Robinson
Voice in Fashion
Tony Moran
This episode gives you access to the part of the concert most fans never see. The preparation before showtime, conversations backstage, sound checks, rehearsals, and the anticipation building before thousands of fans experience the finished show.
From the stage to backstage, this is the real story behind the music.
The Ultimate Dance & Freestyle Experience
Sound Check With DJ Sama
The Icons of the ’80s & ’90s.
Subscribe to The Felix Sama Podcast for more conversations with legendary artists, producers, DJs, entrepreneurs, and game changers shaping culture and business around the world.
#FelixSamaPodcast #DanceMusic #90sMusic #FreestyleMusic #bassmusic #MusicLegend #Djsama #housemusic #oldschool
Want your brand featured on The Felix Sama Podcast? Partner with us through host-read ads, interview features, short-form clips, and live event promotion. Reach an audience built through decades of radio, music, nightlife, entertainment, and South Florida culture https://calendly.com/felixsama/30min
🎧 Check out all my platforms: https://linktr.ee/felixsama?utm_source
🌐 Visit my Website: https://felixsama.shop/
💰 Grab my book and learn how to make Rockstar DJ Money: https://coaching-sales-funnel.felixsa...
🍾 Win a Free Bottle at Cafe 27: https://djsamasfreestylefriday.com/
🎶 Book DJ Sama: https://felixsama.shop/pages/booking
Subscribe to Prayer Up Frequency on YouTube for faith-filled music, positive messages, and motivation for your mind and spirit.
▶️ / @prayerupfrequency
If you would like to support me directly, I would truly appreciate your generosity. Any contribution, big or small, helps and means a lot.
Cashapp: $FelixSama
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Former Power 96 Miami personality Mindy Baer joins Felix Sama for a raw conversation about radio, betrayal, divorce, family, anxiety, injuries, reinvention, and starting over.
Mindy shares stories from the Mindy & Bo years, the good and ugly side of radio, rebuilding her life, finding love again, and learning how to communicate with clarity and confidence.
We also talk about health, identity, people pleasing, purpose, legacy, and what matters most in the next chapter of life.
Learn more:
mindybaer.com
Instagram: @mindybaer
Click The Link Below And Get 25% Off Tunez Footwear!
https://tunezfootwear.com/discount/DJ...
Subscribe to The Felix Sama Podcast for more conversations with legendary artists, producers, DJs, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders shaping music, entertainment, and business.
Want your brand featured on The Felix Sama Podcast?
Partner with us through host-read advertisements, interview features, short-form clips, and live event promotion. Reach an audience built through decades of radio, music, nightlife, entertainment, and South Florida culture.
Book a partnership call:
https://calendly.com/felixsama/30min
🎧 Check out all my platforms:
https://linktr.ee/felixsama?utm_source
🌐 Visit my website:
https://felixsama.shop/
💰 Grab my book and learn how to make Rockstar DJ Money:
https://coaching-sales-funnel.felixsa...
🍾 Win a free bottle at Cafe 27:
https://djsamasfreestylefriday.com/
🎶 Book DJ Sama:
https://felixsama.shop/pages/booking
Subscribe to Prayer Up Frequency on YouTube for faith-filled music, positive messages, and motivation for your mind and spirit.
▶️ / @prayerupfrequency
If you would like to support me directly, I would appreciate your generosity. Every contribution helps support the podcast and future content.
Cash App: $FelixSama
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Felix Sama sits down with Laurie Miller, former member of Exposé, for a real behind-the-scenes conversation about the rise, the fame, the pressure, and the story behind one of dance music’s most recognized groups.
From unforgettable hits like “Point of No Return” and “Come Go With Me,” Exposé helped shape the sound of freestyle, pop, and dance music for an entire generation. But behind every hit record, there is a deeper story.
In this episode, Laurie opens up about her journey, her time with Exposé, what it was like being part of a group that became a major force in music, and what really happened behind the spotlight.
We talk about the music, the business, the sacrifices, the memories, and the moments that fans have always wanted to know more about.
If you love freestyle, classic dance music, 80s and 90s pop culture, girl groups, music history, or the real stories behind the records that changed the dance floor, this episode is for You.
Click The Link Below And Get 25% Off Tunez Footwear!
https://tunezfootwear.com/discount/DJ...
Subscribe to The Felix Sama Podcast for more conversations with legendary artists, producers, DJs, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders shaping music, entertainment, and business.
Want your brand featured on The Felix Sama Podcast?
Partner with us through host-read advertisements, interview features, short-form clips, and live event promotion. Reach an audience built through decades of radio, music, nightlife, entertainment, and South Florida culture.
Book a partnership call:
https://calendly.com/felixsama/30min
🎧 Check out all my platforms:
https://linktr.ee/felixsama?utm_source
🌐 Visit my website:
https://felixsama.shop/
💰 Grab my book and learn how to make Rockstar DJ Money:
https://coaching-sales-funnel.felixsa...
🍾 Win a free bottle at Cafe 27:
https://djsamasfreestylefriday.com/
🎶 Book DJ Sama:
https://felixsama.shop/pages/booking
Subscribe to Prayer Up Frequency on YouTube for faith-filled music, positive messages, and motivation for your mind and spirit.
▶️ / @prayerupfrequency
If you would like to support me directly, I would appreciate your generosity. Every contribution helps support the podcast and future content.
Cash App: $FelixSama
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Felix Sama Podcast
The Felix Sama Podcast explores entertainment, business, mindset, and success. Hosted by radio veteran, DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Felix Sama, each episode features artists, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders sharing the strategies, stories, and lessons behind their success. Learn how to build your brand, grow your income, and create a lasting legacy.The Felix Sama Podcast Where Culture Creates Currency.Podcast website
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