Before The Moment with Nile Rodgers

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3 episodes
- R&B sensation Miguel needs no introduction - he’s a multi-disciplinary artist, known for hits like “Sure Thing” and Grammy winner, “Adorn”.
Miguel’s musings on romance and intimacy flow seamlessly through his work, brought to life with lyrical mastery and a style that always keeps you guessing. And that’s because Miguel has never let one genre define him. Raised between Black and Latin cultures, Miguel learned to move comfortably between influences, helping him bridge musical genres that continue to surprise audiences. His latest release CAOS, arrived after an 8 year break. Inside every song, you can hear an artist still experimenting, still pushing, and still reinventing himself.
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- Alex Warren’s ascent to stardom has been nothing short of meteoric; his smash hit “Ordinary” spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and he earned a Grammy Nomination for Best New Artist. He’s spent the last year going on an arena tour and collaborating with artists like Jelly Roll, ROSÉ and even Nile Rodgers. But that’s just part of the story. Alex lost his father very young and in the wake of his passing, his world crumbled. As his home life fell apart, Alex eventually got kicked out and spent much of his teenage years homeless. Everything changed when he met Kouvr, his now-wife and the inspiration for his song “Ordinary.” She supported him as he navigated the world as a content creator and musician. Through all that, Alex found his voice.
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- Join legendary producer and musician Nile Rodgers as he travels across the country in his Lincoln Navigator® SUV, sitting down with some of music's biggest names to uncover the turning points that defined them.
Starting September 15th - experience Before the Moment: A Lincoln Original Series on the iHeartRadio App, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
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About Before The Moment with Nile Rodgers
A lifetime spent making music is a lifetime made up of individual moments. And no moment is more important than the one before the big change. Legendary producer and musician Nile Rodgers is hitting the road in his Lincoln Navigator® SUV, sitting down with some of music's biggest names to uncover the turning points that defined them — the moments before everything changed.Podcast website
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Before The Moment with Nile Rodgers
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